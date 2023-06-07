Warning: This contains spoilers for The Ultimatum: Queer Love. For all five couples on Netflix’s popular dating show, they were the ones that kept us guessing right until the end. So are Aussie and Sam still together from The Ultimatum: Queer Love?

The show’s creator, Chris Coelen—the brain behind Love Is Blind and Married at First Sight—spoke to Variety in July 2022 about the series’ premise saying, “What’s fascinating is when you actually look at the reasons that people give for not being ready, there are a multitude of reasons: ‘I come from a family background of bad relationships. I don’t want to repeat my past’ or ‘I’m not ready, I’m too young’ or ‘I need to be financially stable. There may be some validity to some of those reasons, but the real reason is that they’re not sure that they want to marry this person that they’re with. Most of those things that they say are our excuses, and it’s very common.”

Season two, which dropped on Netflix on May 24, 2023, features all-queer women or nonbinary cast members, something that Coelen said he’s looking at ways to incorporate into his other shows, too. “I think we figured out how to do it in. For Married at First Sight, if we had a couple that we felt like was a good match, that’s something we could certainly look at exploring in the future. It’s certainly something that we’re actively looking at in our other shows,” he says. “To me, the opportunity to tell lots of stories from lots of different people is really exciting and it’s less so about the particular format that we tell those stories in and more about the fact that we’re telling those stories.”

When Sam and Aussie first met, their immediate connection was like “something that you see in the movies.” They describe their initial physical connection as follows: “When we first touched hands,” Aussie said, “it was like something that you see in the movies. It was like the universe brought us together.” To this, her partner added, “Time stood still. Yeah, it was just magical. Like, butterflies and rainbows and unicorns…,” driving the former to quip, “Well, actual butterflies [were there].” So are Aussie & Sam still together?

Are Aussie & Sam Still Together From The Ultimatum: Queer Love?

Are Aussie & Sam still together from The Ultimatum: Queer Love? Yes! Per the rules of the show, Aussie and Sam had to break up, date their other cast members for a week, and then decide who they want to participate in a “trial marriage” for three weeks. They’d then move back in with one another for an additional three weeks and at the conclusion, decide whether they want to leave the show engaged to each other, engaged to someone else, or leave single.

During their trial marriages, Sam and Mildred were paired up while Aussie matched with Sam. Tiff and Sam seem to hit it off in the beginning, things get complicated once they move in together. In a clip obtained by People, Tiff and Sam get into a heated argument over Shylo, Tiff’s beloved and “non-negotiable” dog. Aussie and Mildred, meanwhile, got along until Mildred met Aussie’s friends and then the relationship shifts. Mildred stated in her confessional, “Ever since I met Aussie’s friend, Mo, I notice a different person in Aussie.” During the meeting, Aussie’s mate brought up her commitment concerns with Mildred, her new partner. “The commitment is just, like, not matching,” Mildred continued.

In the season finale, Aussie and Sam were one of two couples who were engaged, along with Lexi and Rae. “The whole idea of marriage. I was so scared to choose my life partner,” Aussie said during the episode. “This experience has brought me to redefine marriage for myself.” After noting the monogamy of penguins, Aussie told Sam: “I feel like I’ve found my lifelong mate in you. I choose you,” Aussie said and Sam said yes. “Ultimatums aren’t all bad,” Sam said. “The happiest day of my life, boo,” Aussie said.

According to TODAY.com, Aussie and Sam are still planning their wedding, even though there are still some communication issues they have to work through. “We were sitting watching TV on the couch, and I was like, ‘So, you know being engaged means you get married after. And it was like, deer in the headlights. Aussie didn’t make the connection,” Sam said.

For their part, Aussie said: “There’s been a lot of self-discovery. I have a hard time figuring out who I am in terms of my relationship from what I experienced when I was younger. Building that, ‘What do I want?’ That’s been my journey.” In what was a problem that plagued their relationship prior to being on the show, Sam added that they’ve found a “balance” in their communication. “I need to sit in the discomfort of allowing space. Aussie sits with the discomfort of shortening that time needing space away,” she said.

There’s still work to do, though. “We’re slowly getting there, but I just have so much groundwork that I’m doing with my life that that’s kind of taken priority,” Aussie explained to Netflix’s Tudum, with Sam adding that the work they are doing together is “so much more of a commitment than just having a wedding.”

The couple also revealed that the only cast members who can expect an invitation are Tiff and Vanessa. As for Mildred, Aussie says they are not currently on speaking terms, but leaves the door open for a friendship in the future, saying, “There’s still some healing for me to do on my end, and I’m going to get there.”

