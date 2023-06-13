Bad Bunny Just Responded to Rumors Kendall Jenner Is Pregnant With His Baby

Some very clever editing on a teaser for The Kardashians season three, episode four achieved exactly what the producers wanted: insane online chatter. Now, Bad Bunny has responded to rumors Kendall Jenner is pregnant.

Kendall and the Puerto Rican rapper have been an alleged couple since they were seen walking out of Wally’s in Beverly Hills, California on February 18, 2023, according to TMZ. The two left after Hailey and Justin Bieber were seen walking out of the same restaurant; Kendall left right before Bad Bunny through a different exit with security in tow. More recently, they were seen at a Met Gala afterparty together. Earlier in the day, sources told People that the two may be becoming exclusive and are in fact “getting more serious”. “They are very cute together. Kendall is happy. He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill.” The insider continued, “It was a slow start, but they spend almost every day together now. He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It’s more of a relationship now. Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him.”

In the trailer for The Kardashians, a producer asked Kendall: “How’s the pregnancy going?” and her reaction was described by People as “coy” and obviously cut before she could provide an answer. Here’s how Bad Bunny responded to rumors Kendall Jenner is pregnant.

How did Bad Bunny respond to rumors Kendall Jenner is pregnant?

How did Bad Bunny respond to rumors Kendall Jenner is pregnant? He brushed them off as a total fabrication in an interview with Yahoo published on June 13, 2023, and commented on being constant fodder for unsubstantiated gossip.

“I think that has always existed and will always exist. It’s funny. It makes me sad, and it’s pitiful at the same time — not for me, but more for the people [who spread gossip] because it’s funny to see how they talk with confidence. It’s like, ‘What a fool; they have no idea about anything.’ And you laugh too. It’s like, ‘Really, how is that possible?’ But I think you get used to it with time. It’s not the first time. When one is exposed to fame and to this environment, well, now anyone can say whatever they want about you,” he said. “But the antidote is to be secure about who you are and enjoy life as much as I do. Because at the end of the day, I am the only one who knows, and the only one clear about what I feel.”

Let’s just be clear here: hulu’s editing made the insinuation that Kendall was pregnant, which is highly unlikely, if we have, indeed, been keeping up with her on her social channels. Fans are sure that it’s actually the news that broke in November 2022 to which the teaser is referring; when Kendall confirmed that she was expecting a baby—horse, that is. “Oh my God, I’m having a baby!,” she declared while getting ready for the 2022 Met Gala, clarifying she meant a “baby” horse. Kendall then revealed that she asked hairstylist Jen Atkin for horse “sperm” for her birthday last year. “Remember when I asked you for sperm? Jen was like, ‘I really wanna get something great for Kendall for her birthday.’ And I was like, ‘Sperm. Horse sperm.’” Props to The Kardashians editors for this one.

Lol let me head over to Kendall Jenner ig because I know damn well she not pregnant! #TheKardashians — ANNA SOROKIN💳 (@ErynSkyy) June 8, 2023

Kendall is the only one of her sisters that hasn’t taken the plunge into parenthood, and the tease comes after Kendall’s mom, Kris Jenner, said to her daughter in a previous episode of The Kardashians: “I was just thinking, maybe it’s time to, you know, have a baby.” Kendall’s response was to cough up her water, telling her mom that the suggestion made her “uncomfortable”. She said: “You keep telling me, ‘You’re not getting any younger,’ but guess what? It’s my life. I don’t know if I’m ready yet,” Kris quipped in response: “Are you sure it’s your life?”

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner attend The After hosted by Diddy & Doja Cat. Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Kendall continued during a later confessional: “I still have a lot to figure out before I can welcome a child into my life. I’m still enjoying life on my own. And I’m okay with that right now.” Kris reminded Kendall that a woman’s egg count “goes down a little bit … every year that goes by,” and called up Dr. A, a gynecologist who’s been helping Kendall’s sister Khloe Kardashian throughout her fertility journey. “For Kendall, if she has a partner, even if they’re not married, I usually recommend at least a cycle of egg freezing,” Dr. A said during a phone call. “It would be a good time to freeze eggs … The younger you are, the better the quality.” Kris teased: “I think it’s unanimous. We’re gonna have a baby,” afterward.

In February 2023, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the fling between Kendall and Bad Bunny might be turning into something more. “Kendall and Bad Bunny are attracted to each other and definitely have a flirty vibe,” the source dished. “It is still new, but they’re enjoying each other’s company and like each other. They have mutual friends and had dinner with Hailey, Justin and friends at Wally’s in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. It’s been fun for both of them so far.” The source continued, “Bad Bunny recently bought a new home in Los Angeles and has spent a lot more time there.” The source adds that it’s all fun for the pair. “Kendall met him through a mutual friend and they hit it off. As of now, it’s not serious and the two are having fun.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.