A mainstay of the reality show, Kyle married Mauricio Umansky in 1996 after meeting in 1994. The couple has three daughters together: Alexia (born 1996), Sophia (born 2000), and Portia (born 2008). Kyle was four months pregnant with Alexia when they married. “The wedding was originally going to be, I believe, in April, and then we moved it up to January so my dress would still fit because I was pregnant,” Richards told The Knot. “I don’t believe in getting married again or a vow renewal because we got it right the first time and I just don’t want to mess with what works,” she said.

Speaking to People about their 20+ marriage in 2015, Kyle said, “I grew up in a divorced family, and I had a very different upbringing. Now I have a husband I’m in love with who I’m excited to see every day and kids who are together and really tight,” she said. “Last night I was laughing because we were all in the bathroom, and my husband says, ‘Who wants to cut my hair?’ All of a sudden three girls are fighting over the scissors. I love those moments.”

For Mauricio’s part, he gushed about their dynamic. “We’re best friends. We actually enjoy each other. [Kyle]’s funny, she makes me laugh,” Mauricio said. “I don’t have big guys nights out; Kyle is the person I want to spend most of my time with.”

On July 2, 2023, an insider told People that the two have separated after 27 years of marriage. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

These past couple of weeks, fans thought that country singer Morgan Wade is in on the mix and drama. Here’s what fans are saying if Kyle Richards cheated on Mauricio with Morgan Wade.

Bravo fan @FaceReality16 posted a series of Instagram stories of evidence of alleged cheating, or at least something close to it. Most of the stories are developments that Mauricio doesn’t repost stories where Kyle tags him even during their daughter’s wedding and his birthday. The stories also note the proximity between country singer Morgan Wade and Kyle after they met in 2022 and Kyle pursued her “edgy” phase. The two ended up getting matching heart tattoos that Kyle showed off on a daytime talk show host where she says it’s really special. @FaceReality16t also pointed out the matching rings that the two constantly wear.

“It kind of seems hard to deny there might be something going on right now,” @jillbadlotto said in a TikTok. “For a couple who is so into each other, and she would just overly gush about him on social media, this just seems very odd to me. One RHOBH fan posted on Reddit, “Ok I just went through those highlights and I’m convinced. I was like 75% on board until I got to the heart tattoos. Sealed the deL.” Another fan commented, “Whether she has another close friend or something more is speculation, but she doesn’t seem as close to Mo. Maybe she is having a mid-life crisis.”

Back in April 2023, Mauricio addressed the cheating rumors. “We’re not getting divorced,”he said on an episode of the Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge’s Two T’s In a Pod. “I mean, it’s so dumb.”

“That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it’s a storyline,” he explained. “So there’s definitely some stories out there, and Kyle and I address it, and we’ll take it from there. It is what it is.”

Kyle addressed the cheating rumors at 31st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in March 2023. “The analyzing of everything is so… we were just talking about that in the car,” she said. “I’m seen out at the gym without a ring on, or the rumors about weight loss. I just… I can’t keep up anymore, and I was just telling [Dorit Kemsley] in the car ride over that I don’t even care anymore… All I know is my anxiety is better than it’s ever been and I just… I just can’t stress about it anymore.”

On the 25th anniversary of their marriage in 2021, Kyle wrote, “Our family is our greatest accomplishment. I still get happy when I hear your car pull in the driveway and still get sad if we have to spend a night apart. How is that even possible?? May we continue to grow, learn, explore, experience & create incredible memories side by side. I love you forever.”

“It means so much, and it’s something that we’re both incredibly proud of,” Richards told Bravo Insider later that year. “And for me, it’s one of my biggest accomplishments. I mean, I think it’s refreshing, in this town to be married 25 years is a really big deal [laughs]. And we’re really proud to be good role models to our daughters.”

“Yeah, I mean, this means a lot,” Umansky added. “You know, to be quite honest, it feels easy and doesn’t feel like it’s been that long. So it’s been great and beautiful. And, you know, I definitely intend to spend the rest of my life with her. So hopefully it’ll be at least another 25 years, and maybe another 50.”

