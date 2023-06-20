A tour that was going really great. If you’ve been on social media and stan the popstar, you might be wondering what happened to Bebe Rexha?

The “I’m Good (Blue)” singer is currently touring on the Best F*n Night Of My Life Tour with fellow musician Zolita. During the concert at Pier 17 in New York City on June 19, 2023. A phone was thrown at Bebe Rexha’s face while she was performing at the end of her show. The concert ended abruptly as she was taken to get her injury taken care of.

So what happened to Bebe Rexha and the person who threw the phone at her? Read more to find out.

What happened to Bebe Rexha?

What happened to Bebe Rexha? The day after the attack, Bebe posted two posts on her Instagram account about the incident. She posted a picture of the injury, which included a black eye and stitches, on her Instagram with the caption “I’m good.”

She posted a subsequent post with pictures from the show and the caption, “Although the show ended in an unfortunate way it was still an amazing show in my hometown. Thank you so Much New York. I love You. The Tour must go on!!! Philly next! Which show you coming to?! #bestfnnightofmylifetour”

Rolling Stone reported that a preliminary investigation by the NYPD “determined that a 27-year-old male intentionally threw a cell phone” at Rexha. Nicolas Malvagna was taken into custody and arraigned on Monday evening on June 19, 2023, when he was charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, as well as one count of harassment in the second degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree and a count of attempted assault in the third degree. He was freed without bail following an arraignment Monday.

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office said that the assailant not only confessed to throwing the phone. He also stated, “I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny.”

In a statement provided to NBC News, attorney Todd Spodek said: “As a fan, Mr. Malvagna’s sole intention was to have Ms. Rexha take photos with his phone, and return it as a keepsake. It was never his intention to injure Ms. Rehxa.” The criminal complaint says the incident caused the pop star “redness, swelling, bruising, and a laceration to her eye and substantial pain.”

A video of the moment was captured and posted on social media. Fans were quick to send their well wishes to the “In the Name of Love” singer. “Always killing it Bebee!! We love youuuuu🤍 a living LEGEND,” one fan commented on her post. “this is legend behaviour!!! put RESPECT on bebe rexha’s name. she is NOT THE ONE TO PLAY WITH!!,” another fan commented.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Bebe talked about touring for the first time in seven years. “I haven’t felt that energy, and I feel like it’s so important to be in front of people and performing and connecting,” she says. “You can’t describe that, and it’s just not the same when you listen to it on your computer versus live.”

Bebe’s Best F*N Night Of My Life tour ends on June 26, 2023 in Houston, Texas.