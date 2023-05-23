What Happened to Jamie Foxx? Mike Tyson Claims He Had A Stroke

If you’ve read the post on his daughter’s Instagram page, you might be wondering: what happened to Jamie Foxx?

Jamie Foxx was in the middle of filming in Atlanta for his Netflix movie Back in Action. He recruited former co-star Cameron Diaz after her hiatus from acting. “When this project came along and she was pursued by Jamie Foxx, who she has known and worked with for years, she decided to go for it,” a source told People. He announced the project on June 2022, on a phone call/publicity stunt, Foxx conferenced in Tom Brady for some tips on how to get back in the game, so to speak, after a break. “I’m relatively successful at un-retiring,” Brady joked. Diaz said, “Jamie Foxx, only you could get me back in action. I can’t frickin wait it’s gonna be a blast!”

So what happened to Jamie Foxx?

May 16, 2023: Mike Tyson claims that he heard Jamie Foxx had a stroke

On May 16, 2023, Mike Tyson went on the PBD podcast and claimed to have heard that Jamie Foxx suffered from a stroke.

“He’s not feeling well. They said a stroke. However, he clarified that he was not sure whether it was true and said, “I have no idea what happened to him.” He continued, “Hey, listen, we can’t anticipate our next breath. We don’t know when we are gonna die. … After we leave, this bad stuff can happen.”

“If we don’t know about it by now, they don’t want us to know,” he said.

Foxx was set to star as Tyson in a biopic, but many questions regarding his role arose. “Well, it was a possibility. I don’t know what’s going to happen now. But, you know, it’s a strong possibility,” the boxing champ said. “Because, you know, Jamie’s closer to my age, so in order to do him, they were going to do what they did with [the movie] ‘Benjamin Button.’ They were going to make him look younger.”

May 15, 2023: TMZ reports that Jamie is recovering in Chicago

According to TMZ, Jamie Foxx was transferred to a rehabilitation center in Chicago that specializes in stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab and cancer rehabilitation. His family members, Corinne and Anelise, as well as Anelise’s mother, Kristin Grannis, were seen driving to the hospital and brought out flowers. Anelise even brought her guitar to supposedly serenade her father.

May 13, 2023: Jamie & Corinne Foxx announce they’re hosting a new game show

Two days after Corinne announced that her father was fine and out of the hospital, the father-daughter power duo announced that they were planning a new game show on Fox called We Are Family.

“We are thrilled to be developing ‘We Are Family’ with Jeff Apploff and our friends at Fox Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of ‘Beat Shazam,’” said Jamie Foxx and Corinne Foxx of their new project. “We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.”

May 11, 2023: Corinne Foxx updates that Jamie Foxx is out of the hospital

On May 12, 2023, Corinne Foxx gave an update about her father’s condition.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,” referring to a post about how their family was preparing for “the worst.” My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” she wrote on her Instagram Story Friday, “In fact,” she continued, “he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

May 3, 2023: Foxx breaks silence and posts on Instagram

On May 3, 2023, Jamie Foxx gave an update on his health and thanked his fans for their support. In an Instagram post, he posted, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.” In a follow-up Instagram story he also shouted out Nick Cannon who was revealed to replace Foxx’s hosting duties on Beat Shazam “Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon. See u all soon.”

May 3, 2023: Sources say to “Pray for Jamie.”

According to sources to TMZ, sources close to Jamie confirm that he’s still in the hospital and ask fans to “pray for Jamie.”

Sources also said that Jamie will not be hosting the game show Beat Shazam this season. His daughter Corinne was the resident DJ for the show but will also not be returning to the season to look after her father.

April 23, 2023: Nick Cannon says Foxx is doing “much better”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nick Cannon gives an update to how Jamie Foxx is doing. “Man, I’m praying,” Cannon said. “You see, I posted on Instagram. I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother.” He continued, “I know he’s doing so much better because I’m actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favor.” While he didn’t specify what the favor was, he said, “I can’t really say what it is, but it’ll be out there soon,” Cannon said. “I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it’s a beautiful thing. He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so, we love it.”

Cannon made a tribute to Jamie Foxx on Instagram when the news broke. “Prayer Changes Things! Living Testament! Let’s all speak complete and total recovery for the most talented human on earth with a Spirit bigger than this small planet!! @iamjamiefoxx Gods power is working through you as we speak! Sickness, Low frequencies nor negativity have any authority over your life King!”

