He’s the face that launched a thousand “yes, chefs”, with his striking blue eyes and tousled, mousy brown hair in the hit hulu/FX show, The Bear. So, if you’re intrigued about Jeremy Allen White’s ex-wife and dating history, we’ve got you covered.

The actor previously played Lip Gallagher for 10 seasons in the dramedy Shameless, but now he’s dominating our feeds (and hearts) as the emotionally frayed chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto. FX’s The Bear is a critically acclaimed original series following a fine-dining trained chef as he transforms his grimy, family-owned sandwich joint into a next-level Chicago spot. Per FX: “As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future. Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning.” But enough about that, you’re here because you’re wondering what Jeremy Allen White’s relationship status is. Read on.

Jeremy Allen White’s relationship history

A rather brief but detailed rundown.

Addison Timlin (2013-2023)

Jeremy Allen White, Addison Timlin. Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin first met when they were teenagers on the set of the 2008 film Afterschool but they were only close friends in the beginning. In February 2023, she hinted at their romance in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar: “I’ve got a sweetheart who I will not disclose, but, yes, he’d be the guy,” she said. “We have a nice foundation from being friends for a long period of time, and then it took a hard right turn into romance.”

Per an interview with InStyle published in August 2022, White described how he played the long game. “I met my wife, Addison, when I was 14. And we’ve been together now for six years. Been married for almost three,” he told the magazine. “We had a couple of false starts throughout our, sort of like, adolescence and early twenties. And we both had other, kind of, you know, like serious relationships during the time that we weren’t together. But, I think, you know, I was always really after Addison. And, um, that long game was pretty crazy.”

He continued: “And there was this really old tree sitting in the corner, with a hummingbird nest in it. The tree was dead, but the nest looked like it had been there for a long time. As my wife was telling me we were pregnant, my eyes were just on this hummingbird darting around the whole time. So, I got a little hummingbird for Ezer, our oldest daughter.”

But on May 11, 2023, news broke that she’d initiated divorce proceedings and when TMZ first reported the divorce, they had no other information other than court documents. Timlin’s Instagram post celebrating Mother’s Day on May 14, 2023, suggested they’d actually been separated for longer than anyone realized when she thanked “everyone that has helped me in these last 9 months.”

Timlin wrote: “Being a single mom is not how I pictured it. It is so f—ing hard. It is all out covered in s—t crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard. Its not the natural order of things. It can be exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely. when something magical happens and you have to tell yourself “don’t forget this” because theres no witness by your side. It’s so painful. But just like everything with motherhood the lows are demolished by the staggering heights. To live with young children is an eyes wide open, wondrous and joyful place to be, it’s to be surrounded by a daily expression of their authentic selves and I wonder if without their example I would have been able to do the same. My hope for all mothers is that the expansive, unconditional, without fear or judgement love we offer our children can be turned towards ourselves as much as possible. We need it. Knowing what is best for you is easy if you can get quiet enough- doing what is best for you can seem impossible- but it’s not. [sic]”

She continued: “Im feeling so peaceful today and so deeply in love with my children, being a mom is the only thing I’ve ever wanted and being theirs is just the luckiest most remarkable thing on the planet. Doing it alone has given me more strength and more empathy and more tears than anything else in my life ever has. So thank you to everyone that has helped me in these last 9 months, the moms who picked my kid up from school in an emergency, play dates that made weekends feel a little less like climbing a small mountain, crying in my car, urgent care centers, frozen 1 and 2, and my little man JJ, Kraft mac and cheese, dry shampoo, ice cream, lollipops, goldfish, pirates booty, pull ups, crocs, soap & water, neighbors, my friends, my family, and if you turned and said to me “I’ve got you” Oof. It feels good. Happy Mother’s Day ya’ll. [sic]”

Some fans questioned her use of “single mom” given that her children’s father was very much in the picture still. One comment said; “There is a difference between being a single mom and being a mom that is single,” so she changed the phrasing to read, “Co-parent is not how I pictured it.”

White was apparently taken aback by her posts, as a source told Page Six in an article published on June 22, 2023, that he was “blindsided” by the Mother’s Day post: “Addison changed her Instagram post because it wasn’t accurate, a lot of people were like ‘What are you talking about?” The source continued: “Jeremy had no control about where he was filming. He filmed The Bear in Chicago and any time he could, he came home. He is so involved in those girls’ lives, he adores his daughters.”

But why did they divorce? We still have no idea. Online sleuths, according to DeuxMoi, suspect it could be a cheating scandal, but it’s important to remember that DeuxMoi herself—whoever she may be, her identity remains anonymous—has never claimed the rumors circulated by her account are accurate nor are they verified. “I’ve always stayed true to what I said from day one, which is that this information is not proven to be based in fact,” she told the New York Times in 2020. “I don’t do any additional research. I’m not a reporter.”

Per one tipster: “Brooklyn’s hottest dad who’s [sic] divorce just went public cheated on his wife with a PA [personal assistant] from his big show that has a second season coming out.” While another wrote submitted: “Anon please but I’ve been sitting on some wild tea for a few weeks and am inspired to share after seeing a certain TV actor still wearing his wedding ring on tonight’s award show. Said actor’s wife is currently cheating on him with an actor/writer/director whom she met through the female co-star of his latest film. not sure when it’s going to come to light, but I’ve heard both parties in the affair are planning on going public soon.”

According to a source quoted by Page Six in June 2023, cheating wasn’t involved with the split and cites his The Bear filming schedule as a reason for their marriage breakdown.

Emma Greenwell (2011-2014)

Jeremy Allen White, Emma Greenwell, January 23, 2013. Image: Getty

Jeremy Allen White and Emma Greenwell met on the set of Shameless, playing on-screen lovers Mandy and Lip with undeniable IRL chemistry. They stayed out of the spotlight, mostly, with the last Instagram post of them together shared by Greenwell in 2014. It was never explained when exactly or why the couple split.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.