What Happened to Angus Cloud? He Tragically Died Age 25

Cloud is best known for starring as Fezco “Fez” O’Neill, a local drug dealer, in HBO’s Euphoria. In an interview with Variety in August 2022, he revealed that it “bothers” him when fans compare him to his character, Fezco. “It does bother me,” he said. “When people are like, ‘It must be so easy! You get to go in and be yourself.’ I’m like, ‘Why don’t you go and do that?’ It’s not that simple. I brought a lot to the character. You can believe what you want. It ain’t got nothing to do with me.”

So what happened to Angus Cloud? Read on for what we know about what happened to Angus Cloud and the details of his tragic death.

What happened to Angus Cloud?

What happened to Angus Cloud? TMZ reported on July 31, 2023, that the Euphoria star had died age 25. No cause of death was given but from the statement, it seems like he was struggling to deal with the death of his father, which occurred a week prior.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” the statement from his family said.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.” They concluded: “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

What happened to Angus Cloud earlier that year

On February 22, 2023, TMZ reported that Cloud was wanted by police after he was involved in alleged a hit and run. A witness told TMZ that Cloud and a male friend were seen driving in an SUV in Marina del Rey, California, on February 21, 2023, when they rear-ended a Toyota and took off into a nearby parking lot. The witness told TMZ that at least one person in the other car, a woman, was injured, with injuries to her legs and arms, as well as bruising and redness.

When witnesses went to look for Cloud and his friend in the parking lot he had driven into, they were nowhere to be found. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that, while Cloud has not officially been named a suspect in the case, his name has been discussed for possible involvement and officers want to speak to him to determine if he was involved or responsible for the accident.

According to the Goldstein Law Group, hit-and-run offenses can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony crime under California law. Hit and run offenses that involve property damages are typically charged as misdemeanors, while hit and runs causing injury or death can be charged as felony offenses. Under the California Vehicle Code 20001, a hit and run is defined as the following: “Any driver of a vehicle involved in an accident resulting in injury or death to someone else shall immediately stop the vehicle at the scene of the accident and shall fulfill their legal requirements in Vehicle Code Sections 20003 and 20004.”

California Vehicle Code 20003 states that drivers involved in accidents must stop at the scene of the accident, provide their name, address, identifying information (such as a driver’s license and registration of the vehicle) and give this information to law enforcement on the scene. The law also states that drivers must give “reasonable assistance” to anyone who is injured, which simply means that they must determine what assistance, if any, is necessary and make sure that assistance is provided to them, including transportation to a hospital.

According to the Goldstein Law Group, in order for the Los Angeles County prosecutor to convict a driver of a felony hit and run, they must be able to prove that the person was driving a vehicle and were involved in an accident; the accident caused injury or death to another person; the driver knew they were involved in an accident causing injury or death; the driver willfully failed to fulfill their legal requirements for those involved in accidents.

Under California law, if convicted of a felony hit and run that involves non-serious injuries, a driver could face up to one year in county jail; a fine ranging from $1000 to $5000; victim restitution; and two points on their driving record. If a driver is convicted of a felony hit and run involving serious or permanent injuries or death, they could face two to four years in California state prison; a fine ranging from $1000 to $10,000; victim restitution; and two points on their driving record.

When asked what could change the public’s perception of him, Cloud told Variety, “They gotta see some other work, I guess. I just did a frat movie [Ethan Berger’s ‘The Line’] where I don’t have that accent. I was trying to talk like a frat kid. They wanted me to sound like I was damn near from the south or something. That was a completely different thing.”

He continued, “I hope I did a good job.I ain’t tryna be like no one-trick pony. But if I did shit, then it is what it is. I don’t know how to act. I just do it. I’m in rooms with people that have been acting their whole life, and I’m like, ‘Why am I here?’ I got impostor-type shit.”

Euphoria casting director Jennifer Venditti also explained why she’s offended by comparisons between Cloud and Fezco. “It bothers me. People just think, ‘Oh, he just shows up. He’s just this lazy stoner.’ Like, no. I do [casting work] for the Safdies. I do this for many people. I’ve been doing this for a while, in terms of working with non-actors, and a lot of people can’t do it. It’s not just showing up and being yourself on camera. I’m really proud of him. Angus doesn’t get enough credit.”

