Her new single is finally here and the possibilities of who Olivia Rodrigo’s song “vampire” is about are endless…erm well, maybe it narrows down to two people.

The “good 4 u” singer released the first single off her sophomore album Guts on June 30, 2023. She told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about writing the song, ” I wrote the song on the piano, super chill, in December of last year. And my producer Dan and I finished it in January and finished writing it. And I’ve just always been really obsessed with songs that are very dynamic. My favorite songs are high and low, and reel you in and spit you back out. And so we wanted to do a song where it just crescendoed the entire time and it reflects the pent-up anger that you have for a situation.”

She also elaborated on the songwriting process of going back and forth between Dan Nigro’s Los Angeles studio and the iconic Electric Lady Studios in New York City. “I was upset about a certain situation and went to the studio alone and sat down at the grand piano, and the chords and melody and lyrics just poured out of me — almost like an out-of-body experience,” the singer recalls in a press release. “It’s a song about feeling confused and hurt, and at first I thought it was meant to be a piano ballad. But when Dan and I started working on it, we juxtaposed the lyrics with these big drums and crazy tempo changes. So now it’s like a heartbreak song you can dance to.”

So does the “certain situation” have to do with a certain someone? Here’s who the internet thinks Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” is about and all the clues that point in their direction.

Who is Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” about?

Is Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” about Adam Faze?

Is Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” about Adam Faze? In the lyrics, Olivia specifically references age gaps and “six months of torture.” She sings, “Went for me and not her / ‘Cause girls your age know better”

Olivia started dating the movie producer in June 2021 when she was 18 and he was 25. E! News reported at the time that Rodrigo invited Faze her plus-one to the premiere of Space Jam 2 at Six Flags America in Valencia, California. The site reported that Rodrigo introduced Faze as “her boyfriend.”

According to a source, Rodrigo and Faze were “together the entire night,” rode “all the rides” and were seen “holding hands at one point.” TikTok star Stuart Brazell, who attend the party, described the couple to E! News as “really cut, but not too overly touchy.” She said, “The two of them together felt comfortable and newish, and it seemed like he also knew a lot of people there. It just felt like comfortable, cuddly, new young love.”

Brazell also added that Rodrigo, who “seemed to be having a really good time,” met TikTok star Charli D’Amelio at the event. “She was smiling a lot and definitely really loved her time with Charli,” she said. “They were just teenagers hanging out on a summer fun night at an amusement park, eating food, riding the rides and having a really good time.”

The two “met through industry friends” a few months before their June 2021 date. “It’s only been a few months but she seems really happy with him and they are definitely dating exclusively and getting serious,” the insider said. Rodrigo and Faze split in February 2022 after less than a year of dating. “They’ve been over for a bit now,” a source told People at the time.

One source close to Olivia told People that the track isn’t about Faze though it didn’t stop fans to go on social media to react about the lyric, “When olivia said girls your age know better ADAM FAZE SHE GOT YOU GOOD” one fan tweeted.

Is Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” about Zack Bia?

Is Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” about Zack Bia? Well, another one of Olivia’s alleged lovers also is targeted as a potential subject for the song. Olivia was 19 when she entered the relationship and Zack was 26.

People confirmed Olivia Rodrigo and DJ/socialite Zack Bia were seeing each other in June 2022. “They’ve been dating since the Super Bowl [February],” a source told the publication. “They really like each other.” An insider also E! News at the time: “[Zack] invited her to Super Bowl parties that he was DJing that weekend, and she went to support him. They hit it off and have been casually hanging out,” they revealed.

But by August 2022, Olivia and Zack reportedly split, with a source telling Us Weekly: “Their relationship sort of fizzled. They were casually dating but haven’t spent time together in a while. There were no issues — they both have different work schedules and different friend groups.”

“vampire” also includes the lyrics “Look at you, cool guy, you got it / I see the parties and the diamonds sometimes when I close my eyes / Six months of torture you sold as some forbidden paradise / I loved you truly / You gotta laugh at the stupidity.” The two were normally pictured leaving parties together in New York City.

Zack Bia also did not escape the backlash online. “Was being a hater to Adam faze and remembered zack bia also happened omfg why is there two of them it was bad for her,” a fan tweeted.

Is Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” about Joshua Bassett?

Is Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” about Joshua Bassett? “vampire” is most likely not about Joshua Bassett. Considering that their love triangle drama was more than two years ago during her Sour and “driver’s license” era, and that they’re almost in the same age range, this song is about a new ex-lover.

