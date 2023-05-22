Why Did Carmelo Anthony Retire? His Story Has Been ‘More Than Basketball’

Absolute legend. One of the best basketball players of this generation officially left the court. Many NBA fans want to know: Why did Carmelo Anthony retire?

Starting out in the 2003 draft, 10-time NBA All-Star, and playing an outstanding 19 seasons on the NBA, Carmelo Anthony is up there with the GOATs of basketball. On May 22, 2023, he announced that he would no longer play for the National Basketball Association. “Carmelo Anthony is one of the NBA’s all-time great players and ambassadors. We congratulate him on a remarkable 19-year career and look forward to seeing him in the Hall of Fame.” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver remarked.

So why did Carmelo Anthony retire? Read more to find out.

Why did Carmelo Anthony retire?

Why did Carmelo Anthony retire? On May 22, 2023, he released a video on social media with the statement a poignant monologue. “I remember the days when I had nothing, just a ball on the court and a dream of something more,” Anthony said. “But basketball was my outlet, my purpose was strong, my communities, the cities I represented with pride, and the fans that supported me along the way. I am forever grateful for those people and places, because they made me Carmelo Anthony.”

He continued, “But now the time has come for me to say goodbye — to the court where I made my name, to the game that gave me purpose and pride. But this bittersweet goodbye to the NBA, I am excited about what the future holds for me. When people ask what I believe my legacy is, it’s not my feats on the court that come to mind, nor the awards or praise, because my story has always been more than basketball.”

Carmelo Anthony also talked about his superstar son who also took up basketball as a sport. “People ask what I believe my legacy is,” Anthony said. “It’s not my feats on the court that come to mind, all the awards or praise. Because my story has always been more than basketball. My legacy, my son … I will forever continue through you. The time has come for you to carry this torch.”

Carmelo Anthony’s career

Anthony played for a plethora of the teams like the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.

The veteran basketball player was a 10-time NBA All-Star, 6-time All-NBA selection, and had the 9th most points all-time behind LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O’Neal. Though he never went to the Finals, he helped the US Olympic team win Olympic gold three times — at Beijing in 2008, at London in 2012 and at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

In December 2022, Anthony hinted about his possible retirement in the near-future in an interview with ESPN. “I love the game. I realize there’s a lot of things that’s not in my control. So I can sit back and let it play out, and whatever it’s going to be, it’s going to be and I accept that, I’m at peace with that… I get to watch my kids, get to watch my son play, train him, be around him, come to his games,” he said. “These are the things for a long time I didn’t have a chance to do, so now I can be that father and the man that I need to be.”

Celebrity Reactions to Carmelo Anthony’s retirement

Many celebrities reacted to Carmelo Anthony’s retirement after he had many of his fellow NBA athletes congratulate him on his time on the court.

Lakers teammate LeBron James posted on his Instagram story, “You’re such a legend and beyond my brother!!! And Congratulations on a helluva ride!”

Kevin Durant posted a series of Instagram stories after Carmelo Anthony’s retirement announcement with pictures of them on the court together. It includes when Melo commented “Ya milk dud head a**!!!!! Lmfao”on a bald photo of Durant.

“Thank you for pushing me higher and congratulations on a legendary career 💪🏾🙌🏾 #STAYME7O

@carmeloanthony” Milwaukee Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo tweeted.

Isaiah Thomas also tweeted, “One of the REALIST SUPERSTARS to ever play the game!! Appreciate everything you’ve done for the game killa @carmeloanthony 🏁”