Niall Horan Tickets Are Selling Out—How To Score Tix For His First Tour in 5 Years

It’s time! Niall Horan tickets are now on sale and they’re selling really quickly. The Irish singer-songwriter will embark in a world tour in 2024 and we cannot wait to see him live.

From a press release from Live Nation, The Show world tour will be “a deeply felt meditation on everything from mental health to the infinite complexity and uncertainty of love, The Show is an endlessly spellbinding statement on following your heart to its absolute truth.”

“There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives,” Horan said in a statement. “To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

The former One Direction member tweeted the announcement, also adding that more dates will be added soon in Asian, Mexico and South America.“I want to add this, I really want my show to be a place of pure joy and somewhere you can come to escape and let loose. A place you can truly be yourself.”

He released his hugely successful second album, Heartbreak Weather in March 2020. He planned to go on tour during the album’s promotion but it was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. He’s set to release his third album in June 2023, “I couldn’t possibly be more happy to tell you that my new album ‘The Show’ will be released on June 9th,” he tweeted. “This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own.”

Here’s how to get Niall Horan tickets for The Show tour.

How to get Niall Horan tickets to The Show World Tour

Where can fans buy Niall Horan tickets to The Show World Tour? Niall Horan tickets to The Show Tour went on sale in May 2023 and sold out almost immediately. While Niall Horan tickets are selling out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Taylor Swift tickets so you don’t miss The Eras Tour.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Niall Horan” Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy The Show Tour!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Niall Horan“ Filter by City to find performance dates in your area Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy The Show Tour!

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “Niall Horan “ Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy The Show Tour!

Niall Horan The Show Tour Dates

Niall Horan’s The Show Tour kicks off in Belfast UK in February 2024. The US leg starts in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in May 2024 and will end in Phoenix, Arizona in July 2024. More tour dates will be announced later for Asia, South America and Mexico. Here are all Niall Horan’s The Show tour dates.

2/21/24 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena Belfast

2/23/24 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

2/27/24 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

3/1/24 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley

3/4/24 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff International Arena

3/5/24 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

3/7/24 – Antwerp, BE – Lotto Arena

3/8/24 – Paris, FR – Zénith

3/11/24 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

3/12/24 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

3/15/24 – Stockholm, SE – Hovet Ice Hall

3/18/24 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena

3/20/24 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

3/21/24 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

3/23/24 – Madrid, ES – WiZink Center

3/26/24 – Düsseldorf, DE – PSD Bank Dome

3/27/24 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

4/26/24 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

4/28/24 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

5/1/24 – Sydney, Australia – Quodos Bank Arena

5/3/24 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

5/29/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Hard Rock Live

5/31/24 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/3/24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

6/7/24 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/8/24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

6/11/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts

6/14/24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

6/15/24 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

6/18/24 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

6/19/24 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

6/21/24 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/22/24 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/25/24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

6/26/24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

6/28/24 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

7/7/24 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

7/9/24 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

7/10/24 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/12/24 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/16/24 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

7/17/24 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

7/19/24 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

7/20/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

7/23/24 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

7/24/24 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

7/26/24 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/27/24 – Inglewood, CA – The Kia Forum

7/30/24 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/31/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Niall Horan The Show Tour setlist

Niall Horan’s The Show Tour setlist hasn’t been revealed yet, but we can guess that most of his songs will be from his latest album The Show. The singer hasn’t toured since 2018 and he expressed that he “can’t wait to perform and [go] to the places I love.” Here’s Niall’s tracklist for The Show.

“Heaven” “If You Leave Me” “Meltdown” “Never Grow Up” “The Show” “You Could Start A Cult” “Save My Life” “On a Night Like Tonight” “Science” “Must Be Love”

On May 19, 2023, Niall performed at the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles for a special taping to promote his new album. Maybe this setlist could give a taste on what he’ll perform on his world tour.