It was a whirlwind romance that dominated the news cycle and gossip among friends for a month, but a lot of fans are wondering how Joe Alwyn responded to Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s break up, after a very public (but not, somehow?) relationship.

The unexpected pairing was the subject of much online rhetoric after sources told The Sun that Swift was reportedly dating The 1975 frontman in May 2023. The news of them getting together came after Swift broke up with her long-term partner, Joe Alwyn, after more than six years together. Entertainment Tonight reported in April 2023 that their relationship was over but it ended as amicably as possible. “It was not dramatic,” a source told the site at the time. “The relationship had just run its course.” The insider explained that the breakup was the reason for Alwyn’s absence at Swift’s Eras Tour shows at the time. “It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows,” the source said.

News broke on June 5, 2023, thanks to TMZ, that Taylor and Matty were no more, but no reason for their split was given at the time, though nearly every insider has said some variation of the fact that she was just “having fun” with him and it was never serious. A source told the tabloid that Swift was “single” again, and they hadn’t been seen in public together since May 25 when they were out for dinner. Here’s how Joe Alwyn responded to Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s breakup.

How did Joe Alwyn respond to Taylor Swift, Matty Healy’s breakup?

How did Joe Alwyn respond to Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s breakup? He hasn’t spoken publicly about it himself, but sources told RadarOnline that he found the whole relationship to be “tacky” and didn’t appreciate being fodder for her latest track “You’re Losing Me”, which includes the lyrics: “I wouldn’t marry me either / A pathological people pleaser / Who only wanted you to see her.” Of course, fans speculate the words are about Joe.

“It may have been delusional, but Joe was under the impression she’d spare him the Harry Styles treatment,” an insider told RadarOnline. Harry, formerly of One Direction, is said to have inspired Taylor’s breakup anthem “I Knew You Were Trouble”.

The source continued, speaking of what Taylor’s ex thought of their relationship when it was still on. “Joe finds it very embarrassing and disappointing—especially when she’s flaunting this tacky new romance. The hypocrisy and sheer rudeness of it all is off the charts. He’s not the type to kiss and tell, but he’s not a pushover either. He’s respectfully asking her to let him move on — and shut up!” I guess he doesn’t have to deal with it anymore!

In an article published by People, an insider described Taylor and Matty’s relationship as “always casual”, saying: “She had fun with him, but it was always casual. They are no longer romantically involved.” Another source echoed those sentiments to Us: “Taylor and Matt are no longer romantically involved,” they said. “They had fun together, but it was never serious.” In another article published by Us Weekly, the tabloid quoted anonymous friends of Swift, saying: “Taylor’s friends aren’t surprised [she and Matty broke up],” the insider said. “She wasn’t ready for another serious relationship just yet.”

Per a source quoted by ET, “Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realized they’re not really compatible with each other,” a source tells ET, adding, “Taylor’s friends want what’s best for her and aren’t shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship.”

The breakup came as a relief to many Swifties, who were very vocal about their distaste for the couple. When Swift and Healy’s relationship emerged in May 2023, many Swifties took to action to call out his previous actions. A Swiftie account @antiheroandie made a Twitter thread: “Matty Healy being a racist, islamophobic, antisemitic sexist, and overall piece of shit- a thread” Included in the thread are deleted tweets and videos of him doing a Nazi salute earlier in January 2023 at a 1975 concert.

On May 17, 2023, Taylor Swift’s fans made a campaign #SpeakUpNow to raise awareness about Matty Healy’s controversies and a call for him to take responsibility for his actions. “From engaging in racist remarks, making offensive jokes, and admitting to watching degrading pornography in which people of color are being humiliated and assaulted, his actions contribute to the perpetuation of hate, stereotypes and objectification which targets and hurts some people from the Jewish, Black, Chinese, Hawaiian, Inuit, LGBTQ+ communities as well as women,” the statement read. “While individuals have the right to make their own choices and form relationships, we believe that it is essential for those in the public eye to take a stand against discrimination and hold themselves and their associates accountable.”

It continued, “We urge you to reflect on the impact of your own and your associates’ behavior and engage in genuine self-reflection. True change requires more than a simple apology: it necessitates a commitment to education, unlearning harmful beliefs and actively dismantling systems of oppression that perpetuate racism and discrimination.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone UK, Matty commented about his own presence online. “I’ve almost got this big brother — not Orwellian, actual big brother — relationship with them because I am one of their peers,” he said, adding that, “My phone’s like Samaritans if you’re getting canceled.” He added that there’s a lot of content about cancelation in his album on being funny. “I think there’s three lines about being cancelled, and I’ve started thinking, ‘Fuck, I don’t really care that much about the cancelling.’ I’m not worried about that; it’s just a funny thing.”

Healy and Swift have known each other for years and were even rumored to be an item in 2016. In a resurfaced interview with NME from that year, Healy was asked whether he had a fear of losing himself when he enters into a relationship. He replied: “Yeah. Absolutely. And the reason I mention that is because if I had gone out with Taylor Swift I would’ve been, ‘Fucking hell! I am NOT being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.’ You know, ‘FUCK. THAT.’ That’s also a man thing, a de-masculinating, emasculating thing.”

