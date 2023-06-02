Wedding bells are ringing! The celebrity weddings of 2023 are off to a fantastic start as so many stars are finally tying the knot with their partners.

Of course, 2022 was a gigantic year for celebrity weddings. Pop icon Britney Spears and Sam Asghari had their dream fairytale wedding in their Los Angeles home back in June 2022 among guests like Madonna and Selena Gomez. Bennifer 2.0 surprised us all when Jennifer Lopez announced that she and Ben Affleck had a very classic last-minute Vegas-style wedding in a chapel. The two later gathered around family and friends in an official wedding at the Argo director’s estate in Georgia. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she wrote on July 17, 2022, in her newsletter OntheJLo. “Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.” She signed the newsletter, “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker not only had one wedding but in fact, three weddings. The couple got hitched (unofficially) in Vegas with an Elvis impersonator as a practice wedding, and over a week later they had a courthouse wedding before having an extravagant wedding in Italy.

So which celebs can top off the “just married” list for 2023? Read more below to see the celebrity weddings of 2023 to see who said: “I do.”

Justin Long & Kate Bosworth

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth got married in secret! A source told People, “After they got engaged, Kate couldn’t wait to marry Justin. She knew that she never wanted a big wedding. She just cared about being married.”

“They kept talking about eloping,” the source added. “They ended up having an impromptu and casual wedding a few weeks ago. It was perfect. She is thrilled to be married to Justin.”

Page Six revealed that they got married at The Rockaway Hotel in Queens. A source told the gossip site, “It was a very low-key ceremony. Onlookers thought it was an engagement photo shoot of some sort — not an actual wedding.”

Justin Long had confirmed their engagement on April 4, 2023. Speaking on his Life is Short podcast in an episode published that day, she said, “I thought it was the most romantic and honest and loving proposal.” Long explained that the proposal “felt so organic” and “connected to something very, very deeply, profoundly personal that we were going through—like, a real-life change—and so it came out in a very organic way.”

Beanie Feldstein & Bonnie Chance Roberts

Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie Chance Roberts officially tied the knot! The couple announced their marriage in a Vogue article. The wedding was held on the weekend of May 19, 2023, at Cedar Lakes Estate in the Hudson Valley, New York. “It is our happy place together,” Beanie told the outlet. “I grew up going to summer camp for ten years, and my parents and both sets of my grandparents met at summer camp, so camp is a lineage of love through the generations of my family. Even though we met in London and fell in love on a film set, to get married at a camp was a truly beautiful emotional homecoming.”

The couple became engaged in 2022 in their family house’s backyard where proposal guests included Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever, as well as Beanie’s brother Jonah Hill.

Chrishell Stause & G Flip

Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause and G Flip have announced they’re married after a year of dating and two years after Chrishell’s divorce from Justin Hartley. “Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Chrishell wrote in an Instagram reel announcing the happy news. “Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard-working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip.” According to a source quoted by People: “They found love together in an unexpected place but nothing has ever felt more real to them.”

The couple first met on Halloween in 2021 when Stause was still dating her Selling Sunset co-star, Jason Oppenheim and G Flip (real name: Georgia Claire Flipo) was also in a relationship. “We were both with our ex-partners then … And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff,” Flipo explained to People after their first meeting. “We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes.”

Lukas Gage & Chris Appleton

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton married in Las Vegas on the weekend of April 22, 2023 according to a source and court documents obtained by Page Six. The source also noted that Kim Kardashian was in attendance as well.

According to a source quoted by US Weekly, they’ve tried to keep it under wraps by just telling friends and family. “They’re not telling the public yet, but they have told friends they are engaged,” the source said. “They got engaged before they even had rings and then went to pick them out together.” The insider added that while friends acknowledge the relationship has progressed quickly, everyone is happy for them. “Friends think they are a great couple,” the insider adds. “Even though they moved very quickly, everyone around them is very excited about their relationship.”

On March 15, 2023, Appleton confirmed his relationship during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. “I’m very happy, very much in love,” Appleton said. “I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special.” Appleton gushed that their love is “a really special thing” and that he is grateful for “meeting someone that you really connect with.”

Sofia Richie & Elliot Grainge View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Weddings (@vogueweddings) Sofia Richie said “I do” to Elliot Grainge in France on April 22, 2023. She detailed her wedding and her dress to Vogue, “I’m so excited to be married just because I’m marrying Elliot, I know that sounds so cheesy, but he’s the man of my dreams.” The bride worked closely with Chanel creative director Virginie Viard to create the wedding dress of her dreams. “I always had this vision of the big princess dress and going big, but as I got older, I realized that I wanted something a bit more simple,” explains the bride. “Maybe ‘simple’ isn’t the right word because my dress definitely is not simple!” The model announced her engagement to the music executive on her Instagram on April 20, 2021. Grainge proposed to Richie on a Hawaiian beach surrounded by many candles and their loved ones. “Forever isn’t long enough @elliot,” Richie captioned her Instagram post. Grainge and Richie have been together since 2017, after Richie broke up with Scott Disick who she dated for three years. “[Sofia and Elliot] started out as friends before they became a couple, and are now getting serious,” a source told Us Weekly in April 2021. “Their relationship took off and they have been getting closer and closer and spend practically every day together.”

