Keeping up with the Royals includes knowing who is invited to every special event. The big question is: Is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invited to the Trooping the Colour 2023?

Trooping the Colour is a traditional event every year since the 16th century where it marks the sovereign’s birthday (despite his actual birthday falling on November 14). This is King Charles’ first year where he leads the event, as his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September 2022. More than 2,000 participants will be in the parade. A statement from Buckingham Palace says, “In 2023, this impressive display of pageantry will take place on Saturday 17th June by Regiments of the Household Division, on Horse Guards Parade, with His Majesty The King attending and taking the salute.

“His Majesty King Charles III will hold the appointment of Colonel-in-Chief of the Regiments of Household Division. Each Regiment has a Colonel who is normally either a member of the Royal Family or a senior officer.”

Will King Charles invite his son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to Trooping the Colour 2023? Read more below to find out.

Are Prince Harry & Meghan Markle invited to Trooping the Colour 2023?

Meghan & Harry at The 2019 Trooping The Colour Getty Images

Is Prince Harry & Meghan Markle invited to Trooping the Colour 2023? No, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are not invited to Trooping the Colour 2023 according to People. The site also reported that, coincidentally or not, Meghan’s former TV series Suits will be available to stream on Netflix the same day.

Harry and Meghan were barred from the traditional balcony appearance during the Trooping the Colour ceremony last year as part of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace on May 6, 2022. The palace confirmed, “After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday, 2 June, will be limited to Her Majesty, and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen.” Those who were also excluded from the celebrations include Prince Andrew, who was involved in a Jeffrey Epstein case and had his titles stripped in January 2022.

The couple was also booed after the National Service of Thanksgiving service on the morning of June 3, 2022, where Harry and Meghan sat on the second row of the cathedral on the opposite side of the Duke of Sussex’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, were seated in the front. Cameras also captured Prince Charles seemingly ignoring his youngest son and his wife while he warmly greeted William and Kate, who also didn’t talk to Harry and Meghan as they took their seats. An insider told Us Weekly on June 3, 2022, that the seating was intentional as “senior members of the royal family were seated in the front row and non-senior members in the second row.” It was Buckingham Palace’s decision “to keep them on opposite sides of [the] cathedral to avoid any unwanted attention.”

The two moved to Montecito, California in July 2020 after they stepped down from their royal duties. However, Prince Harry attended his father’s coronation in May 2023 without his wife. A representative of Harry and Meghan confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to King Charles’ coronation. “I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” a spokesperson for the Archewell founders told The Guardian on March 5, 2023 “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.” Though ultimately Meghan stayed behind in their home in California for Archie’s 4th birthday.

2022 Trooping The Colour Getty Images

The feud between the Royal Family and the Sussexes was further brought to light when Meghan and Harry premiered their Netflix documentary and Harry published his tell-all book Spare. “At this point, it’s become so personal,” a close friend of the former Royals told People. “Maybe what they wanted wasn’t achieved, but at the end of the day, he’s going there to support his dad.” The outlet reported that Charlies is “pleased” his son will be there, even though his wife won’t be there at all. The source emphasized that “things are strained” between the family members but Harry “will happily go along with whatever the plan is” and that his main concern about attending was the issue of his security, which has been addressed. A palace insider also told them what they think Harry will do once he gets back to California, “He will look back on it and think it is better to come and play his part and say, ‘I saw my father crowned,’” says a source close to the royal household. “And tell his children about it.”

Though a source who’s a friend of the Sussexes also said that Meghan wanted to be at the coronation, but certain circumstances impacted the trip. “Meghan wants to be there to support her father-in-law, but at the same time, the scrutiny she receives outweighs the support,” the source says. “There’s always going to be that other side challenging their reasoning, and who wants to put themselves in that position?”

The Palace didn’t publicly comment about Spare at the time of its release, but relationships between the royals and Harry have been torn to shreds,” a source also told Us Weekly on January 8, 2023. “King Charles is a 74-year-old man and does not want this drama at his age.” According to a source for Entertainment Tonight on January 7, 2023, the new details of Spare are “deeply upsetting” to King Charles. While the book mostly reflects his relationship with William, Harry “still makes jabs at his father.”

