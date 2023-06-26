Cardi B Just Responded to Offset Accusing Her of Cheating on Him—’Don’t Play’

Did Cardi B cheat on Offset? That’s definitely the question of the day after a since-deleted Instagram post claimed infidelity on her part… not his, for a change.

The Migos member and the “I Like It” rapper married in September 2017. They welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July 2018, but the two split in December 2018 for several months after news broke that the Migos member had been unfaithful to his wife. Cardi filed to divorce Offset after almost three years of marriage on September 15, 2020, in Fulton Superior Court in Atlanta, Georgia, where she and her husband live with their daughter.

According to People, Cardi filed for divorce after he discovered that Offset cheated on her again. The Migos member cheated on the “WAP” rapper in December 2017 after a sex tape of him and another woman leaked on the internet. The sex tape leaked just three months after Cardi and Offset married in a secret wedding. Cardi later confirmed that Offset cheated in a tweet in December 2018 after fans criticized her for staying with him.

The 2019 Grammys was one of the couple’s first public appearances since they reunited. Offset told Esquire in February 2019 that his relationship with Cardi B is much better now that the two are communicating more with each other. “It’s been good,” he said at the time. “We’re being more open to each other, raising our baby and taking things slowly.” Here’s if Cardi B cheated on Offset.

Did Cardi B cheat on Offset?

Did Cardi B cheat on Offset? We can’t be sure, but that’s what his since-deleted Instagram story alleged when he posted it on June 26, 2023. “My wife f—cked a N— on me gang yall n— know how I come.” Within minutes, it was gone but not before the internet took countless screenshots.

Cardi B responded on Twitter Spaces: “Listen. Don’t pay attention that country man y’all,” she said “Don’t pay attention that country man. That Spaces the other day got motherfuckers spiraling and thinking shit. Come on now. I’m f—king Cardi B, n—a. I think sometimes mother—kers forget. I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this p—ssy to anybody it be not just anybody. Can’t f—ck regular-degular-shmegular, ’cause they gonna tell the world. And I can’t f—ck anybody in the industry, ’cause they gonna tell too. Y’all ever heard that Rubi Rose where she says ‘got a big ass mouth?’ So please boy, stop acting stupid. Stop acting Stupid. Going crazy over a f—king space. Don’t play with me. What the f*ck. Stop playing. Thats all I’m gonna mother—king say.”

As mentioned, it’s not the first time Cardi and Offset’s relationship has faced cheating accusations. On October 1, 2022, a Twitter user quote tweeted a Spongebob Squarepants meme with “This is how @OffsetYRN be w/random women when @iamcardib be away from home.” Cardi responded, “Actually this how he be… Thank you.” Her tweet included her NSFW sexts to Offset. “Let me stop cause [sic] I know you getting horny lol,” Cardi texted the Migos member. Below is the screenshot of what Cardi texted her husband before she immediately deleted the tweet.

The couple opened up in an interview with Essence about how the internet affected their family dynamic and their personal relationships. “We went through a lot of sad things when it comes to Kulture — terrible behavior that not even the older kids have ever been through,” Cardi said in the Essence interview. “So many people will post mean, disgusting things, just to get a reaction from us.”

When asked about how they would handle the mean comments, Cardi commented, “We want to protect our feelings, because we get very, very angry and upset.” The couple went through ups and downs during their marriage when Cardi B separated from Offset in 2018 and filed for divorce from the “Bad and Boujee” rapper in 2020. Cardi then called off the divorce and reunited with Offset two days before their court hearing. Cardi responded to fans who criticized her for getting back with her ex.

“I’m so tired of y’all because I got to continuously explain myself,” she ranted at the time. “I didn’t put my divorce out there — a fucking court clerk put it out there. And because people are making rumors up — oh this guy [Offset] has a girl pregnant, this and that — I have to address it. I’m tired of y’all clocking every fucking thing,” she said during an Instagram Live.

