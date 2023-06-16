Months after their reunion at King Charles’ Coronation, many people who follow Royals news may be asking: Are Rose Hanbury and Kate Middleton still friends?

Middleton and Hanbury’s tension began in 2019 when inside sources claimed that Kate and the former model friend were feuding. At the time, people said the Duchess of Cambridge was attempting to phase Rose out of her friendship circle. Prince William’s role in all of it was simply a husband trying to get his wife to get along with a neighbor. (Rose and her husband, David, live in a neighboring estate to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s country manor, Amner Hall). It’s likely there was no feud to begin with and we’re all very aware of the press’ penchant for pitting women against each other. But even if there was, it definitely wasn’t because of an affair, because an affair never happened.

Still their relationship was under close eye at the coronation, where both their sons served as Pages for King Charles’ ceremony. So did Rose Hanbury and Kate Middleton make up their friendship? Read more to see.

Are Rose Hanbury and Kate Middleton still friends?

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Rose Cholmondeley. Getty Images

Are Rose Hanbury and Kate Middleton friends? According to some sources, the two neighbors are cordial to each other in their neighborhood of Norfolk which is “a tight- knit community, especially among the posh estate owners.”

“There was tension between them because of all the nasty gossip,” the insider told Ok! Magazine and recalled that Hanbury’s son Oliver served as a page with George at King Charles’ coronation. “They had a chance to speak for the first time in a while and made peace. Now, hopefully, there won’t be any awkwardness among their social circle this summer.”

As for Summer 2023 plans, the source shared that “Kate and William usually plan a tropical getaway when the kids are on school break. They plan to relax on the beach for hours and try out new water sports. Kate’s idea of a perfect day is spending time outside with her family.”

Rose Cholmondeley (née Hanbury) is the wife of David Cholmondeley (pronounced Chumley), 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley. A Marquess (and his wife, a Marchioness) holds the fourth most senior rank in the British nobility (behind King/Queen, Prince/Princess, and Duke/Duchess). The Cholmondeleys are particularly notable, however, as they are hereditary co-holders of the office of Lord Great Chamberlain.

The rumors started when In Touch Weekly did a rundown on the alleged affair between Prince William and Rose Hanbury. The Daily Beast said that a letter Harbottle and Lewis was sent to at least one British publication after the story went public. The letter denied all accusations of cheating. It read, in part, “In addition to being false and highly damaging, the publication of false speculation in respect of our client’s private life also constitutes a breach of his privacy pursuant to Article 8 of the European Convention to Human Rights.”

Prince William threatened to sue any U.K.-based media outlet that reported the rumors as fact. “In addition to being false and highly damaging, the publication of false speculation in respect of our client’s private life also constitutes a breach of his privacy pursuant to Article 8 of the European Convention to Human Rights,” the Duke of Cambridge’s lawyers wrote in a statement.

After the false rumor of an affair began gain traction again close to the coronation date, some wondered whether Hanbury would attend the occasion. A friend of the family told The Daily Beast in an article published on April 12, 2023, that “there has never been any enmity between Kate and Rose. The rumors were all a load of rubbish. The family are ancient allies of the Crown and they will be there.”

