If you’ve been on Jelena and Jailey TikTok recently, you may be confused about Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s drama, what happened between them and where they are now.

Selena and Justin Bieber dated on and off from 2010 to 2018. Justin and Hailey dated for six months in 2016 before reuniting in 2018, a month after Justin’s breakup with Selena. Justin and Hailey got engaged in July 2018 and married in September 2018. In an interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in 2022, Hailey explained how she and Justin got back together and confirmed that he and Selena were already broken up by the time they reunited. “When him and I ever started, like, hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever — at any point,” she explained. “I’m not interested in doing that and I never was. … I can say — period, point blank — I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody,” Hailey said. She continued, “It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship.”

Though she and Justin were both single when they got back together in 2018, Hailey added that she could “understand” how her and Justin’s relationship could look different “from the outside.” She continued, “That was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door. They were not in a relationship at that time, but of course, there’s a very long history there. … It has nothing to do with me. I know that it closed a chapter and I think it was the best thing that could have happened for him to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life in that way.”

So what is Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s drama? Read on for an explanation of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s drama and what’s happened between them.

What is Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s drama over the years?

What is Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s drama over the years? Read on for a timeline of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s drama, and where they are now.

A day after she liked Selena Gomez’s post, Hailey Bieber posted on her Instagram story about her fans leaving hateful comments. “If you’re leaving rude or mean comments on my behalf on anyone’s posts just know that I don’t want that, nor do I ever or will I ever condone hateful, mean or nasty comments,” she wrote. “Doing that is not supporting me..if you are participating in that you are a part of a culture I want no part of. Please be nice or don’t say anything.”

June 12, 2023: Hailey Bieber likes one of Selena Gomez’s Instagram posts

On June 12, 2023, Hailey Bieber liked a recent picture on Selena Gomez’s Instagram. The picture featured Selena wearing a cozy Christian Dior sweater, large hoop earrings, and a small black purse. She captioned the photo, “Crazy about you paris”

April 2023: Justin Bieber is heartbroken over Hailey Bieber emotional struggles after her drama with Selena Gomez

A source told Us Weekly in April 2023 that Justin Bieber was heartbroken over the response to Hailey Bieber after her reported drama with Selena Gomez. “It breaks Justin’s heart to have seen Hailey struggling emotionally the way she has been these past few months,” the insider said. “He loves his wife more than anything and knows she has a heart of gold.”

April 2023: Hailey Bieber calls hints her drama with Selena Gomez led to her “hardest, saddest moments ever”

In a series of Instagram Stories in April 2023, Hailey Bieber revealed that she experienced some of her “saddest, hardest moments” of her life in 2023 following her drama with Selena Gomez. “I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time. But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least..” she wrote. “And I know so many other people feel the way I feel, so just know you’re not alone.”

She continued, “That being said, let’s keep being there for one another. Let’s be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers. Let’s just be there for people.. let’s keep showing up for each other even when it’s hard. We’re better together.”

March 2023: Hailey Bieber thanks Selena Gomez for defending her

Hailey Bieber thanked Selena Gomez for defending her in an Instagram Story in March 2023. “I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I,” Hailey wrote. “The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. while social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together.”

She continued, “Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself. In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion.”

March 2023: Selena Gomez defends Hailey Bieber amid death threats

Selena Gomez defended Hailey Bieber amid death threats following their rumored drama in an Instagram Story on March 24, 2023. “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Selena wrote. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying.” She continued, “I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.” She accompanied her post with a heart emoji. Selena also followed Hailey on Instagram.

March 2023: Justin Bieber’s reaction to Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s drama

A source told Us Weekly on March 6, 2023, that Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s marriage was “stronger than ever” amid her drama with Selena Gomez. “Justin has been an amazing support system for Hailey throughout all this,” the insider said. “He knows how happy Hailey felt after she and Selena made amends and thought they had put this all behind them.” The source added that Hailey was had been “leaning on Justin and knows he has her back no matter what.” The insider continued, “Their marriage is stronger than ever, and it’s challenging times like this that only strengthen their bond.”

A source also told Entertainment Tonight on March 15, 2023, why Justin and Hailey hadn’t commented on their drama with Selena at the time. “Hailey and Justin are doing fine. They don’t want to continually deal with this repetitive, ongoing former relationship drama,” the insider said. “They are just taking things day by day and don’t want this to be something that impacts them negatively. Justin knows that speaking publicly about it will only amplify the situation and bring more attention to it, so they have been supporting each other privately.”

March 2023: Selena Gomez says her heart is “heavy” amid her drama with Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez returned to social media amid her drama with Hailey Bieber on March 5, 2023, with a makeup tutorial on her TikTok. “Thank you and love you all so much. I’m deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy,” she wrote in a comment. She added in a second comment, “Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love.”

