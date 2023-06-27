She’s one of the most famous faces on TikTok, so Alix Earle’s dating history—as well as the subject of her current boyfriend—is often wondered about.

The influencer and University of Miami college student grew fast on TikTok, gaining more than a million followers in just a month, and now sitting around 5.4 million.

Earle’s followers love her for her “hot mess” approach to life, with a product-filled bathroom counter we can all relate to. She’s also been honest about her acne struggles, documenting her months on Accutane. When she sits to do her makeup, you really do feel like you’re FaceTiming a friend who is catching you up on all their recent debauchery. At the same time, she’s showing you how she gets her lashes incredibly long, what she uses as blush and highlight, and where she applies her bronzer. There are many discussions on the app about why she grew so fast when others struggle (and we have our opinions) but that’s for another day. Today, we’re focusing on Alix Earle’s dating history and which NFL player she was just spotted getting cozy with.

Who is Alix Earle dating?

Braxton Berrios (2023)

Braxton Berrios. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Alix Earle and NFL player Braxton Berrios were rumored to be an item in March, when Earle posted a “Get Ready With Me” video of her preparing to make sushi with a mystery man, who many suspect to be Berrios. In a video posted on June 24, she says: “I’m staying here with a guy this weekend. But obviously, I have to make my ‘Get Ready With Me’ videos so he’s listening to me scream right now. I have to tell you, though, it is so nice not having someone yell at you while making them.”

Then, at a Hamptons festival that day, they were photographed together and the next day, she shared a “Day in the Life” video which showed her hugging and jumping on a man on the bed, using the word “we” as she described her day.

“HARD LAUNCH HARD LAUNCH,” one user commented, to which Alix, 22, responded, “We’re not even ‘dating’ but just hard for me to not share stuff w u guys hahahaha.” Another person wrote in the comments section, “Omg I was not briefed on the launching.” Alix replied, “Natalie and Lucy approved.”

Berrios is coming off his two-year relationship with Sophia Culpo, which “didn’t end well, honestly,” according to Culpo on a since-deleted Instagram post. “A lot of trust was broken. But I have an amazing support system, and I appreciate everyone’s love & support so, so much. This community never fails to amaze me,” she wrote, as captured by the New York Post. She continued: “But I do know that I shared my relationship with you guys so it makes sense that there are questions about why this person is no longer in my life. I know that I’ve lost a lot of weight. It’s not intentional. The betrayal in my last relationship just really took a toll on me.”

Culpo seemingly shaded the rumored couple in another since-deleted post shared on TikTok. “I’m sorry the internet has their panties in a wad. It wasn’t that deep,” she said of Earle and Berrios snapped together. “It really wasn’t that deep. I’m literally getting texts from my friends like, ‘I’m thinking of you, are you doing okay?’ I’m good. I’m good. The internet is wild, but we’re good.”

Tyler Wade (2022)

Tyler Wade. Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Getty Images

Earle and professional baseball player Tyler Wade split toward the end of 2022 after three months together. She revealed in a TikTok Live video that she had Tyler had split after fans began questioning her relationship status.

“We haven’t been together for a hot minute,” she revealed. “I’ve just been hiding it from you guys because I didn’t feel like dealing with it right now. Even stuff I posted of me and my boyfriend — we were not even dating like a week or two ago.”

The reason for their breakup? Earle said they had been “fighting for a bit” and she was “not happy” with how things were going. “He wouldn’t post me,” she lamented. “We went to a wedding and got all these good photos together and two selfies of him, and he was like, ‘Oh how many pictures should I post?’ and I was thinking, ‘Aw he’s going to post me.'” But apparently he was only interested in sharing photos of himself.

They’re on OK terms now though. In January, she revealed during a TikTok that they had lunch. “I did see my ex-boyfriend yesterday, we had lunch,” she said. “I know I didn’t do the best job of saying this, but we actually ended on really good terms. So, we were just catching up.”

