Mind on somebody else? Matty Healy subtly responded to his Taylor Swift breakup at one of The 1975’s concert. The singer never publicly acknowledged his relationship with T-Swift but this might be the closest.

On May 3, 2023, sources told The Sun that the Fearless singer was reportedly dating The 1975 frontman after she brokeup with longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. A source told the UK gossip site, that the two “are madly in love.” “It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out,” the source said. “Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover.”

“Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again,” the source said while Taylor is in the thick of her Eras Tour while Matty is wrapping up The 1975’s At Their Very Best tour. “But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers. They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away. Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy. She’s told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour.”

Though on June 5, 2023, the supposed couple called it quits. So what has Matty Healy have to say about his breakup with Taylor Swift? Read below to see for yourself.

How did Matty Healy respond to the break up with Taylor Swift?

How did Matty Healy respond to the breakup with Taylor Swift? At The 1975’s concert in Vienna, Austria, Matty saw a sign that said “You are loved.” “That was very kind of you. I’m sure that that’s alluding to…” he said during the show, before trailing off in a video captured by a fan on Twitter. “As you know, I’m not very online at the moment. I’m sure people are just calling me a cunt relentlessly.”

“I’ve not been online, but what I have been with, is with my boys,” he continued onstage while gesturing towards his bandmates Ross MacDonald, George Daniel and Adam Hann. “Honestly, as much as I appreciate [the sign], it’s so beautiful and I thank you, but I don’t need it. Because I’ve got them!”

“I’ve not been online but what I have been with is my boys” and what if I end it rn pic.twitter.com/wBXlmtv3Gq — esra (@vibessesra) June 5, 2023

Just hours before his show, the news broke of Matty and Taylor’s breakup. A source told TMZ that Swift was “single” again, and they haven’t been seen in public since May 25 when they were out for dinner.

In an article published by People, an insider described their relationship as “always casual”, saying: “She had fun with him, but it was always casual. They are no longer romantically involved.” Another source echoed those sentiments to Us: “Taylor and Matt are no longer romantically involved,” they said. “They had fun together, but it was never serious.” In another article published by Us Weekly, the tabloid quoted anonymous friends of Swift, saying: “Taylor’s friends aren’t surprised [she and Matty broke up],” the insider said. “She wasn’t ready for another serious relationship just yet.”

Matty clarified why he wasn’t on social media on stage in April 2023. “eras band,” he said, and “the era of me being a fucking asshole is gonna come to an end . . . I’ve had enough.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone UK, Matty commented about his own presence online before his departure. “I’ve almost got this big brother — not Orwellian, actual big brother — relationship with them because I am one of their peers,” he said, adding that, “My phone’s like Samaritans if you’re getting cancelled.” He added that there’s a lot of content about cancellation in his album on being funny. “I think there’s three lines about being cancelled, and I’ve started thinking, ‘Fuck, I don’t really care that much about the cancelling.’ I’m not worried about that; it’s just a funny thing.”

Image: Robert Kamau/GC Images

On May 17, 2023, Taylor Swift’s fans made a campaign #SpeakUpNow to raise awareness about Matty Healy’s controversies and a call for him to take responsibility for his actions. “From engaging in racist remarks, making offensive jokes, and admitting to watching degrading pornography in which people of color are being humiliated and assaulted, his actions contribute to the perpetuation of hate, stereotypes and objectification which targets and hurts some people from the Jewish, Black, Chinese, Hawaiian, Inuit, LGBTQ+ communities as well as women,” the statement read. “While individuals have the right to make their own choices and form relationships, we believe that it is essential for those in the public eye to take a stand against discrimination and hold themselves and their associates accountable.

It continued, “We urge you to reflect on the impact of your own and your associates’ behavior and engage in genuine self-reflection. True change requires more than a simple apology: it necessitates a commitment to education, unlearning harmful beliefs and actively dismantling systems of oppression that perpetuate racism and discrimination.”

On Taylor’s end, she was recently seen being emotional on stage for the song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” in her Chicago show at the Eras Tour. Lyrics include “I just wanna keep calling your name, until you come back home” and “Wondering if I dodged a bullet or just lost the love of my life?” The timing seemed right during her breakup with Matty and fans were quick to catch on.