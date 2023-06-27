Ever since they were linked romantically for the first time, Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has been plagued by cheating rumors.

The Migos member and the “I Like It” rapper married in September 2017, after being a rumored item since a year prior. They welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July 2018, but the two split a little over a year later, several months after news broke that the Migos member had been unfaithful to his wife.

According to People, Cardi filed for divorce after he discovered that Offset cheated on her again. The Migos member cheated on the “WAP” rapper in December 2017 after a sex tape of him and another woman leaked on the internet. The sex tape leaked just three months after Cardi and Offset married in a secret wedding. Cardi later confirmed that Offset cheated in a tweet in December 2018 after fans criticized her for staying with him.

The 2019 Grammys was one of the couple’s first public appearances since they reunited. Offset told Esquire in February 2019 that his relationship with Cardi B is much better now that the two are communicating more with each other. “It’s been good,” he said at the time. “We’re being more open to each other, raising our baby and taking things slowly.” There’s so much more to this story, so here’s a full rundown of Cardi B and Offset’s relationship, tumultuous as it is.

Cardi B and Offset’s relationship timeline

From where it all began.

February 2017

Offset admitted to Rolling Stone that he’d watched her career evolve and had a publicist set up a dinner in New York with a group of women, including Cardi. “I was like, ‘Damn, I am on her!’ ” he said. “I am like, ‘Shit, I like Cardi B!’ ” They sparked dating rumors shortly after.

Then, Cardi and Offset are seemingly an item after appearing at the Super Bowl on a date and holding hands in public.

October 2017

On October 21, Cardi B captioned a social media selfie with the words “single”, and fans speculated that she and Offset had broken up. She reacted to those rumors in a series of tweets: “Reasons why me and Offset got into it. I thought he stole my purple blanket but it wasn’t him so I’m still looking for the suspect.”

Offset proposed to Cardi B during his sold-out performance for Power 99’s Powerhouse in Philadelphia. Yup, dude got down on one knee on stage presenting her with a huge $500,000 teardrop-shaped rock backstage.

Cardi B, Offset on August 7, 2017, in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Getty Images

December 2017

A video surfaces online that allegedly shows Offset with another woman in a hotel. He claimed that his iCloud was hacked but days later, a model named Celine Powell claimed to be pregnant with Offset’s baby. While it would take months for Cardi and/or Offset to comment, she was spotted without her engagement ring on New Year’s Eve.

March 2018

For Cosmopolitan‘s April 2018 issue, Cardi B spoke about the impact the cheating rumors and the barrage of media scrutiny has had on her. “It’s like everybody is coming down my neck like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem…I know I look good,” Cardi told Cosmopolitan in an interview. “I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my shit with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. I’m not your property. This is my life…I’m going to take my time, and I’m going to decide on my decision…it’s not right, what he fucking did — but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel.” She wrapped up with a hilarious question for her haters: “Since when are all these women dating pastors and deacons?”

Cardi then releases a single, “Be Careful” off what would end up being her Invasion of Privacy album, with what feels like a warning to anyone that would do her wrong. “Be careful with me/do you know what you doin’?/Whose feelings that you hurtin’ and bruisin’?/You gon’ gain the whole world/But is it worth the girl that you’re losin’?”

April 2018

On April 17, 2018 and after months of pregnancy speculation, Cardi announced that she was pregnant with Offset’s baby. She revealed her baby bump during a performance on Saturday Night Live.

Later, in an interview with GQ, Cardi B commented on her tumultuous relationship with Offset. “For a long time, we was in love with each other but we didn’t really trust in each other,” she said. “It was like a competition of who’s gonna hit each other up first. I don’t want to hit him up first; he will hit me up first. People used to put things in my head: ‘He gonna leave you. He be f–king with mad bitches.’ People used to put things in his head: ‘Cardi, she’s a dog. Don’t trust her.’ We never really trusted each other because I always feel like he could get any girl he wants — what makes me think he’s gonna want me? I think he felt the same way. N—as want to be with me, and bitches wanna be with him.”

Cardi B. Photo by: Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

She continued to praise Offset in the other ways he’s helped her: “I don’t really know the music business too well,” she admitted. “So, I always feel like people taking advantage of me, he’s always making sure that I’m well taken care of or that I learn something.”

June 2018

Cardi reveals that she and Offset got married in September 2017. “Well now since you nosey lil f–ks know, at least you can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock,” she wrote.

July 2018

News breaks that Cardi and Offset’s daughter was born; she’s named Kulture Kiari Cephus as a tribute to her father, whose real name is Kiari Cephus.

October 2018

Cardi addressed those cheating rumors during an interview with W magazine. “When I got married with my dude, we still had a lot of doubts, because our relationship is not like everybody’s,” she said. “He was always traveling, and I was always traveling. We’re artists. So I used to see him, like, twice a week, and, you know, he’s known for having different women, and I’m known for, like, not taking sh*t from guys. But we really loved each other, and we was scared to lose each other.”

December 2018

On December 5, Cardi B shared a video on Instagram announcing her split from Offset. “There you go, peace and love,” she captioned the since-deleted Instagram video.

