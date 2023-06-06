He’s a legendary actor with a career spanning half a century, so when news broke on May 30 2023 he was expecting his fourth child, fans everywhere wanted to know what Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah’s age gap was.

The couple first sparked romance speculation when they were spotted grabbing dinner in April 2022 and at the time, multiple sources told Page Six the two had been quietly dating since the COVID pandemic. Interestingly, Pacino’s ex-girlfriend, Meital Dohan, whom he dated from 2018 to 2020, previously admitted that their age gap, 36 years, was ultimately what led to their split. “It’s hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino,” Dohan told Israel’s LaIsha magazine in 2020, per People. “The age gap is difficult, yes. I tried to deny it, but now he is already an elderly man, to be honest. So even with all my love, it didn’t last.”

What is Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah’s age gap?

What is Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah’s age gap? It’s more than five decades, but it doesn’t seem to bother them based on her dating history. On their 53-year age gap, a source told People: “Al is happy with Noor, and it is widely known that she has dated older guys so this isn’t a major issue for them,” the source said. Alfallah has previously been linked to The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, for whom she made headlines dating in 2017. She was 22 and he was 74 at the time. “She has a prominent family background and is comfortable being around major stars and other high-profile people,” the source added.

Apparently, her pregnancy came as a bit of a surprise, if insiders quoted in TMZ are to be believed. He was “so certain he could not get his girlfriend or anyone else pregnant, he did not believe the baby was his at first and got a DNA test for proof,” the tabloid reported on June 1, 2023. “We’re told [he] had medical issues that would have commonly prevented a man from impregnating a woman. We’re told Al had no idea until 2 months ago that 29-year-old Noor Alfallah was pregnant, and when he found out he was ‘shocked,'” the report continued. “Our sources say Al doubted at first the baby was his and wanted a DNA test. We’re told Noor obliged and the test showed he was indeed the dad.”

“It’s very special,” he said in a video obtained by the Daily Mail, responding to rumors he was uphappy with the news. “It always has been. I’ve got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time.” The legendary actor already shares daughter Julie, 33, with Jan Tarrant, as well as twins Olivia and Anton, 22, with Beverly D’Angelo. When asked about the baby’s sex, Pacino said he didn’t know. “Al loves being a father and always has,” a film source told People in an article published on June 5, 2023. “He is excited.” The insider added: “Being a parent is and always was an important part of Al’s life.”

TMZ was the first to report the news on May 30, 2023. Pacino’s rep confirmed to People, E! News and The Hollywood Reporter that the then 83-year-old was expecting his fourth child—and the couple’s first—with the 29-year-old producer, confirming that she was eight months pregnant. The Godfather actor has three children: daughter Julie Marie, 33 with acting coach Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D’Angelo.

He talked about parenting in a profile in the New Yorker in 2014. “I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life. When I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them. So that’s part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself.”

Pacino certainly isn’t the only Hollywood A-lister to become a father later in life. Jeff Goldblum welcomed his first child at age 62 in 2015, while Mick Jagger (Alfallah’s ex, remember) welcomed his eighth child—a son, with girlfriend Melanie Hamrick—at the age of 73 in 2016.

While there’s no theoretical limit to the age a male can have children, in the words of Goldblum himself in Jurrasic Park, they might be “so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.” Most women know that reproductive risks to themselves and their babies rise as they get older, but the age of the father matters, too. “For so many years, it was assumed that advancing age only mattered for women,” Hilary K. Brown, a researcher in reproductive public health at the University of Toronto, told the New York Times in 2019. “Paternal age matters as well.”

Indeed, a 2018 study of more than 40.5 million births in the United States revealed potentially harmful effects of advanced paternal age on a baby’s risk of prematurity, low birth weight, low Apgar score and risk of seizures, as well as the mother’s chances of developing gestational diabetes. The Stanford University School of Medicine research concluded that “more than 12 percent of births to fathers aged 45 years or older with adverse outcomes might have been prevented were the fathers younger.”

Dr. Brown, a researcher in reproductive public health at the University of Toronto, said: “There needs to be a greater awareness of the man’s responsibility to reproductive health”, adding that this responsibility starts with a man’s “preconception health—factors like obesity, chronic disease and behaviors like smoking and alcohol consumption that could affect the health of a pregnancy.”