April 21, 2023: Foxx is “awake and alert”

On April 21, 2023, a source told People that Foxx is “okay” but is still hospitalized. “He’s OK, thank God,” the source said. “He’s still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he’s awake and alert. They’re keeping him under observation.”

In a Good Morning America report, the Oscar winner had been advised to “keep his stress level down” once he leaves the hospital. “Sources do tell People that they want to make sure that he is perfectly stable when they do eventually release him,” said Nigel Smith, a senior news editor at People told GMA. “But unfortunately, we still don’t know exactly when that will be.” Nigel added that Foxx “is stable and not in a life-threatening situation now.”

April 17, 2023: Foxx is still hospitalized

On April 17, 2023, a source told CNN that Foxx was still in the hospital and that he’s still recovering. “They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened,” a source told CNN of Foxx’s health scare. People also confirmed Foxx’s hospitalization, but a source also said that he is steadily improving.

April 14, 2023: Kerry Washington, Lebron James & Viola Davis Give Tributes

On April 14, 2023, Kerry Washington made an Instagram post for her movie husband. She played his character’s wives in both Django Unchained and Ray. She captioned the post, “A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post. Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾” Viola Davis also posted, “Get well @iamjamiefoxx. We need you…. your light, your brilliance. ❤”

LeBron James also tweeted,” Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx !!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾✨✨✨✨✨✨🤎”

April 13, 2023: Back in Action scenes cut

On April 13, 2023, People obtained a memo where a casting director on Back in Action informed extras that a scene set to film this Sunday has been canceled due to “changes in production.”

Per the memo, the original scene will not be rescheduled due to the changes, but scenes scheduled to film on Monday and Tuesday are expected to move forward as planned.

April 12, 2023: News of Foxx’s health scare breaks

On April 12, 2023, Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx issued a statement on her Instagram. “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” the statement read. “Luckily, due to quick action and care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

A source “with direct knowledge” told TMZ that Fox experienced a “medical emergency” Tuesday morning on April 10, 2023 and was taken to the hospital. They were told his condition was serious enough that Jamie’s family, many who came out of town, came to the hospital. One source told the tabloid site, “He’s communicating now, and that’s good news.”

Foxx has been open about his health in the past. He talked about his struggle with substance abuse. ‘When [Kanye] talked about the drugs, the mental drugs, I’ve had an episode of that,’ he said in a 2018 interview with Hip Hop Hollywood, . ‘When [Kanye] was talking about the, “I went in for two pills, and then seven pills [he received from the hospital],’ that’s real!’”

He also recalled being hospitalized when he was a teenager to Oprah.“I couldn’t move, couldn’t talk, couldn’t even say, ‘Take me to the hospital,” he said. “It happened to me when I was 18, and I had 11 months of harsh flashbacks, and then when I was 26 I had a flashback just like that – and another one when I was 32, and that was the last one, but I always worry about it coming back.”

On-set meltdown

The hospitalization comes weeks after Foxx allegedly had a breakdown on set. The Sun reported on March 15, 2023, that production for Foxx and Diaz’s film Back in Action—her first film in nine years—had temporarily halted and four people had been fired after Foxx had a “meltdown” on set. “There have been some issues on set and Jamie has had a major meltdown over it all,” the insider said. “He demanded the problems be sorted immediately and sacked four of the production staff — as if that would magically improve the situation.” The source added: “Some people working on it are totally fed up with how this has played out and Jamie has become pretty unpopular.”

According to the Daily Mail, a worker on the film had tried to involve Foxx in a $40,000 scam. The same employee may have been involved in past attempted scams involving wealthy celebrities, and police were allegedly called to the set of Back in Action over the Foxx dustup. A source told The Sun: “This film has been a bit of a nightmare… There have been a lot of delays, especially with the weather thanks to filming outdoors in London in winter, but the latest issue is a bit more sinister. One staffer has been sacked, and there are investigations after someone tried to get access to £33,000 in cash from Jamie Foxx.”

The insider continued: “It sounds as though they tried to offer up a Rolex watch as part of the deal but now there’s an investigation into everything going on. People will be glad when this thing finally wraps.” With regards to the impact all of this has had on Foxx’s friend Diaz, the source said: “She hates drama and confrontation. This is why she retired in the first place.” A day later, paparazzi photos obtained by the Daily Mail (see them here) showed Diaz and Foxx getting back to work. “Cameron was seen frowning and looking concerned in some moments on set, before filmed [sic] tense scenes together which saw them looking shocked at something,” the tabloid reported.

