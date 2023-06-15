Sisters disagree about a lot of different things, but hell hath no fury like a Kardashian scorned by her own blood. The reason why Kourtney Kardashian is mad at Kim is for something that took place a few months after Kourt’s wedding to Blink-192 drummer Travis Barker.

Kourtney and Travis married for a third (yes, third) time on May 22, 2022, at L’Olivetta, a villa owned by luxury—albeit problematic—fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, in Portofino, Italy. The couple held their reception at Castello Brown, a 16th-century castle near their wedding venue. For the wedding, Kourtney wore a white Dolce & Gabbana mini dress, with a cathedral-length veil stitched with the words “family loyalty respect” and an image of the Virgin Mary at the base. According to Vogue, the veil was based on Travis’ head tattoos, which also includes an image of the Virgin Mary. In Instagram Story photos shared by Travis’ daughter, Alabama Luell.

In an episode of The Kardashians that aired on hulu on Thursday, June 15, 2023, tensions peaked between Kourtney and her sister, Kim, in which Kourt accused her sister of putting work commitments above her family. So what did Kim do to piss off Kourtney so much?

Why is Kourtney mad at Kim for her wedding?

Why is Kourtney mad at Kim for her wedding? She’s mad because Kim collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana just months after Kourtney had asked the designers to create the wedding dress of her dreams. Travis also wore a suit made by Dolce & Gabbana.

“It’s just legit copying my wedding,” Kourtney said to Kendall Jenner during an emotional conversation. “She wasn’t happy at my wedding. Everyone else was like, ‘Whoa, this is amazing. We’re having the best time.’ She could never give acknowledgement.”

Kourt continued: “She sees everything that I had there and takes it for her own. … I just feel like there is such an abundance of opportunities. It isn’t about business. There is just so much and it takes precedence over hurting your sister. … Everything that I did [with Dolce & Gabbana] was pulling references from ’90s [archival looks].” (Kim was later dubbed the muse and face of the new Women’s ADV Campaign Spring/Summer 2023, a collection born from a unique reinterpretation of Dolce & Gabbana’s archives from the 1990s and 2000s.)

Kourtney went on to explain that she knows “no one has to get my permission” to work with the label, but she felt Kim was putting business over family when she chose to collaborate with them so soon after Kourtney’s wedding. “If I did it to Kim, she would freak out,” Kourtney said. “To me, it was more personal. I think that’s why it hurts my feelings.” She added, “It is just stupid because it is a deeper thing than that it is about [where people] are grabbing whatever is in the way. It is such an abundance and an excess — it is never enough. It is never OK to just not do something or turn something down.”

Kim, however, said she felt she’d done nothing wrong. “I’m really confused how this narrative came into her head,” Kim said in an April clip from season 3, claiming she was “mindful” about Kourtney’s relationship with the brand. “I said, ‘Don’t do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding.’” She even added that she’d asked the brand to postpone the collaboration for a year. “What I’ve realized in this lifetime is that everyone has their own truth of how they think something happened,” Kim said. “It’s all gonna come out on the show.”

During a dinner ahead of Kim’s D&G show with Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, Kim toasted: “Cheers to Kim and Dolce & Gabbana—and to Kourtney.”

The nuptials were Kourtney and Travis’ third wedding in the past two months. Kourtney and Travis married legally at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California, in May 2022, with close friends and family. They had their first wedding—which they referred to as a “practice wedding”—in Las Vegas in April 2022 following the Grammy Awards.

“It was a magical weekend for everyone. Kourtney didn’t stop smiling,” a source told People in May 2022 of Kourtney’s third wedding. “She loved being surrounded by her family and close friends. She couldn’t have asked for a more perfect wedding.” The insider continued, “[Kourtney] is really the happiest she has ever been. Travis treats her like a queen. Kourtney keeps calling herself Mrs. Barker. It’s very cute.”

Travis and Kourtney started dating in January 2021. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram on October 17, 2021, with the Poosh founder sharing a photo of herself and her then-fiancé on a beach surrounded by candles and roses in Montecito, CA. “forever @travisbarker,” she captioned the post.

