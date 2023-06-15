A new celeb love triangle? Tom Cruise just reacted to Shakira’s romance with Lewis Hamilton.

News broke of Shakira and Tom Cruise’s quasi-relationship on May 9, 2023 when Page Six reported that a source says that Tom “is extremely interested in pursuing her.”

“There is chemistry,” the source said. “Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom,” adding that he’s “a nice-looking guy, and he is talented.” The insider also joked that “she isn’t taller than him.” The outlet also reported that the Top Gun actor also sent Shakira flowers after their outing at F1.

According to People, Shakira is being “fun and flirty” with F1 racer and champion Lewis Hamilton. A source told the site, “They’re spending time together and in the ‘getting to know you’ stage. It’s fun and flirty.” The two went out to dinner after the F1 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, Spain. Among those who joined include Daniel Caesar, Fai Khadra and Mustafa. Mustafa posted the outing in his Instagram story. Shakira and Lewis were also seen after the F1 Miami Grand Prix hanging out on a boat.

What does Tom Cruise think of Shakira and Lewis Hamilton dating?

What does Tom Cruise think of Shakira and Lewis Hamilton dating? According to The Mirror UK, the Mission Impossible actor told his friends he was in a “love triangle” after he “had incredible chemistry and taking it as a slam dunk they’d be dating in no time.” A source told the site, that he was “absolutely mesmerized by Shakira and has been struggling for years to find the right person due to his high standards and refusal to settle for “second best” in a potential partner.” In the end, “It was a huge dent to Tom’s ego,” an insider told Radar Online. “It stung all the more because he considers Lewis a buddy.”

The Tomkira dating rumors were later disproved as sources told Heat Magazine that it was pretty one-sided. “He came away convinced they had a real connection they needed to build on,” the source said. “She doesn’t want to embarrass or upset him, but there’s no attraction or romance on her part — she was just being friendly. She’s flattered but not interested.” The source also alleged that Shakira was “begging him to stop flirting with her” but Tom was “giddy” when he met Shakira at the race, adding that it was similar to “how he acted” when he met ex Katie Holmes.

Before her appearance at the F1 Miami Prix, Shakira made a touching speech at Billboard’s Latin Women In Music Awards that some think is directed towards her ex Gerard Piqué. “This has been a year of seismic change in my life where I’ve felt more than ever — and very personally — what it is to be a woman,” Shakira declared. “It’s been a year where I’ve realized we women are stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be.”

The singer continued, “Because what woman hasn’t at some time in her life forgotten herself because she’s seeking the attention and love of someone else? It happened to me, more than once,” she added. “But there comes a time in the life of every woman where she no longer depends on someone else to love and accept herself just as she is. A time when the search for someone else is replaced by the search for oneself. A time when the desire to be perfect is replaced by the desire to be authentic, and where finding someone who is faithful is less important than being faithful to ourselves.”

In an Elle interview, she talked about how the media’s perception of her breakup with Gerard Piqué affected her kids, Milan, 9 and Sasha, 7. “What’s also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids’ father and see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media. And all of this while my dad has been in the ICU and I’ve been fighting on different fronts. Like I said, this is probably the darkest hour of my life. But then I think about all those women around the world who are going through hardship, who are going through a situation as bad as mine or as difficult as mine or worse.”