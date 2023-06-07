Where Is Josh Duggar Now? Jill Was Ready to Testify In Child Pornography Trial

Trigger warning: This article contains details of child abuse. If you’re watching Prime Video’s Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, you might be wondering where Josh Duggar is now. The eldest of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar whose family starred in several Discovery and TLC shows like 19 Kidsand Counting, Josh was reported to have molested several underage girls, including four of his younger sisters, when he was a teenager.

“Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret,” Josh said in a statement to People in 2015. “I hurt others, including my family and close friends. I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation. We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling. I understood that if I continued down this wrong road that I would end up ruining my life.”

He stood trial in November 2021 after he was arrested in April 2021 for receiving and possessing child pornography. So where is Josh Duggar now? Read more to find out.

Where is Josh Duggar now?

Where is Josh Duggar now? Josh Duggar was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography and on October 2022, he was sentenced to serve 12 years and 7 months in prison. His prison sentence was extended by two months earlier this year, according to New York Post. He’s currently serving in the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) Seagoville in Texas. He was recently moved to the prison’s Special House Unit in February for alleged possession of a cell phone. According to The Sun, Josh still owes $50,100 in restitution for his child pornography conviction.

After Josh’s release, he will require the supervision of a parole office for 20 years and is prohibited from any unsupervised contact with minors, including his own seven children with wife Anna. Josh must also participate in sex offender treatment and may not access or view pornography of any kind, including adult pornography.

He is not allowed any computer or electronic devices capable of photographic storage or internet access without prior approval by his probation officer, and internet-monitoring software must be added to any devices he possesses.

In 2015, In Touch Weekly shared a police report regarding Josh’s sexual abuse allegations. The report was originally filed in 2006. In 2003, a 14-year-old girl at the time came foward that she had her breasts and genitals fondled by Josh. Jim Bob told police that in July, 2002 Josh admitted to fondling a minor’s breasts while she slept. “James said that they disciplined (redacted, Josh) after this incident.” The family did not alert authorities. Jim Bob told police that about nine months later in March, 2003 “there was another incident.”

No one alerted the police or any other law enforcement agency in 2003. Instead they decided to send Josh to a “program [that] consisted of hard physical work and counseling. James said that [redacted, Josh] was in the program from March 17, 2003 until July 17, 2003.”

In 2006, the Department of Human Services in Arkansas were alerted about Josh’s actions when the family was set to make an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show. The show’s production was sent an email warning them about the alleged molestation. TLC subsequently pulled the show off air in 2015.

“Their parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, discovered the abuse but did not report it to the police or any state agency,” Judge Timothy Brooks, who oversaw Josh’s trial wrote. “Instead, they decided to keep it a secret and discipline Joshua privately. Unfortunately, whatever Mr. and Mrs. Duggar tried to do to stop Joshua’s behavior did not work.”

Where is Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar now?

Where is Josh Duggar’s wife, Amy Duggar now? Anna still lives with her seven children and reguarly visits her husband in prison.

Though, it seems like she’s not connected to her in-laws. “With Anna, I have tried. I have sent text messages, I have sent emails. I’ve tried, I’ve tried,” Amy King, one of Josh’s sisters told People in an interview published on June 5, 2023. “I don’t know if her phone’s being monitored. I don’t know if she’s turned it off [and] she’s gotten a new one. I’ve tried on Instagram, I’ve tried on Twitter. She wants nothing to do with it at all, and that’s her decision.”

She continued, “I understand she has a lot of kids, and I understand that she’s in a very broken place, I’m sure. I don’t want to speak for her. I’m sure that is just heartbreaking, but I also don’t necessarily think she sees it yet. I think it’s going to take a really long time. And if she ever does reach out, I am here for her.”

Anna and Josh met at a homeschooling convention in 2006. The two tied the knot in September 2008 in Florida and have since had seven children: Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and Madyson.

How did the Duggar family react to the trial?

How did the Duggar family react to the trial? In Happy Shiny People, Jill, one of Josh’s sister and a victim, and her husband Derick Dillard talked about her experience.

“We wish nobody had ever found out about any of that,” Derrick said in the Amazon series. “There were certain things she shared with me in confidence because we were a married couple that, with all of our hopes, would remain confident between us until we both died and nobody would have ever found out about it. This is something that is heavily guarded.”

Jill added, “Nobody should have ever known about it, so I don’t like talking about it. The moment that the reports, everything, was released, that was the moment it was public.”

She also added that she would have took to the stand during her brother’s trial. “The hardest parts for me,” Jill said in the special. “were the parts of the old stuff being brought up that should have never been out there. I just hope and pray that this never happens to anyone else, ever again.”

During the trial, matriarch Michelle wrote to Judge Brooks, asking for leniency in his sentencing because “Joshua has a tender heart and he is compassionate toward others.” Anna also wrote, “Joshua has worked hard to provide for me and our (now) seven children. My children and I rely on Joshua for financial, emotional, and physical support. Many others depend on Joshua, too.”

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, free and confidential help is available. Call the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 1-800-656-4673.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is now streaming on Prime Video. Here’s how to watch it for free.