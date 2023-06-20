Kourtney Kardashian had the pregnancy announcement of a lifetime. After surprising her new husband at his concert, many Kardashian Fans might be wondering: how did Scott Disick respond to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s pregnancy announcement?

Scott and Kourtney met in 2006 and their relationship was among the central storylines of Keeping Up With The Kardashians as the show chronicled their notoriously on-again, off-again romance along with the expansion of their family. In 2009, Kourtney and Scott revealed they were expecting their first child together in the summer of that year. Their firstborn son, Mason, was born months later in December 2009. The pair would go on to welcome two more children in the next decade: a daughter, Penelope, who was born in 2012, and a son, Reign, born in December 2014.

The couple split in 2015. “The infidelity, I only knew about it at the end, so I think the substance abuse was the deal-breaker,” Kourtney admitted about their breakup when she told host Andy Cohen in 2021. Scott, for his part, agreed that his addiction formed a problem in their relationship. “I don’t want to make any excuses for my behavior,” he said. “I definitely wouldn’t have done these things sober, but it was all wrong. I just thought it was normal, to be honest.”

Kourtney started dating Blink-182 drummer in 2021 and became engaged later that year. The couple married twice before their extravagant Italian wedding—first, in an unofficial wedding in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022, and then, an official courthouse wedding on May 15, 2022. “Scott has been having a hard time with Kourtney and Travis’ marriage, but he is doing as well as he can be,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. “He has mixed feelings because he loves Kourtney, but he also knows she is very happy,” but Scott “has a lot of regrets about how he treated Kourtney during their relationship.”

So what does Scott Disick think about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s pregnancy announcement? Read more below to find out.

How did Scott Disick react to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s pregnancy announcement?

How did Scott Disick react to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s pregnancy announcement? A source told Us Weekly that Scott was being very supportive of his ex and her new husband. “Scott knows this is what Kourtney has wanted for a long time and as bittersweet as it was, he reached out to congratulate her and Travis,” the source said.

Another source told Entertainment Tonight that he’s also thinking about his own well being and processing the whole situation.”Scott is being as supportive as possible while also trying to take care of himself,” the source said. “It stings a little and he will always have love for Kourtney, but at the same time he is also happy and excited for her. He wants to continue to move on and focus on his own personal life.”

For his own part, Scott talked about how he places himself among the KarJenners in the latest season of The Kardashians. “Now that Kourtney has her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on,” he said in a confessional. “I’d rather be around [Kourtney and Travis] and be around my family than not at all. It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically but now it has become a huge adjustment losing her as sort of a best friend. Now we are really more co-parents. I would say it is probably one of the more difficult things in my life.”

As for his family, Kris Jenner made a birthday post honoring the Flip it Like Disick alum. “Scott, you are so amazing!” the momager posted on May 26, 2023. “I have known you for a couple of decades now and I can’t believe how fast time flies by. I want you to know you are loved and appreciated always. You are an amazing son, dad, uncle, friend, and will always be a special part of our family.”

Kourtney surprised the world with a throwback pregnancy announcement. At a Blink-182 concert on June 17, 2023, the Poosh founder held up a sign with the words “Travis I’m Pregnant.” The sign refers to a sign that was depicted in the band’s hit “All the Small Things” music video in 2009. The drummer went down into the crowd to embrace his wife. “Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” the Kardashians star posted on Instagram with a picture of Travis playfully drumming on her pregnant belly.

“Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney’s wildest dreams. Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “They are so thrilled and can’t wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families.”

On the Hulu TV show, Travis and Kourtney were really open about the pregnancy journey. She revealed to the WSJ Magazine that she was taking a break from IVF. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” she said. Travis, for his part, shares kids Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The drummer also has a stepchild with the model, 46, who welcomed her first daughter, Atiana, 22, during a previous marriage.

As for what Scott Disick did for Father’s Day, he spend the day with his kids. “My girl,” he posted a photo of his daughter Penelope riding a motorbike on his Instagram story. He also had sushi with his youngest Reign who rocked blonde locks.

Scott was not invited to Kourtney and Travis’ Italian wedding last year. Instead, he took a solo vacation and posted his airplane photos on his Instagram story on May 22, 2022. His kids attended the wedding in Italy after not attending the other weddings or their mom’s engagement. He reunited with his kids on May 25, 2022, the day before his 39th birthday. He then posted a video of his kids dog-piling on top of him in a hotel bed with the caption, “Happy birthday 2 me! Biggest blessing of my life right here!”

