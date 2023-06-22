If you’re a football fan and are wondering who is on the other side of the footballer’s post, you might be wondering who did Neymar cheat with?

Neymar and Brazilian model Bruna Biancardi started dating in 2021, but didn’t confirm their relationship until January 2022 when they announced their engagement on Instagram. The two broke up in August 2022, a month after Bruna was seen without her engagement ring. Bruna confirmed the breakup in an Instagram Story at the time. “I’ve always been myself and you guys know this, but since you guys keep asking, I’d like to make it clear that I am not in a relationship—for a while now—and there was no cheating. Don’t believe everything you see. I have a lot of love for him and his family! Please stop mentioning my name. Thank you!” Bruna wrote at the time.

The two reunited in December of 2022 and Bruna announced her pregnancy in April 2023. In June 2023, Neymar made an apology post on Instagram about his alleged affair. “Bru, I’m doing this for both you and your family,” he wrote. “I’m justifying the unjustified. I didn’t have to do it. But I need you in OUR life. I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered from all of this and how much you want to be by my side. And I want to be by yours. I made a mistake. I made a mistake with both of you. I dare to say I make mistakes everyday, on and off the field. But my mistakes regarding my private life I fix at home, in the intimacy of family and friends…”

He continued, “All of this has affected one of the most important people in my life. The woman I dreamed of having by my side, the mother of my child. It has affected your family, which is now my family as well. It has affected your privacy in such a special moment as motherhood. Bru, I already asked for forgiveness for the mistakes, for the unnecessary exposure, but I feel obligated to publicly reaffirm this. If a private matter becomes public, the apology must be public as well. I can’t imagine myself without you.

I don’t know if it’s gonna work out, but TODAY you are sure that I want to try. Our purpose will prevail, the love for our baby will win, our love for each other will make us stronger.”

So who’s the person Neymar cheated with? Read more to find out.

Who did Neymar cheat with?

Who did Neymar cheat with? According to the Brazilian website Metropoles, Neymar allegedly cheated on Bruna with blogger Fernanda Campos.

Fernanda told the site that she and Neymar started seeing each other around the time of the World Cup 2022 in December 2022. She also claimed that his relationship with Bruna was wavering. Because she didn’t read the news of the Paris St. Germain football player, she did not know he was in a relationship at the time. “It was ugly that he omitted that part,” she said.

When Neymar returned to Brazil after the World Cup, he invited her to a luxurious apartment in Vila Madalena, in São Paulo. He was in the capital city to order a suit, since he would be best man at Cris Guedes wedding. She revealed that she only found out about his relationship with Bruna when the player shared photos of the two on Valentine’s Day.

Fernanda stressed that she only met up with the soccer player once and that she condemned the affair and will never meet up with him again. She allegedly told him “Scroto” according to the site.

The two are expecting a baby after they revealed the news in April. “We dream about your life, plan for your arrival,” they wrote in a joint April 18 Instagram post, “and know that you are here to complete our love and make our days much happier.”

Em Off also disclosed that Bruna and the football player had an agreement that is similar to an open relationship but Neymar could not be with on-call girls, kisses, or have any public appearances with the girls.

After their first breakup, Bruna posted her distraught feelings on Instagram and said it was in response to a report by Extra Online at the time that Neymar had cheated on Bruna at a party, which caused her to end their relationship. “A few days later, she discovered that he had been with a girl at that party and decided to end it right then and there,” Extra Online reported at the time. “Bruna packed up her things and left as soon as the sun came up.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.