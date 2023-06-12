After news circulated about her leaving the concert early, many BLINKS are wondering: what happened to Jennie?

BLACKPINK are currently on their Born Pink World Tour after a highly energized and critically acclaimed Coachella headlining act. The girls are on their Australian leg of the tour, and Jennie was notably absent during soundcheck before their Melbourne concert on June 11, 2023. About halfway through the concert during the hit song “Lovesick Girls,” Jennie left to recover backstage. The rest of the members—Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé assured the audience that Jennie was okay but was feeling unwell earlier in the day. “We’re so sad that we can’t have her today because she was so excited to be in Melbourne. I’m sure she’s feeling really upset backstage.” Rosé said about her bandmate’s condition before she and her bandmates showed Jennie love on stage. The remaining members finished the concert without Jennie.

So what happened to Jennie? Read more to find out.

What happened to JENNIE?

What happened to Jennie? According to BLACKPINK’s company YG Entertainment, Jennie was “unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition.”

“We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to all the fans who have shown their support for BLACKPINK and those who attended the event,” the company said via fan community site Weverse. “We kindly ask for your understanding in this situation.

The statement continued, “JENNIE expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end. However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability. JENNIE has conveyed her regrets for not being able to stay with the fans until the end, and assures that she will recover as soon as possible.”

Videos emerged of fans giving their support for the BLACKPINK member by shouting “We love you Jennie!” while she was leaving the stage. BLINKS flooded social media with unending support for Jennie. One fan tweeted, “the girls kept reassuring us that jennie is okay and she’s sad that she can’t perform 🥺 don’t worry about us and rest jennie, we love you and we hope you feel better soon baby 😭”

the crowd yelling “we love you jennie” as she gets off the stage, love how they don’t make her feel bad as she prioritizes her health 🙁 pic.twitter.com/LTHf3ofDAv — ♰ (@jensamour) June 11, 2023

Jennie opened up to Rolling Stone about being sick after BLACKPINK’s tour in 2020. “I became sick, both mentally and physically,” she said. “This isn’t something I want to share in too much detail with the fans. They worry, so I want to be vague. But for three years after debuting, we worked nonstop without resting. You know, we were young, in our early twenties. Our sleep systems were breaking down; we weren’t eating properly; I wasn’t hydrating myself — we did that for three to four years, and then started our tour. We were on tour for a year and a half. For a year and a half I didn’t have a home.”

She continued, “If I touched something I’d have an allergic reaction. I had no immune system at all, but we needed to keep touring. When the tour was done, we got some time off to be at home. Back then, I didn’t have time to learn how to take care of myself. I’m a very delicate person.”

Despite all the obstacles, she said she was getting stronger every day. “When I work out, I feel each and every muscle and ask, “This hurts, why?” These days, because we’re preparing for our comeback and planning our tour, I think every day, ‘OK, how do I prepare myself for my next busy two years?'”

A support system also helped her clear her mindset and prioritize her well-being. “I think I reached out to people. Before that, I didn’t even understand the concept of friends,” she recalled. “I listened, talked, and learned. Having family around me was also a big help. I think it’s really important to be healthy. Just know my weakness, what I’m allergic to, what I shouldn’t be putting in my body. I value this and study, so I’m stronger than before. I’ve met a lot of people in this industry and talked about mental health. For me, so far, when I’m good in my body, I feel happier and healthier. I meditate, do yoga, Pilates, etc. And have good people around you that you can trust. And pets.”

In the midst of her tour, her new show The Idol premiered on HBO. It was the first time the K-Pop Idol pursued acting. “It definitely was a challenge, because I’ve never experienced anything like that before,” she told Women’s Wear Daily at the premiere in Cannes.

Jennie also praised her castmate Lily-Rose Depp for helping her get things right on set. “It was like, breaking a wall for me,” Jennie said. “She really helped me a lot. Telling me about scenes, and it was very comforting to have her there. She just taught me to express myself and be comfortable with myself, to not be scared.” And despite the controversial topics that surrounded the show, Jennie “trusted [the show’s director] Sam [Levinson] to be collaborative with all the scenes that we would be working on together, because it was about the industry.”

“The fact that it was about the music industry fascinated me, and I thought I could bring something to the role,” she recalled about being attracted to the show’s premise. “It was an opportunity to just be myself and be brave. I didn’t really train for it, or prep anything. Sam wanted me to just be myself.”

She also told the outlet that she was “honored to be able to come” to Cannes Festival amid her tour. The singer added, “It’s overwhelming, but I’m grateful and thankful. All of those things at the same time.”

