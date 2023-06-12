It’s certainly a romantic pairing we weren’t expecting, but if you think Kelis and Bill Murray are dating, the “Milkshakes” singer has news for you.

UK tabloid The Sun reported on June 8, 2023, that Kelis and the Ghostbusters star were getting romantically acquainted after he was spotted side-of-stage at her London show a week prior, having also been seen at her other recent shows. Anonymous sources told the paper that they were seen together at the same hotel and had been “getting close for a while” after first meeting in the United States. A friend said: “They’ve met up in the States before which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here. They’ve clearly hit it off. They were both seen at the same hotel, and he’s been to watch her perform several times before he went to Mighty Hoopla.”

The source continued: “But they’ve also both shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them. Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap,” of 30 years. Here’s if Kelis and Bill Murray are dating.

Are Kelis & Bill Murray dating?

Are Kelis & Bill Murray dating? Not if her response to a fan question is anything to go by. On June 10, 2023, a fan commented underneath her Instagram post for that day: “Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?,” Kelis responded, “lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all.” She later added: “Everyone’s dumb and will believe anything but the best part is we are both blessed, rich and happy.”

Until this point, though, fans were feeling as bamboozled as humanly possible by this unexpected pairing. “Kelis’s milkshake bringing Bill Murray to the yard was predicted by no one, absolutely nobody,” one user tweeted on June 8, while another wrote, “Hey guess who kelis is dating i’ll give you infinity tries.”

Kelis (full name Kelis Rogers) was married to photographer Mike Mora from 2014 until his death at age 37 in March 2022 after a battle with stomach cancer. They had two children together, son Shepherd and daughter Galilee, and she has a son, Knight, from a previous relationship with rapper Nas; an allegedly abusive relationship that he denies.

In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked published in 2018, she said there was “a lot of mental and physical abuse. … It got to the point where if I wasn’t pregnant, I might have stayed with him.” she stated. “I was pregnant and it was a mess and I felt like I wasn’t going to bring a child into this.” She continued that it was the photos of the bruises Chris Brown left on Rihanna that made her realize she was in an abusive relationship, too. “When the Rihanna and Chris Brown pictures came out I thought about coming out because I also had bruises all over my body. But I didn’t say anything because I’m private. But seeing her the way she looked and then looking at myself… I felt embarrassed.”

In response, Nas wrote an Instagram post denying the allegations. “This is the first and last time I’m addressing this,” he wrote. “Today i got a call from essence about my ex wife doing another sad fictitious story,” he wrote in the first part of the statement. “This is what your life has come to sis? Exploiting some people’s Real struggle and pain…just to get at me….to get attention? Fame? Another fight against men? We are a human family and we should be better examples for our son.” He later wrote, “This is the type of antics that deceive people and people mistakenly call it strong.” “Everything with her is a plot and a scheme. Has no merit. No foundation,” he wrote in part six of the seven-part statement. “I didn’t wanna speak up because i have real respect for our women. And definitely my son. I do not beat women. I did not beat up my ex wife. Stop. You got beat up in court.”

On the topic of celebrity pairings that no one saw coming, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are still seeing each other, but it’s “not serious”, according to sources quoted by People. “Kylie enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom,” they said.

According to a source to Us Weekly, the twosome are talking to each other every day. “Kylie and Timothée text, FaceTime or communicate in some way almost every day. They have a really fun and flirty exchange between them, and he makes Kylie smile.”

The source continued, saying that they’re looking to the future. “Kylie is definitely open to seeing Timothée again, but she’s letting him take the lead. She enjoys being courted and feels like the more effort he puts in, the more she likes him, the insider shared. “At the same time, she appreciates that he doesn’t feel the need to go super over the top with grand gestures just to impress her. Despite what some people may think, Kylie really is down-to-earth and laidback. Having some tacos and just hanging out is a perfect date idea for her.”

On June 1, 2023, Page Six obtained photographs of Jenner and Chalamet together for the first time (see the photos here), hanging out at a low-key family barbecue. Jenner’s sister Kendall and Chalamet’s sibling, actress Pauline Chalamet, were seen mingling happily.

According to paparazzi, who have been keeping a keen eye on the rumored couple’s movements for weeks, Jenner has been staying at Chalamet’s Beverly Hills mansion “upwards of six days a week,” sparking gossip that they’ve even moved in together. Neither has yet to address the fling.

