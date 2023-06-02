We’ve heard some crazy romance rumors in our time, but the one that had the internet in total meltdown in early April 2023 is the question of whether Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are dating—and no, we are not OK.

In an interview with W Magazine in 2018, Chalamet revealed why the word “date” scares him. “Date is very much a scary word because then that context has been established. You can always see people on early date behavior,” he said at the time. Chalamet also told Harry Styles in an interview with i-D in 2018 that he considers the “meaning of life” to “love deeply” and “love openly.” “That we’re all only here for so long. Live and let live. Love deeply. Love openly. And know that the wise man knows he’s ignorant but cultivates more understanding,” he said at the time. Read on to find out if there’s any truth to this latest, and wildest, rumor.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s dating timeline

June 2023: Meeting each other’s family

On June 1, 2023, Page Six obtained photographs of Jenner and Chalamet together for the first time (see the photos here), hanging out at a low-key family barbecue. Jenner’s sister Kendall and Chalamet’s sibling, actress Pauline Chalamet, were seen mingling happily.

According to paparazzi, who have been keeping a keen eye on the rumored couple’s movements for weeks, Jenner has been staying at Chalamet’s Beverly Hills mansion “upwards of six days a week,” sparking gossip that they’ve even moved in together. Neither has yet to address the fling.

April 2023: They communicate “everyday”

According to a source to Us Weekly, the twosome are talking to each other every day. “Kylie and Timothée text, FaceTime or communicate in some way almost every day. They have a really fun and flirty exchange between them, and he makes Kylie smile.”

The source continued, saying that they’re looking to the future. “Kylie is definitely open to seeing Timothée again, but she’s letting him take the lead. She enjoys being courted and feels like the more effort he puts in, the more she likes him, the insider shared. “At the same time, she appreciates that he doesn’t feel the need to go super over the top with grand gestures just to impress her. Despite what some people may think, Kylie really is down-to-earth and laidback. Having some tacos and just hanging out is a perfect date idea for her.”

April 2023: They’re “keeping it casual”

On April 17, 2023, a source confirmed to ET that Chalamet and Jenner are indeed dating. “They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” the source said. “It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

They have decided not to go public yet, nor have they decided to attend any events publicly and that includes Coachella 2023. “Kylie decided she didn’t want to make things public with Timothée this past weekend at Coachella,” the source explained, “and really just wanted to chill and have fun with her friends.”

April 2023: It’s “nothing serious” yet but they have “good chemistry”

In an article published on April 14, 2023, Us Weekly published quotes from an anonymous source that said the couple is hanging out but it’s only casual at this stage. “Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren’t that serious. However, she’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go,” a source told the magazine. “Things are very new so it’s hard to tell, but so far she likes what she sees.”

The source added: “Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to. He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”

April 2023: Jenner and Chalamet spotted on a low-key “date”

On April 14, 2023, TMZ published paparazzi photos of Jenner and Chalamet supposedly on a low-key date in Santa Monica. “Here’s the deal, Timothee was at an art show last Friday in Santa Monica … and appeared to be waiting out front for a ride, which is when Kylie’s Lincoln Navigator pulled up with her security guards in the front seat,” the tabloid reported. “We’re told the actor quickly jumped in the back of her ride, while one of Kylie’s guards drove Timothee’s Escalade behind them. The cars ended up next door at L.A. staple Tito’s Tacos, with Kylie’s team getting food and bringing it to the back seat—where Timothee and Kylie were sitting.”

April 2023: Jenner’s car is spotted outside Chalamet’s home

On April 13, shortly after the rumors broke that Chalamet and Jenner were seeing each other, TMZ reported that her car was spotted outside his house—it must’ve been after their taco date mentioned above. “Kylie wasn’t sightseeing either … her car pulled in from the road and drove straight up the winding driveway … in other words, she knew exactly where she was going,” the site reported. They were spotted speaking to each other at Paris Fashion Week in a now-viral video of the moment, but this is the first time she’d been photographed at his place.

April 2023: Jenner and Chalamet are “hanging out”

On April 13, 2023, another gossip site chimed in and provided evidence that they could be dating or seeing each other. TMZ captured pictures of Jenner’s car driving into Chalamet’s home in Beverly Hills. To add onto things, a source told People that Jenner and Chalamet “are hanging out and getting to know each other.” It pours more evidence that they could be dating, but it’s not really known quite yet.

April 2023: Rumors break that Jenner and Chalamet might be dating after Deuxmoi shares an anonymous tip

There’s certainly been no confirmation on either side that they are, but on April 6, 2023, celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi posted an anonymous tip that claimed “multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl…Kylie Jenner. ⚰️.”

It’s important to remember that DeuxMoi herself—whoever she may be, her identity remains anonymous, but we do know she’s from New York City—has never claimed any of the rumors circulated by her account are accurate or truthful. “I’ve always stayed true to what I said from day one, which is that this information is not proven to be based in fact,” she told the New York Times in 2020. “I don’t do any additional research. I’m not a reporter.”

On the other hand, DeuxMoi was the first to correctly report Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were dating and in terms of surprising celebrity relationships, we certainly could not have predicted Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating at all, let alone for as long as they did.

Obviously, the collective online community is reacting strongly to the alleged relationship—which could date back to January 2023 and Paris Fashion Week if one anonymous tipster is to be believed. “the streets are saying timothee chalamet and kylie jenner are dating … the jenners are collecting my men like pokemons, signing OFF,” tweeted one Twitter user. “timothee chalamet and kylie jenner dating wasn’t in my 2023 bingo card what the fuck is going on,” tweeted another.

Their dating backgrounds

It’s unlikely we’ll ever hear from Chalamet himself because he’s pretty private. At a press conference at the Venice Film Festival in 2022, the actor explained to reporters why he doesn’t often use social media. “To be young now, and to be young whenever—I can only speak for my generation—is to be intensely judged,” he said. “I can’t imagine what it is to grow up with the onslaught of social media, and it was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit, or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in.” He continued, “I’m not casting judgement. You can find your tribe there. [But] I think it’s hard to be alive now. I think societal collapse is in the air.”

Chalamet’s last confirmed relationship was with Lily Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, ending in April 2021. They met in July 2018 while filming the Netflix movie, The King. They sparked dating rumors in September and October 2018 after they were photographed kissing in New York City. In September 2019, the couple was photographed kissing aboard a yacht in Capri, Italy, during the Venice Film Festival. Chalamet told GQ in October 2020 about ow the photos affected him. “I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life,” he said. “I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, that was great.” “Waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale?” He continued, “And then people are like: This is a PR stunt. A PR stunt?! Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!”

Meanwhile, Jenner’s on-again, off-again relationship with Travis Scott—with whom she shares two children—ended for the second time in January 2023. According to Us Weekly, the “Sicko Mode” rapper and the Kardashians star are spending time apart since the holidays. “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” the insider said of the former couple. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents.” The difference in lifestyles has also impacted their relationship. “With two kids, Kylie doesn’t go out too much. Travis on the other hand lives a life of late nights in the studio and going out with friends,” the source says. “The two love and respect each other and will continue to co-parent.”

