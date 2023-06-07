Warning: This contains spoilers for The Ultimatum: Queer Love. They were one of the few couples to get engaged at the finale, but there were still some issues that needed to be sorted out once the cameras stopped rolling, so are Lexi and Rae still together from The Ultimatum: Queer Love?

The show’s creator, Chris Coelen—the brain behind Love Is Blind and Married at First Sight—spoke to Variety in July 2022 about the series’ premise saying, “What’s fascinating is when you actually look at the reasons that people give for not being ready, there are a multitude of reasons: ‘I come from a family background of bad relationships. I don’t want to repeat my past’ or ‘I’m not ready, I’m too young’ or ‘I need to be financially stable. There may be some validity to some of those reasons, but the real reason is that they’re not sure that they want to marry this person that they’re with. Most of those things that they say are our excuses, and it’s very common.”

Lexi and Rae met on Bumble and hit it off pretty quickly after one fateful night in West Hollywood, California. Lexi recalled that Rae called her as a booty call and described herself as a “boob girl”. But are Lexi and Rae still together?

Are Lexi and Rae still together from The Ultimatum: Queer Love?

While they were one of the two of five couples that ended up getting engaged at the season finale of The Ultimatum, Lexi and Rae are not still together. Per the rules of The Ultimatum, Rae and Lexi had to break up, date their other cast members for a week, and then decide who they want to participate in a “trial marriage” for three weeks. They’d then move back in with one another for an additional three weeks and at the conclusion, decide whether they want to leave the show engaged to each other, engaged to someone else, or leave single.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Lexi Goldberg in episode 102 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

When the reunion episode began, host JoAnna Garcia Swisher checked in with the fiancées to see how their relationships were going. “The last year has been amazing. Proposal, vacations, we moved back to California a few months ago,” Lexi said. “It wholeheartedly has been the best year of my life.” But during the final seconds of the reunion episode, a text card appeared saying, “Shortly after filming the reunion, Lexi and Rae chose to end their relationship. The wedding has been called off.”

Speaking with TODAY.com, Lexi explained: “We probably spent like another month trying to work through some stuff that we just had maybe not gotten through as much as we thought we had (during) the experience,” she said. “Things that just kept coming up for us.” She continued: “Just trust that was broken at that point that we couldn’t mend. It was a lot of fighting for it. It was a lot of, I think, partly pride of wanting to say that we kept pushing.”

It sounds like Lexi was apprehensive about proposing in the first place because there was a “looming cloud” over “what a failed engagement” would mean. “It weighed heavy on me,” she continues. “And especially with somebody I really was trying to make every moment work with. So it was painful. It was sad. There was hurt there on both ends. Not towards each other, but just hurt because of the loss of that relationship.”

The Ultimatum: Queer Love. (L to R) Raelyn Cheung-Sutton, Vanessa Papa in episode 103 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

While their relationship is no more, the couple split as amicably as possible. “I still care for her,” Lexi said. “I love her. I wish her nothing but the best. But I’m happy we figured out that we weren’t necessarily right for each other.”

During her interview with StyleCaster in May 2023, Lexi touched on those trust issues, including how Rae ended up sleeping with her trial wife (and the show’s villain), Vanessa. “Somebody asked me the other day if Rae and I had a pact. We fully supported each other to explore our trial marriages to the fullest. I think what ultimately struck a nerve for me is that when I deal with people—and relationships in general—your character is of the utmost importance,” Lexi said. “So that became such a big nerve. For me, it was like, ‘It’s not that you slept with someone.’ If it was Mal, sure, it would’ve bothered me but I’m also like, ‘Mal’s the greatest, what am I going to do about that?’ But it’s the person you chose, a person whose character continuously came into question.”

Lexi told StyleCaster she has no regrets about appearing on the show. “I truly think everything I did was exactly how it was supposed to happen. If I could have done one thing differently, I would have stayed living with Mal for three more weeks,” she said. “That’s just because leaving was so, so sad. I just loved living with her. So I think beyond that, I truly think I handled everything exactly how I would have liked to and I’m really proud of it watching it back.”

And she still wants to get married someday. “I still want to get married, still want to spend my life with somebody. But I do think that it’s important to take time to look at why you want to get married and take that into consideration,” she said. “This structured and stringent role of what we’re supposed to do and when we’re supposed to do it, I think did change for me. … Listen to yourself, follow your heart, and listen to what you’re thinking, because ultimately, I think it’ll help you reach the right conclusions.”

According to Netflix’s Tudum, Lexi has found love with someone new. “I found somebody that gives me all of the love and happiness I felt with Mal, mixed with an intimacy that we’re exploring,” she said. “That’s truly what I always wanted when I knew my relationship with Rae was ending — somebody that made me feel the way I felt when I was with Mal and we were walking around San Diego calling each other our wives.” Cute!

Meanwhile, Rae is single and still living in Orange County, CA, but according to Tudum, she’s looking to move to Los Angeles, where she hopes to find a new community and perhaps a soulmate one day. “I just feel like I’m a better partner and a better person,” she says. “I feel the most secure and confident I’ve ever felt. I don’t need someone else right now, which is the perfect place to be when you do eventually want to be with someone.”

The Ultimatum: Queer Love is available to stream on Netflix.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.