Bad Bunny & Kendall Are ‘Getting More Serious’ Amid Met Gala Afterparty Date

A fling or true love? Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny dating rumors are swirling after the two are running around LA together. The model and Puerto Rican musician were seen in multiple instances in February—perhaps on date nights?

The Kardashians star and the “Tití Me Pregunto” singer was seen walking out of Wally’s in Beverly Hills, California on February 18, 2023, according to TMZ. The two left after Hailey and Justin Bieber were seen walking out of the same restaurant. Kendall left right before Bad Bunny through a different exit with security in tow. Kendall was wearing leather pants, black boots and a gray oversized jacket while Bad Bunny wore a similar color palette with a brown jacket and a khaki-colored hat.

So, what does this mean? Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny dating? Read more below to find out.

Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny dating?

Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny dating? It’s not confirmed but it’s possible. Before the supposed double date, gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi was sent an anonymous tip on February 16, 2023, that fits under the Kendall and Bad Bunny description. “This single famous model sister was seen playing tonsil tennis with Bad Bunny at a private club in LA.”

According to several sources to People, on February 20, 2023, Kendall and Bad Bunny “are spending time together.” “Kendall recently started hanging out with him,” added another source. “They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house. “She likes him and is having fun,” the source continues. “He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”

Another source told Entertainment Tonight that the fling might be turning into something more. “Kendall and Bad Bunny are attracted to each other and definitely have a flirty vibe,” the source dished. “It is still new, but they’re enjoying each other’s company and like each other. They have mutual friends and had dinner with Hailey, Justin and friends at Wally’s in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. It’s been fun for both of them so far.” The source continued, “Bad Bunny recently bought a new home in Los Angeles and has spent a lot more time there.” The source adds that it’s all fun for the pair. “Kendall met him through a mutual friend and they hit it off. As of now, it’s not serious and the two are having fun.”

On March 8, 2023, Bad Bunny and Kendall were seen on another date and according to TMZ, they were seen getting cozier and “all over each other” as they almost kissed while they were leaving Sushi Park in West Hollywood, California. The outlet then said, “We can’t see the lip-lock, but both her hands are around his neck the way one typically does while kissing. It definitely counts as PDA, and confirms dating rumors.”

And the two went on more dates beyond the ones in early March. A source told Us Weekly that the new couple were “openly kissing” at L.A. hotspot Sushi Fumi on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The source adds that the duo were “being very affectionate” as they enjoyed their dinner.

On April 3, 2023, Bad Bunny and Kendall were seen horseback riding together. TMZ obtained pictures of the two having fun and sources said that Bad Bunny and Kendall “spent about 90 minutes riding horses including one very romantic ride where he’s behind her, holding on tight.

On May 1, 2023, Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were seen at a Met Gala afterparty together. Earlier in the day, sources told People that the two may be becoming exclusive and are in fact “getting more serious.” “They are very cute together. Kendall is happy. He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill.” The insider continued, “it was a slow start, but they spend almost every day together now. He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It’s more of a relationship now. Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him.”

The 818 Tequila founder was previously linked to on-and-off boyfriend Devin Booker. On November 21, 2022, People reported that the couple split for good in October 2022. Sources described the two as being very occupied by their occupations and endeavors. “Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” a source told the outlet. Another source said, “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.”

While a teaser for The Kardashians season three, episode four creatively suggested through editing that Kendall might be pregnant, it’s pretty clear that she’s actually talking about her horse’s pregnancy. In the trailer, a producer asked Kendall: “How’s the pregnancy going?” and her reaction was described by People as “coy”. Bad Bunny responded to anyone thinking Kendall was pregnant—and celeb gossip in general—in an interview with Yahoo the day after. “I think that has always existed, and will always exist. It’s funny. It makes me sad, and it’s pitiful at the same time — not for me, but more for the people [who spread gossip], because it’s funny to see how they talk with confidence. It’s like, ‘What a fool; they have no idea about anything.’ And you laugh too. It’s like, ‘Really, how is that possible?’ But I think you get used to it with time. It’s not the first time. When one is exposed to fame and to this environment, well, now anyone can say whatever they want about you.”

Another source confirmed the split to Entertainment Tonight. “Kendall and Devin broke up last month,” the source dished in November 2022. “They are both still young and extremely busy in their careers. It was becoming difficult for them to prioritize their relationship with their schedules.” The source also noted that “there are no hard feelings between them and the decision was mutual.” The pair broke up earlier in the year in July 2022 but reconciled in August 2022. “Kendall is in great spirits since the split,” an insider told E! News at the time. “She’s been really busy and is trying to take her company to the next level, and is really focused on work,” they continued, noting that “she’s not really open to dating right now.”

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny has been in an on-and-off relationship with Gabriela Berlingeri since 2017. There were rumors that the two were in an open relationship. Gabriela was featured in some of Bad Bunny’s songs in 2022 on his hit album Un Verano Sin Tí. Berlingeri’s sang on “El Apagón,” “Let them leave. This is my beach/this is my land.” “This is a song from the heart,” Bad Bunny told the New York Times. “I didn’t want to get a famous artist. I wanted someone to sing it out of love because it’s a sincere message.” The two sparked breakup rumors when Bad Bunny was spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers game with another woman.

