Another day, another example of social media fans reading far too much into things. On May 30, 2023, sleuths believed Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner were feuding after each of them attended the Monaco Grand Prix in France.

Hailey and Kendall, who have been close friends, BFFs even, first met around 2011 when their modeling careers started to take off. In an interview with Elle in 2018, Kendall described how she and Hailey (whose last name was Baldwin at the time) because friends. “She was actually best friends with Kylie, and I was good friends with her cousin Ireland [Alec Baldwin’s daughter]. Hailey lived in New York, and whenever we were there, we would hang out with her.” During Kendal’s first New York Fashion Week, she jokingly said she “stole Hailey from Kylie. From then on, she was my homie. At first, Kylie was mad; I had to bring them back together and be like, ‘No, it’s okay, guys.’ But it’s all good; that’s our love story.”

So why did fans think Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner were feuding? Read on.

Are Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner feuding?

No, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are not feuding. The rumor came on May 30, 2023, when eagle-eyed fans notices that both were vacationing on the French Riviera—Hailey with her husband, Justin Bieber, and her pal Justine Skye, Kendall with her new beau, Bad Bunny—but they seemingly never met up despite being in the same place at the same time. Er, yeah, that’s it.

In a Reddit subReddit on the /KUWTK, one user speculated: “Hailey and Justine were in monaco the entire weekend too. But they didn’t see Kendall at all, instead she stayed with Bad Bunny and his crew and Justin and Hailey were with Booker. Wonder if there’s some drama,” they wrote. Another observed: “The last time Kendall was spotted with the Biebers was during Coachella? I’ve mostly seen her hanging out with Taco, Renell and Tyler,” to which another responded: “Yes I agree, they still like posts, etc but just not with each other the amount of time as before,” while another wrote: “Need some conspiracy theories on this simply because I’m bored.”

One person also referred to Selena Gomez’s alleged beef with Kylie and Hailey, saying: “I noticed that Kendall and Hailey haven’t been spotted much/as close since the Selena drama. … Wonder if anything happened there. Found that weird since Hailey/Kendall/Justine are the trio.”

How did Hailey Bieber respond to the Kendall Jenner feud?

The “Selena drama” that the Redditor is referring to is from January 2023. Hailey shared a video of herself, Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye lip-syncing to a TikTok audio trend that sang, “And I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.” Many fans speculated it to be about Selena after she was body-shamed by paparazzi while posing in a bathing suit. “Is she for real? Did she really?” TikToker @ellenacuario said in her video with a video in the green screen background connecting the dots between the articles of Selena and Hailey. “I’m not really an avid follower of the situation but isn’t Hailey the one that like, begged Selena to tell off her fans for bullying her? I mean, Hailey’s a b—-h.” The TikTok creator added in the caption, “The whole BALDWIN clan needs to go.” Selena then commented on the video, “It’s ok! I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x.” Hailey put the speculation to rest in another TikTok explaining the situation. “I never comment on this type of thing but we were just having a girls night and did a random TikTok sound for fun,” she commented.

In a conversation with Call Her Daddy’s Alexandra Cooper back in September 2022, Hailey talked about how the two are on amicable terms. “I respect her, there’s no drama personally,” she said. “That’s why I’m like, it’s all respect. It’s all love. That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then, like, that’s fine.” She then explained how the three of them talked about their relationships and it brought a clearer understanding from all sides, saying it gave her “a lot of peace” and that the three of them “know what happened.” “It is what it is,” she said. “You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative and there’s gonna be new ones that come. It’s never gonna end and that’s why I get to the point — that’s why I didn’t speak about a lot of this stuff.”

When she was asked if she ever cheated on Justin, she responded. “No, not one time. When him and I ever started, like, hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship — ever, at any point. … It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship, I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that.” She continued, “I think that there are situations where you can still kind of have, like, back and forth with someone, but even that was not the situation. I can say, period, point blank: I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it. And I had been involved with him since I was 18.”

