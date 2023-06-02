They were seemingly rock solid for over a decade of marriage, but on June 2, 2023, news broke that Natalie Portman’s husband Benjamin Millepied cheated on her with a 25-year-old.

They met in 2010 on the set of Black Swan and were married on August 4, 2012. They share two children together, son Aleph, born June 17, 2011, and daughter Amalia, born February 2, 2017.

On their 10th wedding anniversary, Portman shared a tribute to her husband on Instagram, writing in the caption: “Ten years today @benjaminmillepied, and it keeps getting better…” On his own Instagram Story, Millepied shared another photo and wrote, “10 years today!” with a wedding ring emoji.

During an interview with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, Portman described what it was like working on Black Swan, which is undoubtedly one of her more physically demanding roles to date. “I met my husband on it, so I think I was in, like, dreamland,” Portman said during a SiriusXM Town Hall interview in 2018. “… He was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories] … It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don’t know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, ‘Oh this is the person.’ “

What to Know About Natalie Portman and Ben Milliepied’s Cheating Scandal

The scandal allegedly rocking Portman and Milliepied’s marriage was first reported by French outlet Voici, which claimed Millepied had an extramarital affair but that it was in the past. A source told People, “It was short-lived and it is over.”

A source dished that Millipied “knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together,” said the insider. “Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy.”

Another source close to the couple told Page Six echoing the sentiments of the source quoted by People, saying: “They have not split and are trying to work things out. Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family.” The source added: “She is incredibly private,” the source added. “Her biggest focus right now is protecting the kids.”

After Black Swan, Portman and Millepied collaborated again on her 2018 film Vox Lux. She told People at the time: “It was really fun because I think he knows me so well, and what my strengths and weaknesses are in dancing, that he was really able to create choreography very seamlessly and quickly because we had very little time,” she said. “So it was very convenient that he knew me so well and that he’s as talented as he is.” She continued, “It was fun to get to watch him create because I don’t often watch him in the studio. Just to see the ease and the expertise that he has, and of course with different kinds of dance too, was really, really stunning.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.