March 2023: Justin Bieber is accused of shading Selena Gomez amid her drama with Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber was accused of shading Selena Gomez amid her drama with Hailey Bieber in March 2023. The accusations came when Justin hosted his 29th birthday party after he performed at the Rolling Loud California musical festival in Los Angeles, California, and gave guests a silver souvenir that read: “I’m so thankful that I didn’t end up with what I thought I wanted,” which fans assumed was shade toward Selena.

“This is so petty, I mean if that’s the way you and your wife feel keep that petty sht to yourself lol and please, you don’t have to mention somebody’s name or say ‘who’ to understand exactly what they talkin abt,” one user tweeted.

February 2023: Hailey Bieber is accused of shading Selena Gomez by posting her duet without her

Hailey Bieber was accused of shading Selena Gomez in February 2023 when she posted an Instagram Story with Rema’s 2022 song, “Calm Down.” Selena was featured on a remix of Rema’s “Calm Down” in August 2022; however, the version Hailey posted was Rema’s solo rendition without Selena, which led to accusations she was shading her.

February 2023: Justin Bieber’s mom “likes” a tweet about Selena Gomez leaving Twitter following her drama with Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber’s mom, Pattie Mallette, liked and unliked a tweet about Selena Gomez leaving social media amid her drama with Hailey Bieber in February 2023, according to screenshots. Selena announced her break from social media in an Instagram Live at the time. “I’m good,” she said. “I love who I am, I don’t care. I’m big, I’m not, I don’t care. I love who I am. And yeah, I’m gonna be taking a second from social media ’cause this is a little silly. And I’m 30, I’m too old for this. But I love you guys so much! And I will see you guys sooner than later. I’m just gonna take a break from everything.”

After unliking the tweet, Pattie seemed to respond to the drama between Selena and Hailey in a cryptic tweet about “hate.” “Hate is ugly. Don’t be ugly,” she wrote.

February 2023: Hailey Bieber is accused of copying Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber was accused of copying Selena Gomez amid their drama in February 2023. That month, a TikTok video posted by user @seriousjacob went viral with side-by-side photos of Hailey and Selena wearing similar outfits. The user also compared Selena’s HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef, which debuted in 2020, to Hailey’s YouTube series, “What’s in My Kitchen?”, which debuted in 2022. The user also compared the cursive “G” tattoo Selena has behind her ear, which she got in 2015 in honor of her sister Gracie, to a similar cursive letter tattoo behind Hailey’s ear.

February 2023: Selena Gomez thanks a fan for acknowledging her struggles after her breakup from Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez thanked a fan for acknowledging her struggles after her breakup from Justin Bieber in 2018 in a comment in a comment on a TikTok video in February 2023. “Does anybody just feel really bad for Selena Gomez? Like can you imagine going through a breakup so publicly with a guy who you were in love with for seven years and then like two months later he just marries someone,” TikTok user @essymakingsounds said in the video. “And then you have a chronic illness or an autoimmune disease — I can’t imagine that it’s fun. Living with that and the flareups in the public eye while people are watching you.”

The user continued, “And then dealing with mental health when life is hard enough already. Kudos to her for being so brave and so public and so open about her journey. But I bet if we ever walked a day in her shoes — where everything is so publicized — that would be so hard. So whenever I think about a hard day, I think about Selena Gomez. I feel bad saying that but if she can do it then everybody can.”

Selena thanked the user in the comments and revealed that the TikTok “made” her “cry.” “That made me cry 🥹 thank you!” she wrote.

February 2023: Selena Gomez defends Taylor Swift after Hailey Bieber TikTok

Selena Gomez defended Taylor Swift after a video of Haley Bieber dissing her friend resurfaced on TikTok in February 2023. The video was from TBS’ reality singing competition show, Drop the Mic, which Hailey co-hosted with Method Man. In the clip, Method Man could be seen introducing the next performance as a “a one-on-one rap battle full of the meanest lyrics about a celebrity since Taylor Swift’s last album” as Hailey stuck out her tongue and rolled her eyes. “THISS is real Hailey ‘Bieber’ mean girl // matona // A Bully,” TikTok user @duckcopycat0 captioned the video.

In a since-deleted comment, Selena defended Taylor. “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

February 2023: Kylie Jenner responds to claims they shaded Selena Gomez’s eyebrows

Kylie Jenner responded to claims she and Hailey Bieber shaded Selena Gomez’s eyebrows in February 2023. “this is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly,” Kylie commented on a TikTok video posted by user @devotedly.yours explaining the drama. Selena also commented, writing, “Agreed @kyliejenner. It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

February 2023: Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner are accused of shading Selena Gomez’s eyebrows

Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner were accused of shading Selena Gomez’s eyebrows in February 2023. That month, Selena posted a TikTok video of her bushy eyebrows, telling her followers, “I accidentally laminated my eyebrows too much.” After Selena’s TikTok video, Kylie posted a photo on her Instagram Story of her own eyebrows with the caption, “This was an accident?” She followed the photo with a screenshot of a FaceTime call between her and Hailey of them showing closeups of their eyebrows.

