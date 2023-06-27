It’s been one of those pieces of gossip that raise its head every now and then, with Easter Eggs believed to be buried in modern pop iconography. But Jennifer Lawrence responded to Liam Hemsworth cheating rumors, setting the record straight that he was unfaithful to Miley Cyrus after what feels like years of speculation.

Miley and Liam married in 2018 and announced their split less than a year later in 2019 after years of being on-again and off-again dating back to 2009. There were always rumors he’d been unfaithful throughout their relationship, but Miley denied infidelity at the time. But after the video clip for her self-love anthem “Flowers” debuted, the lyrics referencing her relationship breakdown have had people speculating about who he cheated on Miley with—and there was a wild theory it was Jennifer Lawrence.

Fans speculated that Miley’s gold dress in the music video was a reference to a similar gold dress Jennifer wore to a premiere of the Hunger Games movie she starred in with Liam. Pop culture Twitter PopTingz also claimed the house used as the set of the “Flowers” was where Liam allegedly cheated. “The house where the music video for Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” was recorded was previously used by Liam Hemsworth to cheat on Miley with more than 14 women while they were married,” the account tweeted. Not that she said much, but Jennifer Lawrence responded to those Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus cheating rumors.

How did Jennifer Lawrence respond to Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus cheating rumors?

How did Jennifer Lawrence respond to Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus cheating rumors? Jennifer Lawrence responded to rumors she was the one Liam Hemsworth cheated on Miley Cyrus with on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

During a game called Plead The Fifth, Jennifer was given the opportunity to respond or stay mum on the gossip, and she said she “would love to” respond. “Not true,” she said empathically. “Total rumor. We all know Liam and I kissed one time; it was years after they broke up.” She added in response to the so-called Easter Eggs in “Flowers” that, “I just assumed it was a coincidence.” She then asked the audience, “Are you satisfied?”

In a previous Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen interview, Jennifer was asked whether she kissed Liam when the cameras weren’t rolling. She responded: “Liam and I grew up together. Liam’s real hot. What would you have done?” Before finally admitting, “Yeah, I have,” in response to whether The Hunger Games co-stars had kissed while the cameras weren’t rolling.

Liam and Miley met when they were teenagers, filming The Last Song, in 2009. The co-stars got engaged in 2012 but broke up after a year. But after some good time apart, they reconnected in 2015. Then, the pair tied the knot in a quiet, secret ceremony at their home.

Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth. Photo by Camilla Morandi/Corbis via Getty Images

Liam and Miley married in 2018 and announced their split less than a year later in 2019 after years of being on-again and off-again. The couple definitely had their ups and downs—including a pretty disastrous experience in late 2018, when California wildfires wiped out their home in Malibu. Miley told Howard Stern that she and the 30-year-old Hunger Games star “lost everything.” Miley references the disaster in the first verse “We were right ’til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2020, she revealed that the fire “did what I couldn’t do myself”. “It removed me from what no longer was serving its purpose,” she told the magazine. “And then as you drown, you reach for that lifesaver and you want to save yourself. I think that’s really what, ultimately, getting married was for me. One last attempt to save myself.”

There were always rumors Liam had been unfaithful throughout their relationship, but Miley has always denied infidelity, on both sides, was the cause of their breakup. In August 2019, she tweeted, “The truth is, once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. I can admit to a lot of things, but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true; I love Liam and always will.” She continued, “BUT at this point, I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot-smoking, foul-mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar.”

