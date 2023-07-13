Tom Brady & Kim Kardashian Were ‘Super Flirty’ At July 4th Party—See The Photo

After reports of the two being “friendly,” many are led to believe that Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian are dating. But, are they really more than friends?

On May 15, 2023, a source told Page Six that Kim sought advice from the former NFL football player for buying a house in the Bahamas. “Kim and Tom are friendly. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay,” the source said. Another source also added that Kim was “very familiar” with the exclusive housing community and has traveled there multiple times in the past. “She’s been eyeing property there for quite some time,” the source said. Other residents of the Baker’s Bay community include Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Michael Jordan, Justin Timberlake and Reese Witherspoon.

With the two celebs being single for quite a while, there was so much speculation that they could be dating after this little chat. But is it true? Here’s if Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian are dating.

Are Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian dating?

Are Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian dating? According to his reps, who quashed the rumors of him dating the Skims founder very quickly, they’re not. A source told Entertainment Tonight, “Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating.” Us Weekly’s source also echoed the same thing, “They’ve been in touch but they’re strictly friends and she isn’t looking at dating Tom, or anybody else at the moment.”

But on July 12, 2023, the unverified celebrity gossip sleuth DeuxMoi shared a photo taken of Tom and Kim at Michael Rubin’s pre-Fourth of July party, at which they’d previously had no contact, per reports. Indeed, Entertainment Tonight quoted a source that said they’d found time to talk. “Kim and Tom spent time hanging out and talking at Michael Rubin’s white party and had a good time together,” the source said. A source told Daily Mail that “Kim and Tom were super flirty with each other at Rubin’s party and were seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night.”

This contradicts what a source told People though: “Kim and Tom barely even spoke at the party and barely even said hello,” but “later in the evening, Kim had some liquid courage and was overheard telling friends she has a crush on Tom,” a second source observed.

The former NFL Buccaneers player bought a house with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen years ago when they were still together. The two announced their highly publicized divorce in October 2022. Tom confirmed the divorce in a post on his Instagram Story at the time. He wrote, “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. “We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course painful, and difficult, like it is for so many people who go through the same thing everyday around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate in what comes in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you.”

Gisele’s statement

The Victoria’s Secret model posted her own statement on her Instagram story. She wrote, “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be my children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them love, care and attention they need. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Tom and Gisele would have joint custody of their children: Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9. The quarterback also has one child with ex-Bridget Moynihan: John “Jack” Edward, 15, for whom Gisele acts as a stepmom. A source told Entertainment Tonight, “Brady’s main priority is spending time with his children. He’s not going to rush back into work or dating.” On his podcast Let’s Go! he talked about the importance of raising his children with high morale. “I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things,” he said. “And I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well. And to deal with things that are in your life, that have challenges – you want to deal with them in the best possible way. So I want to always be able to hold my head high on and off the field, and I’m going to try to continue to do that for as long as I’m here.”

Kim’s single and comfortable

Meanwhile, The Kardashians star isn’t in a rush to date after her divorce from Kanye West and her breakup with boyfriend Pete Davidson. A source told recently Entertainment Tonight, “Kim has been so laid-back about dating, and she is more and more comfortable being single. She is in no rush to meet someone and likes working, being with her kids, and doing her own thing.” They continued, “She is open to dating someone who isn’t famous but realizes it could be tough for a guy if he isn’t used to that. Everyone wants to set her up, but she thinks it will happen organically.”

Another close source to Kim told E! News that she has way too many things to focus on. “They have friends and business partners in common, but [are] not dating. Kim is very focused on her kids, her businesses, law school and preparing for American Horror Story, which starts production next month.”

The Bahamas isn’t the only fun thing that Kim’s doing in her free time. The source assured that the KKW Beauty founder is “definitely living her best life and she isn’t taking herself too seriously. She has been laughing and making the most out of her experiences. She has amazing energy right now and everyone around her loves it.” She’s also taking the time to spend time with her four kids, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