February 2023: Selena Gomez responds to claims Hailey Bieber shaded her

Selena Gomez responded to claims Hailey Bieber shaded her after she was body-shamed in a comment on TikTok video posted by user @ellenacuario in February 2023. “It’s ok! I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x,” Selena commented.

February 2023: Hailey Bieber responds to claims she shaded Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber responded to claims she shaded Selena Gomez after she was body-shamed in a since-deleted TikTok in January 2023. “I never comment on this type of thing but we were just having a girls night and did a random tik tok sound for fun. It’s not directed at anyone,” Hailey commented on TikTok user @riristea‘s video about her alleged shade.

January 2023: Hailey Bieber is accused of shading Selena Gomez after she was body-shamed

Hailey Bieber was accused of shading Selena Gomez after she was body-shamed in a since-deleted TikTok video in January 2023. The video sees Hailey and her friends, Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye, lip-syncing the sound, “And I’m not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right.”

The video came after Selena was body-shamed over photos of her on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and photos of her at the Golden Globes. Selena responded to the the body-shaming in an Instagram Live in January 2023. “I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays,” she said. “But we don’t care.”

November 2022: Selena Gomez responds to her photo with Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez responded to her viral photo with Hailey Bieber in an interview with Vulture in November 2022. “That recent photo released of you and Hailey Bieber felt full circle. What was the story behind it? I thought it was powerful of you guys to publicly be like, “We’re moving on,” Vulture asked Selena, who responded, “Thank you. Yeah, it’s not a big deal. It’s not even a thing.”

October 2022: Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber pose for their first photo together

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber posed for their first public photo together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ 2nd annual gala in October 2022. The photo came weeks after Hailey’s interview about Selena and her husband, Justin Bieber, on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

September 2022: Hailey Bieber responds to rumors Justin Bieber cheated with her on Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber responded to rumors Justin Bieber cheated with her on Selena Gomez on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast in September 2022. During the interview, Hailey denied that she never dated Justin while he was still dating Selena. (Selena and Justin broke up in May 2018. He got back together with Hailey in June 2018.)

“When him and I ever started, like, hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever — at any point,” she explained. “I’m not interested in doing that and I never was. … I can say — period, point blank — I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody,” Hailey said on “Call Her Daddy.” She continued, “It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship.” Hailey added that she could “understand” how her and Justin’s relationship could look different “from the outside.” She continued, “That was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door. They were not in a relationship at that time, but of course, there’s a very long history there. … It has nothing to do with me. I know that it closed a chapter and I think it was the best thing that could have happened for him to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life in that way.”

Hailey also revealed during the podcast that she and Selena have spoken since she married Justin. “That’s why I’m like, it’s all respect, it’s all love,” she said. “That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect then that’s fine. … Which had brought me a lot of peace and I’m like, ‘We know what happened it is what it is.’ You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative.”

Hailey also responded to claims she “stole” Justin from Selena. “This is so crazy, I’ve literally never talked about this ever,” she said. “A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from [people thinking], like, ‘Oh, you stole him.’ It’s about people knowing the truth. Because there’s a truth.”She continued, “It just comes from, like, the fact that they wished he had ended up with someone else, and that’s fine,” she said. “Like, you can wish that all you want but that’s just not the case.” She also claimed that Justin was also hurt by the comparisons between her and Selena. “I know that for him that’s hurtful because if we have moved on, why can’t you?” she said.

When asked if she had a message for fans who still want Justin and Selena to be together, Hailey told Cooper, “The first thing I would say is you’re not obligated to like me, but I believe that no matter what there can always be mutual respect between people and to me that means, you don’t have to say anything. You don’t have to like me, but you don’t have to say anything either because behind this person that you’re looking at on a screen is a person with a brain and a heart and emotions and issues that I face and so do you. … Just mutual respect and decency and know that what you say can have impact and know that.”

September 2018: Justin and Hailey Bieber marry

Justin and Hailey Bieber married at a courthouse in New York City, New York, in September 2018. They had a wedding in South Carolina the next year in September 2019.

July 2018: Justin and Hailey Bieber get engaged

Justin and Hailey Bieber got engaged in July 2018. Justin proposed to Hailey at a restaurant while they were on vacation in the Bahamas, according to TMZ.“It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks,” a source told People at the time. “He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well.”

June 2018: Justin and Hailey Bieber get back together

Justin and Hailey Bieber, whose last name was still “Baldwin” at the time, got back together in June 2018 after they were seen together at church and at a club in Miami.

May 2018: Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber break up

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber broke up for the last time in May 2018, five months after a source told People that the couple were taking a “break” in March 2018. “They weren’t getting along and decided to take a break,” the insider told People in March 2018, adding that Selena and Justin weren’t “officially” back together at the time. “It doesn’t seem like a big deal and they will probably be fine soon again.”

For more about Selena Gomez, watch her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, on Apple TV Plus. Here’s how to watch it for free.

