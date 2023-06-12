If you’ve read the news and are worried about this actor not being on the screen anymore, you might be wondering: is Tom Holland quitting acting?

An actor from a young age, he starred as the young and ambitious Billy Elliot in the West End production of Billy Elliot and has exploded into stardom as Peter Parker / Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though many fans are concerned about if he will be retiring for good after an interview promoting his new show which he produced and starred in, The Crowded Room.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he talked about the show’s premise as “an insight into the power of the human mind” and “the ways in which we can deal with trauma.” He continued, “It’s a show that will take you on twists and turns — you’ll never know where you are or what’s going on — and then it will all come to a miraculous conclusion toward the end,” he continues. “It’s a story about heartbreak. It’s a story about love. It’s a story about betrayal. And, most of all, it’s a story about a young kid’s determination to survive.”

So, is Tom Holland quitting acting? Read more to find out.

Is Tom Holland quitting acting?

Is Tom Holland quitting acting. No, Tom Holland is not quitting acting. The 27-year-old actor clarified that he was taking a year-long break after his work on The Crowded Room. In fact, he’s already more than halfway through his acting break.

He told Extra in an interview that the show took a toll on his mental health. “I’m no stranger to hard work. I’ve lived by the idea that hard work is good work. Then again, the show did break me,” he recalled. “There did come a time where I needed a break and disappeared and went to Mexico for a week and had time on a beach and laid low. I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was. I am excited to see how it turns out. I feel like our hard work wasn’t in vain.”

“It was a tough time, for sure,” the Uncharted actor added. “We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before. And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure.”

In the show, Holland plays Danny Sullivan who is based on Billy Milligan. His character is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. “I’m no stranger to the physical aspects of the job doing the whole action-movie thing,” he admits. “But the mental aspect, it really beat me up and it took a long time for me to recover afterwards, to sort of get back to reality.”

Holland recalled not being able to split between his real life persona and his character’s persona after his work was done out of set. “I was seeing myself in him, but in my personal life,” he explained. “I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, ‘I’m going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character.’ And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to… It was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before.”

Though the experience was definitely a learning one for him. “I’ve spent so long playing Nathan Drake and playing Spider-Man, who are characters that you can depend on, people you feel safe around, and, ultimately, people that feel really capable,” Holland told Entertainment Weekly. “I really enjoyed playing Danny in those earlier episodes where I was able to lean into my more vulnerable side.”

He also shouted out cast mate Sasha Lane for being there for him while he was on set. “She was so helpful for me, because there were moments on set where I really was struggling to understand Danny’s reasoning or Danny’s actions,” he said. “She would take me aside and was really open and willing to share some of her experiences that were so helpful in the moment.”

Holland who is over a year sober, embraced his learning points on the show and hopes that people will do the same. “Learning about mental health and the power of it, and speaking to psychiatrists about Danny and Billy’s struggles, has been something that has been so informative to my own life,” he said when it comes to “recognizing triggers” and “things that stress me out” like social media.

His hopes that the show will make people “have more respect and more sympathy for people who are going through mental health issues,” he says, adding, “I hope that people will feel educated about the powers of mental health, the struggles, [and] our incredible abilities to survive.”

A week after the news hit online, Holland clarified that he’s already well into his break during an interview with Live! with Kelly and Mark. “It’s so funny. Obviously, The Crowded Room came out. We didn’t have very favorable reviews. So the press story was that I have taken this year off because of the reviews,” he said. “But I’m eight months into my year off. I’ve been chilling at home in London, going to Grand Prixes, playing golf…”

He added: “I would like to say a massive thank you to my fans, and the people that have seen the show because we’re at 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. I feel so grateful that I have a wonderful community of people that support me and are there for me, so I’m honored and really excited for the rest of the show to come out

Is Tom Holland quitting Spider-Man?

Is Tom Holland quitting Spider-Man? No, Tom Holland is not quitting Spider-Man. He told Inverse that there’s “some stuff going on” in the untitled Spider-Man 4 that he’s “excited about.”

“Whether or not it’ll come to fruition, who knows?” Holland added. “But right now it’s looking pretty good, and we’ll just have to wait and see.”

President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige also teased to Entertainment Weekly about what will happen to the future of Spidey in the near future. “All I will say is that we have the story,” Feige told the outlet. “We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.”

