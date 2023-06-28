Katie Holmes ‘Worried Sick’ Over Ex Jamie Foxx’s Health—She’s ‘In The Dark’

Jamie Foxx’s friends have been sending so much support after his health crisis in April 2023. The Django Unchained actor was hospitalized following the filming of his latest movie and even his ex-girlfriend Katie Holmes wants to know more about Jamie Foxx’s health.

On April 12, 2023, Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx issued a statement on her Instagram. “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” the statement read. “Luckily, due to quick action and care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

A source “with direct knowledge” told TMZ that Fox experienced a “medical emergency” Tuesday morning on April 10, 2023 and was taken to the hospital. They were told his condition was serious enough that Jamie’s family, many who came out of town, came to the hospital. One source told the tabloid site, “He’s communicating now, and that’s good news.”

So how did Katie Holmes react to Jamie Foxx’s health? Read more to find out.

How did Katie Holmes react to Jamie Fox’s health? According to Radar Online, she’s very worried about him. “She and Jamie didn’t end on the best of terms. But regardless, she is very concerned,” a source told the site. The Coda actress and Beat Shazam host dated from 2013 to 2019. “Katie is desperate to find out more details but a lot of her calls to their mutual friends are going answered. No one knows what is going on.”

In fact, John Boyega just revealed that he had only gotten a call from his friend and co-star recently on June 27, 2023. “He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro,” the Star Wars star told People. “He’s doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return.”

“I gave him the well wishes directly,” the actor added. “I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

Said Datari Turner, who co-produced They Cloned Tyrone with Foxx, added “He’s doing amazing. I promise you. Doing really, really good. [Director] Juel [Taylor] talked to him yesterday. John Boyega talked to him yesterday. He’s in really, really good shape and spirits. And he’ll be back on the screen. He’ll be back to work very soon.”

After the news broke, many stars offered well wishes to Foxx. Kerry Washington made an Instagram post for her movie husband. She played his character’s wives in both Django Unchained and Ray. She captioned the post, “A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post. Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾” Viola Davis also posted, “Get well @iamjamiefoxx. We need you…. your light, your brilliance. ❤”

LeBron James also tweeted,” Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx !!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾✨✨✨✨✨✨🤎”

On May 3, 2023, Jamie Foxx gave an update on his health and thanked his fans for their support. In an Instagram post, he posted, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.” In a follow-up Instagram story he also shouted out Nick Cannon who was revealed to replace Foxx’s hosting duties on Beat Shazam “Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon. See u all soon.”

Nick Cannon gave an update to Entertainment Tonight about how Jamie Foxx is doing. “Man, I’m praying,” Cannon said. “You see, I posted on Instagram. I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother.” He continued, “I know he’s doing so much better because I’m actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favor.” While he didn’t specify what the favor was, he said, “I can’t really say what it is, but it’ll be out there soon,” Cannon said. “I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it’s a beautiful thing. He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so, we love it.”

Cannon made a tribute to Jamie Foxx on Instagram when the news broke. “Prayer Changes Things! Living Testament! Let’s all speak complete and total recovery for the most talented human on earth with a Spirit bigger than this small planet!! @iamjamiefoxx Gods power is working through you as we speak! Sickness, Low frequencies nor negativity have any authority over your life King!”

Later that week, his daughter Corinne posted on Instagram, “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,” referring to a post about how their family was preparing for “the worst.” My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” she wrote on her Instagram Story Friday, “In fact,” she continued, “he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

On June 27, 2023, a source told People about how Cameron Diaz felt about her co-star’s hospitalization. The source said that she was “shocked and saddened by Jamie’s health crisis.” They continued, “one day they were working together, and the next he was just gone. She wanted to be supportive and help out in any way, but his family has kept his status very quiet.”

The source noted that the filming of Back In Action in Atlanta was very hard. “The shooting schedule with Jamie was intense and pretty grueling. She was glad when they wrapped.”

