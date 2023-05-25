Amid a tumultuous marriage that culminated in divorce in November 22, one rumor that plagued their relationship was a theory that Kim Kardashian cheated on Kanye West with Drake, his rap nemesis.

The feud between Kanye and Drake dates all the way back to 2014 when Drake said there were some “questionable” elements to Kanye’s album Yeezus. “There were some real questionable bars on there,” he said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “Like that ‘Swaghili’ line? Come on, man. Even Fabolous wouldn’t say some s—like that.” The reference was to Kanye’s song “I’m In It,” in which he raps, “I be speakin’ Swaghili.”

Over the years, they would throw jabs at each other; hostilities would ebb and flow. It wasn’t until 2018 when rumors swirled that the “Kiki” Drake refers to in his hit song “In My Feelings” is actually Kim. Kanye took to Instagram to clap back at rumors Kim and Drake had hooked up. “People making rumors or thinking you f— my wife and you’re not saying nothing… that don’t sit well with my spirit,” West said. “You know, if I had a girlfriend from Chicago, her name was Renita, and you was married to Rihanna, I wouldn’t make no song called ‘Riri.’ So when you’re like, ‘I don’t know where it came,’ you too smart for that bro.”

Kim herself responded to the rumors at the time, insisting it “never happened. End of story” below a post by The Shade Room where Nick Cannon discussed the possibility of Kim cheating on her husband.

Did Kim Kardashian cheat on Kanye West with Drake?

There’s no truth to the rumors Kim Kardashian cheated on Kanye West with Drake. In fact, Kim claimed Kanye started the rumor himself in The Kardashians’ Season 3 premiere on Hulu on May 24, 2023.

In one scene, Kim and Kris Jenner are chatting about the many claims Kanye made about Kim and her family on social media and in interviews. Kim slammed responded to the rumor that she had cheated with Drake as an “insane narrative” that he’d spread publicly since their initial split in 2021.

“I have to sit here and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that, and I know that’s the best thing for them,” Kim said tearfully. She continued, talking about the importance of remaining “silent through all the lies” for the good of her children, enough was enough.

“The one that was supposed to protect me, and still does interviews saying they will be my forever protector, is the one that is hurting me the most,” Kim told Kris. “He was the one that started a rumor that said I was hooking up with Drake, having an affair—our whole marriage he accused me of that publicly.” She continued: “The person that’s supposed to protect me the most publicly would accuse me of having an affair throughout our whole marriage,” adding, “I really can’t wrap my head around how he thinks he is a protector.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, share four kids together: daughters North, and Chicago, and sons Saint, and Psalm. In her March 2022 interview for Vogue, Kim admitted that she made some “changes” in her life that may have influenced her split from the “Runaway” rapper: “For so long, I did what made other people happy and I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good,” she explained. “And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

The SKIMS founder went on to note that, despite her tumultuous split from the rapper, she never wants to speak poorly about him for the sake of their kids. “You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,’” she said. “Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

