Honoring a trailblazer. After news of her death, Angela Bassett revealed Tina Turner’s last words to her as an actress. On May 24, 2023, the “What’s Love Got To Do With It” singer’s publicist Bernard Doherty said: “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Angela Bassett was nominated for an Academy Award for her portrayal of the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. She portrayed Turner while Laurence Fishburne played her ex-husband Ike Turner. The Black Panther star recalled the transformation in her role of playing the legendary singer. “We would do scenes over and over and over again,” Bassett said in 2022. “Those concert scenes, literally you feel like you have a sweater in your throat after performing, and we would do it [again] from top to bottom.”

So what were Tina Turner’s last words to Angela Bassett? Read more to find out.

What were Tina Turner’s last words?

What were Tina Turner’s last words? Angela Bassett recalled Turner’s legacy to The Hollywood Reporter and on her Instagram. “How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world? Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like.”

Bassett continued, “Her final words to me — for me — were ‘You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.’ I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days. I am honored to have known Tina Turner. I am humbled to have helped show her to the world. So on today, while we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked. She gave us her whole self. And Tina Turner is a gift that will always be “simply the best.” Angels, sing thee to thy rest…Queen.”

Celebrity Tributes to Tina Turner

Many other stars gave tribute to Tina Turner. Oprah wrote on her blog about how she found out about her death and became very emotional for her friend. “I was just about to head to a gala dinner following a spectacular fashion show in Milan. This is me stretching my new knees and wings a bit after 322 days straight never leaving my yard during Covid. Trying new fun experiences. I had turned my phone off. Gayle’s phone was blowing up with messages and condolences for Tina Turner. I heard her say, ‘Oh no, Tina Turner is dead.’

“The words stunned me into immediate tears. I had been expecting to hear this news four years ago in 2019 after visiting her at a hospital in Switzerland, where she told me she was ready to leave this earth. She said she had a full life and was “tired.” I’m always wary when someone who is ill says they’re tired. It often means they are tired of the work and energy it takes to stay alive. I left the hospital thinking that would be my last time seeing her. I was on alert for a full year afterward, waiting to get “the call” from her devoted husband, Erwin. Instead there were calls with news of improvements, new treatments, therapies, doctors. There were setbacks and stabilization. I even received an invite to celebrate her 80th birthday, then her 82nd.”

The talk show host continued, “Tina Turner was my ‘shero.’ She was a model for triumphant living. I started out as a fan, then was a full-on groupie, following her from show to show around the country, and then we eventually became friends and I got to eat eggs with truffle for the first time at her breakfast table, laugh in her kitchen, attend her wedding to Erwin. I would’ve been fine remaining a Tina groupie, but becoming her friend was a blessing in my lifetime.”

Beyoncé wrote a poignant tribute to the singer on her website. The “Drunk in Love” singer performed with Turner at the 2008 Grammy Awards. She wrote, “My beloved queen. I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

Legendary R&B singer Roberta Flack also gave tribute to her friend. “We went to Ghana together in 1971 for the Soul to Soul Tour. Her meteoric energy on stage was in such contrast to her gentle, kind and quiet demeanor off stage. My friend, Tina, thank you for inspiring us to always be everything we were meant to be–regardless of life’s challenges. A woman without limits. You will always be my hero.”

Magic Johnson tweeted and posted a picture with the singing legend, “Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n’ roll Tina Turner. I’ve seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen. She always gave you your moneys worth.”

Fellow singer Gloria Gaynor tweeted her condolences. “I am so, so very sad to hear of the passing of @TinaTurner, the iconic legend who paved the way for so many women in rock music, black and white,” Gaynor wrote. “She did with great dignity & success what very few would even have dared to do in her time and in that genre of music.”