If you keep up with Kravis and all their relationship updates, you might be wondering what is Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s baby’s sex.

The Poosh founder surprised the world with a throwback pregnancy announcement. At a Blink-182 concert on June 17, 2023, the Poosh founder held up a sign with the words “Travis I’m Pregnant.” The sign refers to a sign that was depicted in the band’s hit “All the Small Things” music video in 2009. The drummer went down into the crowd to embrace his wife. “Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” the Kardashians star posted on Instagram with a picture of Travis playfully drumming on her pregnant belly.

“Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney’s wildest dreams. Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “They are so thrilled and can’t wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families.”

So what is Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s baby’s sex?

What is Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s baby’s sex? Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s baby’s sex is a boy! Travis used his drumming skills for an anticipatory gender reveal. “Is our pyro guy ready?” Travis called out to someone out of the camera frame in Kourtney’s Instagram video of the precious moment. “I don’t know what’s happening, whatever you guys had planned…,” Kourtney replied. “Let’s get the party started! We’re all so excited,” Kourtney could be heard screaming in the background Travis played a drum roll as he kissed his wife and a display of blue streamers exploded into the air. The couple embraced while someone yelled in the background “I knew it!”

On The Kardashians, Travis and Kourtney were really open about the pregnancy journey. She revealed to the WSJ Magazine that she was taking a break from IVF. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” she said. Kourtney has three kids with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, Mason (born 2009), Penelope (born 2012), and Reign (born 2014) Travis, for his part, shares kids Landon and Alabama with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The drummer also has a stepchild with the model who welcomed her first daughter, Atiana during a previous marriage.

A source told People that Kourtney “is just beyond excited” for her new baby. “She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while,” they shared. “Everyone is so happy for her. Kourtney can’t wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby too.”

As for Scott Disick’s reaction to the news, a source told Us Weekly that the Flip It Like Disick alum was being very supportive of his ex and her new husband. “Scott knows this is what Kourtney has wanted for a long time and as bittersweet as it was, he reached out to congratulate her and Travis,” the source said.

Another source told Entertainment Tonight that he’s also thinking about his own well-being and processing the whole situation. “Scott is being as supportive as possible while also trying to take care of himself,” the source said. “It stings a little and he will always have love for Kourtney, but at the same time he is also happy and excited for her. He wants to continue to move on and focus on his own personal life.” Another insider told ET that Kourtney’s ex “is trying his best to stay positive and be happy for Kourtney, but he feels bad about the situation too”.

They continued: “He always knew Kourtney would get pregnant and move forward with her life with Travis, but he just didn’t know it would feel like this when it finally did. His friends can tell he is hurt. Scott isn’t dating anyone seriously.”

On the other hand, Shanna Moakler responded to Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy news by wishing them well and surprising everyone when she said she’d actually known for weeks before it became public knowledge. In an article published on June 18, 2023, she told ET, “I’m very excited for them. Hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world.” She later revealed in response to an Instagram comment that “I’ve known for weeks this is not new news to me,” coupled with a heart emoji.