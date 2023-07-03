A tragic loss. After news of Leandro De Niro’s death was reported, many people are asking: what happened to Robert De Niro’s grandson.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez was an actor that followed in the footsteps of his mother, Drena De Niro, and grandfather Robert De Niro. He was 19. He appeared in films like 2018’s A Star Is Born alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper and with his mother in 2005’s The Collection and 2018’s Cabaret Maxime. Drena De Niro is Robert De Niro’s adopted daughter from his previous relationship with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott. The Goodfellas actor told People in January 2020: “For my kids, I tell them, ‘If you want to be an actor or you want to do this or that, that’s fine as long as you’re happy. Just don’t sell yourself short,’ ” he said. “That’s the most I would say — push yourself a little more and reach for what you really think it is you want to do. Don’t be afraid.” The actor added, “It’s important for them to find their own lane.”

So what happened to Robert De Niro’s grandson? Read below to find out.

What happened to Robert De Niro’s grandson?

What happened to Robert De Niro’s grandson? On July 2, 2023, Drena posted on Instagram about his son’s death.

“My beautiful sweet angel,” she wrote. “I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly .You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life . I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you . I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama . You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you 😞I’m so sorry my baby , I’m so sorry @carlosmare 😢💔. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy 🙏🏽💔💔💔💔💔🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️”

Several celebrities offered their condolences to Drena. Naomi Campbell wrote in the comments, “Drena heartbroken for you , such a Duo , i can’t imagine how you must feel , May the lord cover you and hold you in his arms ,at this very sad time and loss .. I love you , always here for you 🕊️💔🙏🏾” Rosie Perez also commented, “Shocked! I’m so sorry! We are all here for you !!! I love you too [sic] much!” Drena posted a photo of her and her son on Mother’s Day in May 2023.

In a statement to USA TODAY, Robert De Niro gave a statement that he is “deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo.” He continued, “We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

According to TMZ, law enforcement told the site that he was found dead sitting in a chair, inside a New York City apartment Sunday afternoon. He was found by a friend who hadn’t heard from him in a few days and was checking in on him. No cause of death was announced.

On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, Robert De Niro’s rep confirmed to Page Six that the actor had welcomed this seventh child at 79. He’d previously made headlines after correcting an ET Canada reporter who said he was a father of six, clarifying he’d “just had a baby”. “I know you have six kids,” the reporter stared, but De Niro interrupted with “Seven, actually.” “I just had a baby,” he revealed. “I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice,” he explained in the interview. “And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.”

While stepping out at the premiere for his latest film About My Father, Page Six asked if he was surprised to be a dad again. “No,” he replied flatly, adding that the pregnancy was “planned”. He added, “How you could not plan that kind of thing?” He didn’t confirm who the mother was but in late March 2023, Chen was shown to be sporting a baby bump in footage captured by X17Online. He then told Extra on welcoming his new bundle of joy: “I’m ok with it. I’m good with it.” Though, he added that it “never gets easier.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.