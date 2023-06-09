His fourth birthday happened to coincide with the coronation of his grandfather, King Charles III, which explains why his mother Meghan Markle didn’t attend the royal festivities. But now, we know what Archie’s birthday present was and it’s the cutest little milestone gift.

Harry and Meghan share two kids. They welcomed Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019, followed by their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in 2021. “It’s magic,” Meghan told reporters in 2019 after Archie’s birth. “It’s pretty amazing and, I mean, I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy.” Harry added, “It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

In an interview with Vogue in 2021, Harry confirmed that he wanted a “maximum” of two children. “Two, maximum!” he said. “But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”

Archie’s 4th birthday present from Harry and Meghan

Archie’s 4th birthday present from Harry and Meghan was a bike with training wheels. “He went and he got one of our little specialized kids’ bikes — they’re really nice little bikes — and he’s like, ‘This one’s perfect, it’s got training wheels,’” Jennifer Blevins, Mad Dogs & Englishmen Bike Shop owner told People in an article published on June 9, 2023, adding that her British partner, Martin, wanted to add some special touches. “And so, he went and got some birthday balloons, and he got some flowers for Meghan and a birthday card, and he said, ‘Okay, I’m gonna bike over and take it to their house.’”

Image: Getty Images

Apparently, when he arrived, Martin was greeted by security, and once cleared, he could leave the flowers for Meghan, card, balloons and Archie’s bike. A month later, Blevins said she got a surprise delivery of her own. “A courier came by our little shop on Coast Village Road, and he dropped off that letter,” she shared, referring to a personalized thank you note sent from Meghan and Harry, which read: “On behalf of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, please accept their sincere thanks for the thoughtful gift you sent to Prince Archie for his fourth birthday. The bike has brought much joy, and is most appreciated by the family. They asked that I convey their gratitude at the lovely surprise.”

Belvins said: “I was making a joke, I said, ‘It better be a thank you letter,’ and it really was! I wasn’t expecting that. I had no idea.” She added: “It was so thoughtful because, you know, they took the time to write something personal and not just a generic thank you. … Every celebrity in that town has bought bikes from us, and they all come through there [and] none of them sent a thank you letter.” Blevins added that she hopes Archie will share the bike with his sister, Lilibet, when she’s old enough “His little sister Lili can enjoy it too as she grows—it’ll be one that both of them like,” she said.

Archie moved from London to North America in early 2020 after Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior members of the royal family. He currently lives with his family in Montecito, California.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan revealed that other British royal family members had “concerns” over “how dark” his skin would be. “All around this same time, we have in tandem the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title and also concerns and conversations as how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan said, adding that she didn’t hear the concerns herself but from Harry. “That was relayed to me from Harry from conversations that family had with him,” she said.

Image: MEGA.

Though Harry and Meghan didn’t reveal the identity of the royal who had the concerns, Christopher Andersen’s book, Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, reported that it was Charles who made the comment. “I wonder what the children will look like?” Charles asked his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, after Harry and Meghan’s engagement, according to the book, which also reported that Camilla was “taken aback somewhat by the question” and added that Archie would be “absolutely gorgeous.” The book reported that Charles then lowered his voice and asked, “I mean, what do you suppose their children’s complexion might be?”

Archie was christened at a private chapel in Windsor Castle on July 6, 2019. In a break from royal tradition, Archie’s parents did not make the identities of his godparents public. It was later reported tha Archie had three godparents: Charlie van Straubenzee, Tiggy Pettifer and Mark Dyer. In her interview with Harry and Oprah in 2021, Meghan revealed that she learned while she was pregnant with Archie that he would not have a prince title and would not have security.

“If you’re saying without a title is what’s going to affect their protection, we haven’t created this monster machine around us in terms of click-bait and tabloid fodder,” Markle said. “You’ve allowed that to happen, which means our son needs to be safe.” She continued, “The idea of our son not being safe, and also the idea of the first member of color in this family, not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be … the other piece of that conversation is there is a convention. … When you’re the grandchild of the monarch, so when Harry’s dad becomes king, automatically, Archie and our next baby would become prince or princess.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.