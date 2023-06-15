After a surprise courthouse ceremony, Mary-Louise Parker broke her silence on Billy Crudup and Naomi Watt’s wedding.

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup officially tied the knot after 6 years of dating on June 10, 2023. The two had a low-key wedding in Manhattan, New York on June 10, 2023. The Watcher actress posted a picture of the newlyweds on Instagram on the steps of the courthouse with the caption, “Hitched!” Watts also posted several behind the scenes photos from their wedding in her Instagram stories including one selfie which she calls Crudup her “hubby.”

The two were romantically linked since they starred in the Netflix series Gypsy in 2017. Though, the couple made their official red carpet debut five years later at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022.

So what did Billy Crudup’s ex-partner Mary Louise Parker think of his and Naomi Watt’s nuptials? Read more below to find out.

How did Mary-Louise Parker react to Billy Crudup and Naomi Watt’s wedding?

How did Mary-Louise Parker react to Billy Crudup and Naomi Watt’s wedding? In an interview with the Guardian, the Weeds star responded, “I wish them well,” she told the outlet with them nothing that her eyes a little betrayed. “And absolutely, I honestly of course wish them every happiness because that’s my son’s father. So I’m happy for them. I’m happy they found each other.”

Mary-Louise Parker and Billy Crudup were in a relationship from 1997 to 2003. The Almost Famous actor broke up with Parker when she was seven months pregnant with their child, William Atticus Parker. He left her for actress Claire Danes.

In her 2015 memoir filled with letters Dear Mr. You, the Angels in America actress wrote about her experiences which lightly referred to her heartbreak from Crudup. “I am alone. Look, see? I am pregnant and alone. It hurts to even breathe,” she wrote. “I’m trying to get through it but I’m by myself every night and every morning and no one, nothing helps. I’m sorry I yelled. I can’t get my shoes on anymore. Please, I know I am awful, it’s been made clear but look at me please.”

She continued, “I don’t know what you thought, if you had a daughter or a wife or if my little drama was a hangnail compared to your life,” she writes. “What I wish I could tell you is that I know it may have been. I don’t know what happened to you that morning, or that year, or when you were six. I didn’t know your tragedy or hardship and it was grossly unfair of me to compare my life to yours. I am aware of my good fortune. What I don’t have to struggle for that makes my life easier than most. I have thought of you and know you wouldn’t remember me but I am sorry . . . I realize now that whatever I was walking through was part of my life, one piece of a bigger story that is mostly beautiful.”

Danes talked about her relationship with Crudup, which ended in 2006, in an interview with Howard Stern in 2015. “I was just in love with him and needed to explore that, and I was 24,” she said. “I didn’t quite know what those consequences would be.” She later moved on to marry actor Hugh Dancy. At the time of their breakup, Parker adopted her daughter, Caroline, while in a relationship with Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

