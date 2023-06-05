After a whirlwind romance that seemingly only lasted a month, questions of why did Taylor Swift and Matty Healy break up began to circulate on June 5, 2023.

The unexpected pairing has been the subject of much online rhetoric after sources told The Sun that Swift was reportedly dating The 1975 frontman in May 2023. The news of them getting together came after Swift broke up with her long-term partner, Joe Alwyn, after more than six years together. Entertainment Tonight reported in April 2023 that their relationship was over but it ended as amicably as is possible. “It was not dramatic,” a source told the site at the time. “The relationship had just run its course.” The insider explained that the breakup was the reason for Alwyn’s absence at Swift’s Eras Tour shows at the time. “It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows,” the source said.

On June 3, 2023, during night two of her three Chicago dates, Swift performed two heart-breaking songs, “You All Over Me Ft. Maren Morris” and the dance track “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever Ft. Zayn Malik”. Swift moved to the piano to perform a slowed-down version of the latter, which lyrics include: “I just wanna keep calling your name, until you come back home” and when she hit the line “Wondering if I dodged a bullet or just lost the love of my life?” her voice could be heard breaking, leading fans to speculate that maybe she’s regretting her split from Joe. WELP.

Why did Taylor Swift and Matty Healy break up?

No reason for why Taylor Swift and Matty Healy broke up has been given, but the news broke on June 5, 2023, thanks to TMZ. A source told the tabloid that Swift was “single” again, and they haven’t been seen in public since May 25 when they were out for dinner.

In an article published by People, an insider described their relationship as “always casual”, saying: “She had fun with him, but it was always casual. They are no longer romantically involved.”

The breakup probably comes as a relief to many Swifties, who have been very vocal about their distaste for the couple. When Swift and Healy’s relationship emerged in May 2023, many Swifties took to action to call out his previous actions. A Swiftie account @antiheroandie made a Twitter thread: “Matty Healy being a racist, islamophobic, antisemitic sexist, and overall piece of shit- a thread” Included in the thread are deleted tweets and videos of him doing a Nazi salute earlier in January 2023 at a 1975 concert.

On May 17, 2023, Taylor Swift’s fans made a campaign #SpeakUpNow to raise awareness about Matty Healy’s controversies and a call for him to take responsibility for his actions. “From engaging in racist remarks, making offensive jokes, and admitting to watching degrading pornography in which people of color are being humiliated and assaulted, his actions contribute to the perpetuation of hate, stereotypes and objectification which targets and hurts some people from the Jewish, Black, Chinese, Hawaiian, Inuit, LGBTQ+ communities as well as women,” the statement read. “While individuals have the right to make their own choices and form relationships, we believe that it is essential for those in the public eye to take a stand against discrimination and hold themselves and their associates accountable.”

DUNDEE, SCOTLAND – MAY 27: Matty Healy of The 1975 performs at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023 at Camperdown Wildlife Centre on May 27, 2023 in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage) Getty Images

It continued, “We urge you to reflect on the impact of your own and your associates’ behavior and engage in genuine self-reflection. True change requires more than a simple apology: it necessitates a commitment to education, unlearning harmful beliefs and actively dismantling systems of oppression that perpetuate racism and discrimination.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone UK, Matty commented about his own presence online. “I’ve almost got this big brother — not Orwellian, actual big brother — relationship with them because I am one of their peers,” he said, adding that, “My phone’s like Samaritans if you’re getting canceled.” He added that there’s a lot of content about cancelation in his album on being funny. “I think there’s three lines about being cancelled, and I’ve started thinking, ‘Fuck, I don’t really care that much about the cancelling.’ I’m not worried about that; it’s just a funny thing.”

Healy and Swift have known each other for years and were even rumored to be an item in 2016. In a resurfaced interview with NME from that year, Healy was asked whether he had a fear of losing himself when he enters into a relationship. He replied: “Yeah. Absolutely. And the reason I mention that is because if I had gone out with Taylor Swift I would’ve been, ‘Fucking hell! I am NOT being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.’ You know, ‘FUCK. THAT.’ That’s also a man thing, a de-masculinating, emasculating thing.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.