Marc Anthony & Nadia Ferreira

Marc Anthony and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira married on January 28, 2023 according to Hola! Guests who attended the wedding in Miami included David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi, according to the outlet. Miami mayor Francis X. Suarez officiated. Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and Anthony’s brother, Bigram Zayas served as witnesses.

The 23-year-old bride wore a wedding dress designed by Galia Lahav, and had “beautiful lace details and a long and voluminous tail.” The “Vivir Mi Vida” singer wore a Christian Dior suit. Anthony’s two sons Cristian and Ryan, whom he shares with ex-Dayanara Torres attended the wedding. However, Anthony’s child, Emme, who he shares with Jennifer Lopez, did not attend the wedding according to Hollywood Life.

The couple announced their relationship in 2022 when Anthony posted a picture of them together in an airplane on Instagram with the caption: “Que Dios les multiplique todo lo que ustedes nos desean,” which roughly translates to, “May God multiply all that you wish us.” They announced their engagement two months later at a dinner party at Sexy Fish in Miami.

Rita Ora & Taika Waititi

Rita Ora just confirmed that she and Taika Waititi are, in fact, married after months of speculation and unofficial reports. The “Poison” singer talked about being married to the Thor: Love and Thunder director on Heart Radio Breakfast after she recreated her wedding in her music video for her song “You Only Love Me.” “Yes [I am married]. I am officially off the market people,” the British singer said, per Page Six. “I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself more but with my new video I am playing on what could have been.”

Several outlets reported that the duo got married back in August 2022. The Sun reported that they said “I do” in a “really intimate ceremony” that was “super special for everyone there.” An insider also explained that Rita “is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to make a big song and dance about the wedding.” In response to the privateness of the wedding, Rita said in the interview that the ceremony was “perfect.” “It is nice to keep some things just to myself sometimes. It was nice and sweet. Sorry it’s not that interesting. One day we’ll throw a big party.”

Ashley Olsen & Louis Eisner

Ashley Olsen and her longtime boyfriend Louis Eisner married in an intimate ceremony in their Bel-Air home. Sources reported to Page Six that the ceremony only had around 50 guests and went “late.” The Full House alum and Eisner started their relationship in 2017 and have remained pretty private about their relationship—only having a couple Instagram pictures of each other on their feed.

Olsen and her twin Mary-Kate explained why they are private about their personal lives. “We were raised to be discreet people,” Mary-Kate told i-D, when asked about their fashion label The Row’s discreet, modest style. “I think that potentially that’s just our aesthetic, our design preference,” Ashley added, “But that doesn’t mean that we don’t also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal. Sometimes a collection even starts quite like that, and then gets pared down. It doesn’t always start from that simplistic place.”

Abigail Breslin & Ira Kunyansky

Abigail Breslin announced that she married her longtime boyfriend Ira Kunyansky on January 29, 2023. “Ya girl got married y’all,” she posted one Instagram photo of her gorgeous ring. Celebs everywhere congratulated the happy couple including Elle Fanning. “Awww congrats, Abbie! So happy for you! Biggest hugs ever!!!” Katherine McNamara wrote. Debra Messing commented, “Mazel Tov!!!!!!”

The Little Miss Sunshine star also posted a picture of the wedding ceremony itself, “01.28.23❤️💍❤️ married my bestest friend. @richruski” The two were first linked in 2017 when Breslin would post photos of themselves together. She announced her engagement in October 2022 on Instagram. “I was like, “duh.” #engagedyall,” she captioned the post.

Song Joong-ki & Katie Louis Saunders

Korean actor Song Joong-ki and Katie Louis Saunders announced their marriage on January 30, 2023. His agency HighZium Studio confirmed to CNN. “Today we just came back from registering our marriage to start our life as a couple based on deep trust and love,” he wrote. “I vowed to do life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been spending precious time with me by supporting and caring for me. She has a kind heart, and has been passionately living her life. She is an admirably wise and wonderful person. Thanks to her, I am becoming a better person.” They also announced her pregnancy at the same time. The Vincenzo star and his wife “dreamed of making a happy family. Thankfully, a precious life came to us,” he added.

Song was previously married to his Descendents of the Sun co-star Song Hye-kyo, which their fans dubbed the couple as the “Song Song couple.” The two filed for divorce and finalized it in 2019.







