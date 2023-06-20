He has two teenage children with his first wife and Shanna Moakler has responded to Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy news.

Shanna and the Blink-182 drummer were married for four years, from 2004 to 2008, and they share a daughter Alabama, born December 2005, and a son Landon, born October 2003. Their marriage was certainly tumultuous, as evidenced in the reality show Meet the Barkers which showed them fighting and making up often. “This was very normal for them,” a friend once told People. “The relationship was always dysfunctional; they were always love and hate. It was volatile. He’s a rock star, and she likes to go out. They both love and fight hard.” They separated in 2006 and things got pretty messy during their custody battle in 2014. “Please keep your drug addict girlfriends away from my kids. All kids from divorced families go through a transition period, I should have never allowed this from when we were separated …” the model texted Travis at the time, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly in May 2021. He later alleged she was an absent parent, asserting that: “I have concerns about our children’s safety and well-being when in Shanna’s home.” But after all that, here’s how Shanna Moakler responded to Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy news.

How did Shanna Moakler respond to Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy news?

Shanna Moakler responded to Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy news by wishing them well and surprising everyone when she said she’d actually known for weeks before it became public knowledge. In an article published on June 18, 2023, she told ET, “I’m very excited for them. Hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world.” She later revealed in response to an Instagram comment that “I’ve known for weeks this is not new news to me,” coupled with a heart emoji.

Kourtney announced her pregnancy at Blink 182’s concert in Los Angeles, California, on June 16, 2023, where she was seen holding up a sign that read: “Travis I’m Pregnant.” The couple confirmed the news that night when they posted an Instagram video of Kourtney holding up the sign. The video continued with Barker looking shocked as one of his Blink 182 bandmates is heard saying, “Someone’s having a baby.” In a series of Instagram Stories after the announcement, Kourtney revealed that the inspiration for her sign was Blink 182’s 1999 music video for “All the Small Things,” where a bikini-clad fan holds up a sign with those exact words.

Though the baby will be Kourtney and Travis’ first child together, they both have families from previous relationships. Kourtney has three children with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick: sons Mason and Reign, and daughter Penelope.

Following the pregnancy announcement, a source told ET that Kourtney and Travis were thrilled at with news. “Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney’s wildest dreams. Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle,” the source shared. “They are so thrilled and can’t wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families.” The source added: “Kris and all of Kourtney’s family is elated for them and the kids on both sides are excited. Everyone knows how much Kourtney and Travis wanted this and are very happy.”

Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler. Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic

As for Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, he has mixed feelings about the news. “Scott is being as supportive as possible while also trying to take care of himself,” the ET source explained. “It stings a little and he will always have love for Kourtney, but at the same time, he is also happy and excited for her. He wants to continue to move on and focus on his own personal life.”

Scott and Kourtney met in 2006 and their relationship was among the central storylines of Keeping Up With The Kardashians as the show chronicled their notoriously on-again, off-again romance along with the expansion of their family. In 2009, Kourtney and Scott revealed they were expecting their first child together in the summer of that year. Their firstborn son, Mason, was born months later in December 2009. The pair would go on to welcome two more children in the next decade: a daughter, Penelope, who was born in 2012, and a son, Reign, born in December 2014.

The couple split in 2015. “The infidelity, I only knew about it at the end, so I think the substance abuse was the deal-breaker,” Kourtney admitted about their breakup when she told host Andy Cohen in 2021. Scott, for his part, agreed that his addiction formed a problem in their relationship. “I don’t want to make any excuses for my behavior,” he said. “I definitely wouldn’t have done these things sober, but it was all wrong. I just thought it was normal, to be honest.”

Kourtney started dating Blink-182 drummer in 2021 and became engaged later that year. The couple married twice before their extravagant Italian wedding—first, in an unofficial wedding in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022, and then, an official courthouse wedding on May 15, 2022. “Scott has been having a hard time with Kourtney and Travis’ marriage, but he is doing as well as he can be,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. “He has mixed feelings because he loves Kourtney, but he also knows she is very happy,” but Scott “has a lot of regrets about how he treated Kourtney during their relationship.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.