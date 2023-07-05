Harrison Ford is known for many roles. From Blade Runner 2049 to The Age of Adaline, and the Indiana Jones franchise, and of course, his most significant role lies outside the screen; fatherhood. Harrison Ford’s children include Ben, Willard, Malcolm, Georgia, and Liam Flockhard Ford.

Throughout his years, his experience with fatherhood has changed, since the very talented actor has been a father since he was 25 and had his youngest when he was in his late 60s. Ford was first signed as an actor when he was 21, leaving only a four-year gap between the start button of his career and the beginning of his journey as a dad.

With the 1960s being the beginning of his career, and the face of his fatherhood, it’s evident that the push and pull between the necessitous roles have come with sacrifices. The success of the franchises he’s been involved in has traded in empty seats at the dinner table for walks on the red carpet. These sacrifices have left Ford to ponder, to which he spoke with Esquire in a recent interview and said, “If I’d been less successful, I’d probably be a better parent.” All of Harrison Ford’s children are grown up, but nevertheless, Ford’s been able to rethink his relationship with fatherhood because of his youngest son, Liam. In an interview with The Independent in 2010, he exclaimed, “I have a 9-year-old kid at home. I feel like that father of a 9-year-old kid.”

To dive deeper into the brady bunch that is Harrison Ford’s children, here is a breakdown about Ben—Ford’s oldest, to Willard, Malcolm, Georgia, and his youngest, Liam Flockhart Ford.

Who are Harrison Ford’s children?

Harrison Ford’s children have grown up and moved out of the nest.

Ben Ford

Chef Ben Ford (L) and father Harrison Ford. Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

Ben Ford, or rather known now as Chef Ben Ford, was born on September 22nd, 1967. He was born to Harrison Ford and Mary Marquardt. The oldest Ford son followed the acting footsteps of his father briefly as one of his credits includes, Days of Our Lives. Now, the son is a full-time chef with a restaurant called Ford’s Filling Station in Culver City and in Los Angeles Airport. Ben Ford is married to Emily Ford and together they have a son named Waylon. Ford was previously married to a TV Producer named Elizabeth Winkler, and together they raised Ethan Ford.

In a Daily Mail interview, Ford addressed his experience seeing his father’s career blow up. “As the eldest son I missed out on the fun. My father was doing a lot of carpentry back then, and he only started to find success as I was becoming a teenager.” Harrison Ford’s newfound fame from Star Wars caused an impact on the threshold of their family dynamic.

When speaking on his experience as a young father with Esquire, Harrison Ford said: “My first child was born when I was 25. I reckon I’m a little better at it now.” The experience Ford had raising Ben has only prepared him for the four rascals to come next.

Willard Ford

Willard Ford (left). Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for MINI USA

Willard Ford’s path definitely differs from those of his siblings. Born on May 14th, 1969, this was Harrison Ford and Mary Marquadt’s second child together. Willard Ford lives a very successful life in retail and exercise. Disagreeing with a future in acting, this Ford son owns a clothing branch called Ludwig Clothing Company and a gym called the Strong Sports Gym. Willard Ford has two adorations in his life besides business, his children Guiliana and Eliel Ford.

Malcolm Ford

Harrison Ford, son Malcolm Ford and Calista Flockhart. Photo by J. Vespa/WireImage

On October 3rd of 1987, Harrison Ford’s rockstar son was born. Malcolm Ford is a product of Ford and his second wife, the screenwriter Melissa Mathson. Malcolm Ford and his father are alike in their shared interest in the entertainment industry. Where their paths separate are based in Malcolm Ford’s passion for music. Ford was the lead singer of the band, The Dough Rollers, known for their most popular song, “Mansion on a Hill.” The group opened up for Bob Dylan and Queens of the Stone Age. Unlike his older brothers, this Ford currently does not have any children.

Georgia Ford

Georgia Ford, Harrison Ford, 2018. Image: Getty

Harrison’s only daughter, Georgia Ford was born on June 30th of 1990. She is the second child of Mathison and Ford. Ironically, the daughter followed behind her father and mother’s footsteps, acting in films including American Milkshake (2013) and I’m Being Me (2020).

Liam Flockhart Ford

Harrison Ford and Liam Flockhart. Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images

Liam Flockhart, Harrison’s youngest child, was born on January 21st of 2001. He is the only child of Ford and Calista Flockhart, who have been together since 2010. In the same year, they adopted Liam, adding him to the Ford clan when he was nine years old. This Ford just graduated from Amherst College, so the path of his career is still a story to be written.