Offset made his intentions to get back with Cardi very publicly known with a plea on social media shortly after his 27th birthday: “I only have one birthday wish, and that’s to get my wife back,” he said in a video posted to Instagram. He went on to apologize for “breaking your heart, breaking our promise, breaking God’s promise and being a selfish, messed-up husband” and made it clear that wasn’t ready to give up: “I wanna be able to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Cardi B, Offset of Migos attend the 2018 American Music Awards. Photo by Kevin Mazur/AMA2018/Getty Images

Cardi and Offset speak publicly about the cheating rumors. In a since-deleted video on Instagram, she thanks her fans for their support but asked them to not throw negative attention at Offset. “Violating my baby father is not going to make me feel any better, because at the end of the day, that’s still family,” she said, per Billboard. “I’m not saying that I’m gonna get back together with him, I just don’t like that bashing online thing.”

In his own statement of sorts, Offset shared on Twitter: “All of my wrongs have been made public, i figure It’s only right that my apologies are made public too,” he said.

January 2019

TMZ reported that Cardi and Offset had returned to their home in Atlanta for the first time since cheating rumors began. In an Instagram story, she posted a screenshot of her FaceTime call where Offset was kissing Kulture. “I wanna go home,” she wrote. TMZ also reported that he had sworn to abide by a “no groupies” rule.

September 2019

Cardi and Offset celebrate their second wedding anniversary, sharing a sweet backstage snap of them together. “9/20/17 Happy marriage anniversary hubby. We keep learning and growing. Thats what marriage about,” she captioned the post.

January 2020

In a cover story for Vogue’s January issue, Cardi spoke about her husband’s cheating and explained why she’d decided to stick with him. “When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” she explained. “But it’s real-life sh–. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation. Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, how could you? You let all of us down. People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That’s including everything.”

September 2020

On September 15, 2020, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset after three years of marriage. She explained why she was splitting from Offset in the days following, citing that infidelity was not the reason. “The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that s–t that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating,” she said in an Instagram live. “I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f–king complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bulls–t,” she told fans in an Instagram live. “I just got tired of f–king arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye.”

October 2020

A few days before her 28th birthday, on October 9, 2020, a billboard from a mysterious fan turned up to wish Cardi a “Happy Birthday Mommy, Love, Kulture.” Sharing a snap of said billboard, Cardi captioned the post “thank you sir, I love it,” presumably aimed at Offset.

Then, Offset joined Cardi at her birthday celebrations and the exes seemed to get quite cozy and

by October 13, the “WAP” rapper announced she and Offset had reconciled in an Instagram Live. “Listen y’all, I’m just a crazy b—h. You know how I be arguing with y’all on social media? That’s exactly how we are, between me and my man,” she said. “So when people be saying I be doing s–t for attention, with this and that, no, I’m just a crazy b—-h. … One day I’m happy, the next day I wanna beat a n—a up … I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d–k.”

November 2020

Cardi B and Offset’s divorce was dismissed “without prejudice” after she filed for a legal separation in September. “I can confirm that the divorce filed by Cardi B has been dismissed. My firm and I have always been an advocate for helping fathers protect what’s most important to them — their families and their children,” said Atlanta attorney Onyema Anene Farrey of Anene Farrey & Associates, LLC, per Billboard. “That was no different here. We remain in Offset’s corner and in support of him and his future. He thanks his fans for their continued love and support.”

June 2021

Cardi B revealed the couple was expecting their second child together when she joined Migos for their 2021 BET Awards performance.

November 2021

In November 2021 and ahead of her hosting the 2021 American Music Awards, Cardi explained why she’s grateful that she stayed with Offset instead of going through with the divorce. “Of course, we went through some challenges,” she said during an appearance on E! News‘ Daily Pop. “We had to get to know each other better. But I feel like I’ve never been happier. I really feel like [it’s] not even just like marriage, it’s the family, the unity, the friendship that we have, the ‘I have your back, you have my back.'”

June 2023

In a since-deleted Instagram story, Offset alleged Cardi cheated on him: “My wife f—cked a N— on me gang yall n— know how I come.” Within minutes, it was gone but not before the internet took countless screenshots.

When Offset got caught cheating 2017 he made this post. When Cardi got caught cheating YESTERDAY this is her post 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Xu8Up2qJ8V — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) June 27, 2023

Cardi B responded on Twitter Spaces: “Listen. Don’t pay attention that country man y’all,” she said “Don’t pay attention that country man. That Spaces the other day got motherf—kers spiraling and thinking shit. Come on now. I’m f—king Cardi B, n—a. I think sometimes mother—kers forget. I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this p—ssy to anybody it be not just anybody. Can’t f—ck regular-degular-shmegular, ’cause they gonna tell the world. And I can’t f—ck anybody in the industry, ’cause they gonna tell too. Y’all ever heard that Rubi Rose where she says ‘got a big ass mouth?’ So please boy, stop acting stupid. Stop acting Stupid. Going crazy over a f—king space. Don’t play with me. What the f—k. Stop playing. Thats all I’m gonna mother—king say.”

