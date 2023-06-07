With news circulating about the alleged cheating, many people are wondering how Natalie Portman feels about her husband Benjamin Millepied’s affair.

The affair was first reported by French outlet Voici, which claimed Millepied had an extramarital affair but that it was in the past. A source told People, “It was short-lived and it is over.”

A source dished that Millipied “knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together,” said the insider. “Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy.”

The couple met in 2010 on the set of the critically-acclaimed Black Swan and were married on August 4, 2012. They share two children together, son Aleph, born June 17, 2011, and daughter Amalia, born February 2, 2017. On their 10th wedding anniversary, Portman shared a tribute to her husband on Instagram, writing in the caption: “Ten years today @benjaminmillepied, and it keeps getting better…” On his own Instagram Story, Millepied shared another photo and wrote, “10 years today!” with a wedding ring emoji.

During an interview with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, Portman described what it was like working on Black Swan, which is undoubtedly one of her more physically demanding roles to date. “I met my husband on it, so I think I was in, like, dreamland,” Portman said during a SiriusXM Town Hall interview in 2018. “… He was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories] … It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don’t know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, ‘Oh this is the person.’ “

How Did Natalie Portman respond to husband Benjamin Millepied’s affair? According to multiple sources to Us Weekly, Portman is seeing it play out. “Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him,” said the source, adding that Portman is “willing to see if she’s capable of rebuilding her trust” in her husband to ensure that their kids don’t “grow up in a broken home.”

Another source added that she “doesn’t know” whether they will repair their relationship. “Right now, they are talking and working on it together for the sake of their children,” the source explains, noting that Millepied “regrets” his actions.

After Black Swan, Portman and Millepied collaborated again on her 2018 film Vox Lux. She told People at the time: “It was really fun because I think he knows me so well, and what my strengths and weaknesses are in dancing, that he was really able to create choreography very seamlessly and quickly because we had very little time,” she said. “So it was very convenient that he knew me so well and that he’s as talented as he is.” She continued, “It was fun to get to watch him create because I don’t often watch him in the studio. Just to see the ease and the expertise that he has, and of course with different kinds of dance too, was really, really stunning.”

She talked about her home life to The Telegraph in 2013. “I’m less judgmental than before I had a kid. The biggest thing I’ve learnt is that parenting is a totally different experience for every single person. “Everything is cool, there are no rules — I mean, apart from not hurting your kid. Some people breastfeed until their babies are five, and some don’t breastfeed at all. There are no rules about what it means to be a feminist, or a good mother. For some, it’s going to be right to go back to work, for others it’s going to be right to stop working completely.”