They finished the season “divorced” from other partners, but after a clip dropped of the highly anticipated reunion episode, a lot of viewers have been left with a huge twist—Did Mack and Gina get together after Married At First Sight season 16??

The Lifetime TV show was created on July 2014 on FYI. The premise derives from the Danish TV show Gift Ved Første Blik. The first season took place in New York City and New Jersey and showed off three couples, who like the show describes, are married when they first meet each other. The couples then spend time together on their honeymoon and spend eight weeks together living a family lifestyle. After eight weeks, they get to decide whether or not they want to divorce or stay together on Decision Day. There are several experts on the show that examine the couples’ compatibility with each other. For season 16, experts Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper and DeVon Franklin are reunited in the host city Nashville after appearing on the show previously and recently added Dr. Pia Holec.

Talking to E! News, Dr. Pepper Schwartz revealed the tedious process of making the couples. Hundreds of people apply to the show and the experts go to churches, bars, dating apps or anywhere that people meet to “make the prospective pool as big as people.” There are more steps to the vetting process including a meet-and-greet, several interview sessions and psychological and background checks. The final step is a home visit from Dr. Pepper. “My hope was that we would be able to support these people and help them grow into better versions of themselves by bringing out skills to the process, by matching them through science and maybe this really could work and it could work even beyond helping these people grow and get more information about themselves, but to give them skills.”

Since its premiere, the show’s overall success rate of marriages after the show is 20 percent, but in a huge twist, it might have made a match in a way that the producers were not expecting.

Are Gina and Mack together from Married At First Sight?

Are Gina and Mack together from Married At First Sight? Errr, maybe? In a clip obtained by People ahead of the reunion episode which aired on June 28, 2023, it looks like sparks flew between them off-screen.

Mack previously revealed in a confessional he wished he’d been paired up with Gina, sliding into her DMs after Decision Day, leaving Gina’s husband Clint feeling “blindsided”. Then, on a reunion, Gina admitted: “Definitely watching it back, it’s sexy to see a guy go to bat for you if he feels like someone is offending you,” she says in the clip. “So, I was thankful. I actually reached out and said, ‘Thanks for having my back.’”

Mack then sent her the fire emoji in response to something she’d posted in her Stories. “Originally, I think I fired off a DM, which was a fire emoji — a flame — it was a friendly flame,” he said in the clip. He assumed Gina wasn’t single and initially decided to ask about her attractive friend, admitting he was “trying to disguise” his crush on Gina. “It was harmless. I wasn’t trying to make Gina jealous or anything,” he adds. Gina said the whole cast is still really close, but added, coyly, with regards to her and Mack: “You just never know.” Mack added: “I wasn’t trying to break up a marriage.”

Gina and Mack feel short of confirming whether they were a couple in the clip, but, in another twist, their respective exes, Clint and Dom, locked lips on a previous reunion episode. “She’s fun, she’s young, she’s vibrant. She’s just adventurous,” Clint said of Dom. Gina even cheered them on.

Courtesy: Lifetime

As mentioned, Gina and Mack began the show with other people: Gina was with Clint and Mack was with Dominique. At first, Gina and Clint were on board with marrying a stranger. “We clearly don’t have commitment issues,” she joked in an episode, as he said of their dinner, “I’m committed to a relationship and it all hinges on how good this lasagna is.” As the stylists hold their breath for the “moment of truth,” they can all breathe a sigh of relief with Clint’s positive review. “This is good. This is solid. It was very, very tasty,” he assures. “Our marriage has been protected.”

For Dom and Mack, they prematurely left the experiment just 12 days after their wedding. Mack opened up about their divorce process to People, “Our time was cut short and that really sucked,” he told the magazine. “I can’t say I’m glad I got a divorce or anything because as you see in the show, I did feel let down. It sucks to be portrayed as a loser without his own place, but that’s on me.”

He still wished his ex-wife well though. “Sometimes you’ve got to do what’s best for you, or what you think is best for you, and I think that’s what she did,” he adds. “I’ve got love for Dom. Dom’s a good person with a good heart, and I wish her nothing but the best.”

