Amid legal battles and movie deals, Ezra Miller’s net worth has accumulated over the past couple of years. The actor starred in franchises like Fantastic Beasts and the DC Extended Universe. With the recent release of The Flash, here’s what they earned from their movies and acting appearances.

Miller became a breakout hit when they starred in The Perks of Being a Wallflower in 2012 when they were 18 years old. They went on to star as Credence Barebone in the Harry Potter spinoff film series in the movies Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018), and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022). They rose to further prominence playing Barry Allen / The Flash in the DCEU in The Justice League and The Flash.

What is Ezra Miller’s net worth? Ezra Miller’s net worth is about $4 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Born in Wyckoff, New Jersey, Miller’s grew up with their father Robert S. Miller, who was senior vice president and managing director of Hyperion Books, and mother Marta who was a modern dancer. They started their career in the arts from a young age by training in opera and starring in the American premiere of Philip Glass’s opera White Raven.

They starred in two movies at the TriBeCa Film festival in 2010 in Beware the Gonzo and had a supporting role in Every Day. They made their breaktrhough in the now cult classic film The Perks of Being a Wallflower with Logan Lerman and Emma Watson. While filming, Miller was charged with posession of marijuana and was charged $600.

Miller later starred in the Fantastic Beasts franchise which grossed $1.8 billion across three films so far. They started out in the DCEU with two cameos as Barry Allen / The Flash in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, plus their ensemble role in Justice League.

Though an accomplished actor, Miller was embroiled in lots of legal troubles in the past couple of years. In 2020, a video emerged depicting Miller as they appear to be choking a woman outside of a bar in Iceland. No charges were filed. The actor was also arrested twice in Hawaii, once for disorderly conduct and harassment. Miller pled no contest to a single count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct in the Hawaii case, and paid a $500 fine. The harassment charge was dismissed.

According to Vermont State Police, Miller was accused of burglarizing a home where they allegedly stole “several bottles of alcohol”. Police said they had “probable cause” to charge Miller “with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling.”

In October 2022, Miller pleaded not guilty to one “felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling,” as well as a second “minor charge of petit larceny,” the Bennington Banner reported.

In January 2023, Miller and their lawyer attended a hearing at Vermont’s Bennington County Superior Court, where they pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. Rather than pursue a jury trial, Miller plead guilty to a lesser charge of misdemeanor unlawful trespass, admitting they were on the victim’s property May 1, 2022, in Stamford, Vermont, without the owner’s permission.

On August 15, Miller finally admitted that they were in the midst of “an intense crisis,” and said in a statement: “I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

How much did Ezra Miller earn from The Flash?

How much did Ezra Miller earn from The Flash? According to FandomWire, Miller earned $4 million from their work on The Flash. Batman veteran actor Michael Keaton reportedly got $2 million less than Miller.

Director Andy Muschietti described the film, “It’s basically time travel that includes the origin story, which is basically the mother and the father, and their accident. All of those elements were sort of attached to this thing. That’s why in my opinion, it was like you’re killing several birds with the same stone in a way. And, of course, time travel is always a good idea. Batman is always a good idea.”

During a Q&A at the Warner Bros. lot, The Flash director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti spoke publicly for the first time about Miller. “Ezra is well now. We’re all hoping that they get better… They’re taking the steps to recovery,” Muschietti responded to the question of how Miller was doing. “They’re dealing with mental health issues, but they’re well. We talked to them not too long ago, and they’re very committed to getting better.”

A month later, Muschietti stood by Miller despite their past behavior, saying there was no discussion of Miller being recast. “I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character [The Flash] as well as they did,” Muschietti said. “The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it.”

Ezra Miller’s first public appearance since the controversies in 2022 began during The Flash promotions, Miller thanked Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Warner Bros. Film Group heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy and DC Studios stewards James Gunn and Peter Safran for “your grace and discernment and care in the context of my life. And in bringing this moment to fruition,” according to Variety.

