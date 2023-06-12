A teaser trailer for season three, episode four of The Kardashians on hulu has sent fans into meltdown and either Kendall Jenner is pregnant, or this is the most genius misdirect ever.

As for her romantic life, The Kardashians star and Bad Bunny were seen walking out of Wally’s in Beverly Hills, California on February 18, 2023, according to TMZ. The two left after Hailey and Justin Bieber were seen walking out of the same restaurant on a supposed double date. Kendall left right before Bad Bunny through a different exit with security in tow. Kendall was wearing leather pants, black boots and a gray oversized jacket while Bad Bunny wore a similar color palette with a brown jacket and a khaki-colored hat. They were photographed getting pretty close to each other but we can’t make out (pardon the pun) whether they’re actually kissing. See the photos here and judge for yourself.

According to several sources to People, on February 20, 2023, Kendall and Bad Bunny “are spending time together.” “Kendall recently started hanging out with him,” added another source. “They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house. “She likes him and is having fun,” the source continues. “He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”

Is Kendall Jenner pregnant?

Is Kendall Jenner pregnant? We won’t know for sure until season three, episode four airs on June 15, 2023, the teaser for which involved a producer asking Kendall: “How’s the pregnancy going?” and her reaction was described by People as “coy”.

It seems unlikely though, if fans have, indeed, been keeping up with her on her social channels. Fans speculate that it’s actually the news that broke in November 2022, when Kendall confirmed that she was expecting a baby—horse, that is. “Oh my God, I’m having a baby!,” she declared while getting ready for the 2022 Met Gala, clarifying she meant a “baby” horse. Kendall then revealed that she asked hairstylist Jen Atkin for horse “sperm” for her birthday last year. “Remember when I asked you for sperm? Jen was like, ‘I really wanna get something great for Kendall for her birthday.’ And I was like, ‘Sperm. Horse sperm.’”

Lol let me head over to Kendall Jenner ig because I know damn well she not pregnant! #TheKardashians — ANNA SOROKIN💳 (@ErynSkyy) June 8, 2023

Kendall is the only one of her sisters that hasn’t taken the plunge into parenthood, and the tease comes after Kendall’s mom, Kris Jenner, said to her daughter in a previous episode of The Kardashians: “I was just thinking, maybe it’s time to, you know, have a baby.” Kendall’s response was to cough up her water, telling her mom that the suggestion made her “uncomfortable”. She said: “You keep telling me, ‘You’re not getting any younger,’ but guess what? It’s my life. I don’t know if I’m ready yet,” Kris quipped in response: “Are you sure it’s your life?”

Kendall continued during a later confessional: “I still have a lot to figure out before I can welcome a child into my life. I’m still enjoying life on my own. And I’m okay with that right now.” Kris reminded Kendall that a woman’s egg count “goes down a little bit … every year that goes by,” and called up Dr. A, a gynecologist who’s been helping Kendall’s sister Khloe Kardashian throughout her fertility journey. “For Kendall, if she has a partner, even if they’re not married, I usually recommend at least a cycle of egg freezing,” Dr. A said during a phone call. “It would be a good time to freeze eggs … The younger you are, the better the quality.” Kris teased: “I think it’s unanimous. We’re gonna have a baby,” afterward.

In February 2023, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the fling between Kendall and Bad Bunny might be turning into something more. “Kendall and Bad Bunny are attracted to each other and definitely have a flirty vibe,” the source dished. “It is still new, but they’re enjoying each other’s company and like each other. They have mutual friends and had dinner with Hailey, Justin and friends at Wally’s in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. It’s been fun for both of them so far.” The source continued, “Bad Bunny recently bought a new home in Los Angeles and has spent a lot more time there.” The source adds that it’s all fun for the pair. “Kendall met him through a mutual friend and they hit it off. As of now, it’s not serious and the two are having fun.”

