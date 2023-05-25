After the chaos of their affair was made public, it got even messier when a TikTok user claimed (in a since-deleted post) she had intel that Raquel Leviss was pregnant with Tom Sandoval’s baby.

In March 2023, news broke that Tom cheated on his girlfriend of 10 years, Ariana, with Raquel, with whom he had a seven-month affair. Ariana, who is also a cast member of Vanderpump Rules, confirmed the affair in an Instagram post at the time: “hi. where to begin? i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks. when i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours,” she wrote. “to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone. so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. i am so fucking lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. what doesn’t kill me better run. love, ariana.”

Is Raquel pregnant with Tom’s baby?

No, Raquel is not pregnant with Tom’s baby but the speculation certainly lit social media on fire when rumors began swirling on the weekend of May 20 and 21. The TikTok user also claimed that Leviss has “been hiding out” at her grandmother’s home in Tucson, Arizona.

But the Vanderpump Rules executive producer Alex Baskin set the record straight to Page Six, saying that the pregnancy rumors were among the craziest he’s heard over the 10 seasons of the show. “The pregnancy one was wild,” Baskin said at an FYC event held Tuesday night at The Aster in Hollywood, where he and Lisa Vanderpump discussed the show on stage before attending Emmy voters. “She’s not pregnant by the way,” he continued.

IMAGE: NICOLE WEINGART/BRAVO VIA GETTY IMAGES.

Numerous sources also told ET that “Raquel is not pregnant,” with one source adding: “People need to stop listening to unknown people on social media. Raquel has been away seeking help at a mental health treatment facility, not in hiding.”

Ariana spoke to Alex Cooper on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, released on May 24, 2023, saying she doubted the rumors herself. “I don’t think so,” Ariana said in response to Alex mentioning the possibility that Raquel’s pregnant.

News broke on May 17, 2023 — the same day the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale aired — that Tom and Raquel had broken up nine months after their affair started in August 2022. “Raquel dipped out. Sandoval is not the one for her,” a source told Page Six at the time.“Raquel dipped out. Sandoval is not the one for her.”

A source for The Messenger, however, claimed that Tom was the one who ended the relationship to “focus” on his music career with his cover band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras. “His relationships with everyone right now are on the back burner, and he’s focusing on his music,” the source said. “He’s about to turn 40 and trying his best to move away from all of this, but he’s struggling at times. Like anyone trying to better themselves, it’s one day at a time.”

A source also denied to People that Tom and Raquel broke up because they were never in a relationship in the first place. “Tom and Raquel never put a label on their relationship to begin with,” the insider said. “After their affair was exposed and the blowback they received, they said that before defining things, they needed to take time to address the issues in their own lives that drove them to this in the first place. And that’s where things still are.”

The source continued, “Raquel has been away in a mental health treatment facility, and hasn’t come home yet. Tom has been on the road, focusing on his music. There’s no split because they were never a couple.” A representative for Tom also denied the split in a statement to People. “Clearly the rumors going around are not credible as they don’t have their facts right — including Tom’s age,” the representative said.

